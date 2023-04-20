Karnataka Assembly Polls: BJP Objects to Atiq Ahmed's 'Friend' Imran Pratapgarhi's Name in Congress' Campaigner List

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. BJP alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.

“Imran Pratapgarhi called Atiq his guru, Congress is appointing such individuals with a criminal background to appease minorities. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers… Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals," said Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlage.

The Congress high command on Wednesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. Imran Pratapgarhi’s name was among many senior Congress leaders on the list including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, and party MP Shashi Tharoor.

Congress reacts to BJP’s allegations

Reacting to BJP’s objections, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh asked what was wrong with Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election.

Meanwhile, after being denied a ticket by the Congress party from the Chickpet constituency, KGF Babu quit the grand old party and decided to file his nomination as an independent candidate. Babu was earlier suspended from Congress for his alleged anti-party statement where he said that Congress will not win more than 40 seats.

