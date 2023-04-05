Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress Of Circulating ‘Fake’ List Of Candidates

The Karnataka assembly elections are a little over a month away and everyone is waiting with bated breath for the parties to release their full list of candidates. Meanwhile, a list of BJP candidates from the state started doing the rounds on social media. The ruling BJP has now called the list completely fake and said that it was an attempt by the opposition to malign them in any way possible. The list contained the name of Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief and Sri Ram Sena head Pramod Muthalik as well as absconding gangster and history-sheeter Sunil Kumar, also known as ‘Silent Sunil’.

On social media, there is a four-page list of candidates for 81 constituencies that states it was released on Tuesday following a meeting presided over by JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP. According to the party’s national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, who was quoted in the announcement, the list is completely fake. The state unit has also accused the Congress party of circulating false information. BJP general secretary CT Ravi warned that they have decided to file a complaint against the fake list.

According to the CM, the official list of BJP candidates will be out on April 8 or 9. “The opinions are being gathered democratically, starting at the local level and moving up to the district, state, and levels based on complete facts and the actual situation. After the list is complete, we will submit it for approval to the high command. On April 8 or 9, the names will be made public," The CM said to reporters on Tuesday.

The Congress has hit back at these accusations, saying that the ‘Gujarat’ model would not work here. The Central Election Committee of the Congress met on Tuesday, and the second list of candidates is likely to be revealed soon.

