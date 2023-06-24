Trends :Weather UpdatesBangalore MetroPrabhasHema Malini
Karnataka: BBMP Polls in December, Says Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

The Congress leader's statement, coming a day after the Karnataka government formed a new commission for reorganisation of BBMP wards, assumes importance as capturing the municipal corporation in IT hub Bengaluru is considered to be prestigious by the political parties

Published By: Saurabh Verma

IANS

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 19:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka tansport minister Ramalinga Reddy. (File pic/IANS)
Karnataka tansport minister Ramalinga Reddy. (File pic/IANS)

Karnataka’s Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Saturday that the ruling Congress government is contemplating to hold the much-awaited elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in December.

The Congress leader’s statement, coming a day after the Karnataka government formed a new commission for reorganisation of BBMP wards, assumes importance as capturing the municipal corporation in IT hub Bengaluru is considered to be prestigious by the political parties.

The Karnataka High Court had given 12 weeks time for the reorganisation of wards based on the request by the ruling Congress government.

The government claimed that the present reorganisation done during the rule of the previous BJP government has errors.

A commission has been formed under the chairmanship of the BBMP Commissioner, with the BDA Commissioner, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner, and BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) as members.

    • Reddy said the government is committed to hold the long-pending BBMP elections.

    “We have approached the court asking for holding the elections. They will be held in December. The BJP government had carried out delimitation of wards as per its convenience. Now, we have formed a committee and the officers will do their job. There will be no interference. According to the new BBMP Act, the elections will be held for 243 wards," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 24, 2023, 19:20 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 19:20 IST
