Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections: EC to Set Ball Rolling on April 13

Karnataka Assembly Elections: EC to Set Ball Rolling on April 13

The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 13:48 IST

Bengaluru, India

The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations (Image: PTI/File)
The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations (Image: PTI/File)

The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections will be formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification.

According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the last date of making nominations is April 20.

The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes.

The counting of votes is on May 13.

Advertisement

The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka will largely witness a triangular fight between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

The BJP announced its first list of candidates in 189 constituencies on Tuesday.

The Congress has already declared 165 candidates and said it would support Karnataka Sarvodaya Party’s Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote segment.

The JD(S) has named 93 candidates.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 13:48 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 13:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures