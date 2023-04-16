K'taka Assembly Polls: Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar Quits BJP Over Denial of Ticket, Likely To Join Congress

Days ahead of Karnataka Assembly Election, Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 polls. As per sources, the former BJP veteran may join Congress, as the Opposition has extended him an invitation to join the party.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined. His decision came after the BJP’s central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated this time.

He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.

The last-ditch efforts of senior party leaders, including BJP’s election in-charge for Karnataka Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday to persuade the Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA to change his mind paid no fruits as he quit as a legislator today.

Shettar, a former State BJP President and a six-time MLA had on Saturday said he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party after a three-decade long association.

However, the 67-year-old leader said he would contest the poll for sure. “I have decided to resign from the legislative assembly," a visibly upset Shettar told reporters on Saturday.

“With a heavy heart I will resign from the party. I am the one who has built and raised this party. They (some party leaders) created a situation for me to resign from the party," Shettar said.

The six-time MLA made the announcement soon after his meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan failed. The trio reached his house on Saturday night after he rebelled against the BJP’s decision of not fielding him from the Hubli-Dharwad central constituency.

The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him and added that he was never an indurate person but the party forced him to become one.

According to Shettar, the party’s high command had asked him not to contest the assembly election to make way for young people. However, he said he will contest the election come what may.

Yediyurappa Slams Shettar for Decision to Quit BJP

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Sunday strongly criticised former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar for his decision to quit the party after being denied ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly elections, saying the people would not pardon him.

Noting that Shettar had served as the party’s state unit President, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Chief Minister, Yediyurappa asked, “What injustice have we done to Shettar?" He said the people of his region would not pardon him.

The party’s central leadership has suggested him to name a family member for the ticket, and also offered him to make a Rajya Sabha member and a Union Minister, he said.

Yediyurappa said the party had not asked him to retire from politics.

“Why are you going to Congress? Did we say that we are not giving you power?", Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister asked. “What injustice have we done to him? He has already decided to go to Congress. Let him go." He said no power can stop the BJP from coming back to power in Karnataka. “We will come back to power with a clear majority". In a jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of the elections, Shettar tendered his resignation as MLA today.

Big Blow To BJP

This is the second major blow to the BJP. Just a day ago, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi resigned from the party and joined the Congress.

Savadi who was aspiring to contest from Athani constituency was upset over BJP giving ticket to Mahesh Kumathalli, who was previously with Congress but defected along with 17 others in favour of the BJP to bring down the coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S), led by H D Kumaraswamy in 2019.

