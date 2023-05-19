Karnataka CM Oath Ceremony: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Meet Rahul, Priyanka in Delhi; Cong to Implement Poll Promises in 1st Meet

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 23:42 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka CM Oath Ceremony Updates: Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar left for New Delhi on Friday to discuss with the party’s high command regarding the Ministers to be inducted into the new Karnataka cabinet and allocation of portfolios. Read More
Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday will serve as a platform to highlight opposition unity, as prominent leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin gather in the southern state. This gathering of the non-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls signifies a joint effort towards consolidating opposition strength.
I received a call from the Congress President regarding the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM. He said several top leaders are invited and also requested me to attend the ceremony. Therefore, I will go to Karnataka tomorrow to attend the oath-taking ceremony: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Deputy Chief Minister-elect of Karnataka DK Shivakumar in a Tweet stated: Due to the swearing-in ceremony at Kantheerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow, precautions have been taken to ensure that students who have to reach the nearby CET examination center do not face any problem. Education Department and Chief Secretary have been informed in this regard, he said, adding:
- Students, please arrive at the examination center by 9:30 am.
- The management board has been notified to provide lunch for midday exam takers at designated centers.
- For any assistance, please contact the police.
The upcoming cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in government is expected to focus on the implementation of five key guarantees. The Congress party has pledged to fulfill commitments which include: providing 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), offering Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women heading each family (Gruha Lakshmi), distributing 10 kg of free rice to every member of below-poverty-line households (Anna Bhagya), granting Rs 3,000 per month to graduate youth and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders aged 18-25 for a duration of two years (YuvaNidhi), and ensuring free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti). “Fulfilling the promises made to the people is our first priority," the Deputy Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar said today.
Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah visits Saravana Bhavan restaurant in Connaught Place. The senior Congress leader had earlier met party general secretary KC Venugopal at the latter’s residence in the national capital.
Karnataka deputy chief minister designate DK Shivakumar has also arrived at residence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. “Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC General Secretary) and me will be going to Delhi, we will meet Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President) to discuss the first stage of cabinet expansion and decide about it," Shivakumar said, before leaving for the national capital earlier in the day.
Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah arrives at the residence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will discuss with the party’s high command regarding the Ministers to be inducted into the new Karnataka cabinet and allocation of portfolios today.
Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah is anticipated to confront his first challenge in assembling a Cabinet that achieves a delicate balance by including representatives from diverse communities, regions, factions, and both experienced and newly elected legislators. With the approved capacity of the Karnataka Cabinet set at 34, there is a surplus of aspirants vying for ministerial positions.
Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, departed for New Delhi to hold discussions with the high command of the Congress party regarding the induction of ministers into the new Karnataka cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) convened a meeting on Thursday, formally electing Siddaramaiah as its leader. Following this, Siddaramaiah staked his claim with the Governor, who extended an invitation for him to form the government. On Saturday at 12:30 PM, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, along with a few other ministers, will be taking the oath of office as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee has decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is set to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Instead, Banerjee has designated Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a party leader, to represent the TMC at the event. This decision comes after Banerjee received an invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the ceremony, scheduled to take place on May 20 in Bengaluru. “The CM designate of Karnataka Mr Siddaramaiah & his other colleagues called to personally invite @AITCofficialChairperson & Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for swearing-in tomorrow. She conveyed her best wishes & designated @kakoligdastidar#TMC Deputy Leader in LS to attend ceremony," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’ Brien tweeted.
Darbhanga, Bihar: “They (Congress) had a massive win (in Karnataka). I am in contact with the CM designate, he and Congress President also invited me to the swearing-in ceremony, so I told them that I will come…if opposition parties come together that will be in the interest of the nation, efforts are underway for that": Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM
Delhi: Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar says, “We have come to invite our leaders for tomorrow…They had come & given their sweat & proper directions. So, I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we are discussing the cabinet formation."
Karnataka Congress workers offered special prayers at Bhagwan Sree Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru today, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the CM and Deputy CM tomorrow.
The Kerala unit of the CPI(M) is upset over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not figuring in the list of special invitees to the swearing-in ceremony of his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah on Saturday.
Refuting the charge, AICC general secretary K.C.Venugopal said that the leaders of political parties have been invited. Both the national secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI are among the invitees.
It doesn’t augur well not to invite Vijayan and this shows that the governance in Karnataka will not go well, the ruling Left Democratic Front convenor - E.P.Jayarajan, a top CPI(M) leader state.
Two major hurdles out of the way – winning the assembly elections with a massive mandate and finalising Siddaramaiah as the chief minister over DK Shivakumar – the Congress will now have to go back to the drawing board. The task of choosing a winning, well-balanced cabinet, which will help the party deliver on the promises it made to the people of Karnataka, remains cut out.
The race for the post of chief minister’s seat may have been brought to a fighting finish, but the new Congress will have to embark on another wrestling match to decide who will be made a minister in the first round of Siddaramaiah’s cabinet. This is certainly going to keep the party on its toes, as not only will it have to balance caste and community combination but it will also have to tactfully manage several aspirants for the limited 33 ministries without causing a rebellion. READ MORE
Around a week since the Karnataka election results, distinctly different scenes are playing out in the Congress and the BJP. The former is trying to analyse the political ramifications of making Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister, while RSS-BJP seniors are busy dissecting how the Hindutva plank failed in the coastal Karnataka region.
Despite the smooth working equation between BL Santosh, the general secretary of the BJP, and Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the RSS — both from the Sangh pedigree and the region of Mysore – the saffron party’s overall vote-share in coastal Karnataka almost halved in many seats. The number of seats also took a plunge as the BJP’s tally of 17 seats in 2018 went gone down to 13 seats this time. The coastal belt of Karnataka includes three districts and has 19 Assembly seats across the region. READ MORE
When asked about the Lingayat community’s demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil says, “…Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it."
“The Chief Minister designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues called to personally invite All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the swearing-in tomorrow. She conveyed her best wishes and designated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, to attend the ceremony," said TMC leader Derek O’Brien.
“People are asking. Aspirations are plenty. But those aspirations cannot be fulfilled at once. I think in the long term everything will be settled and everyone will be taken care of..," says Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara on Dalit community’s demand for Deputy CM post for him.
“Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC General Secretary) and me will be going to Delhi, we will meet Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President) to discuss the first stage of cabinet expansion and decide about it," Shivakumar said, before leaving for the national capital. READ MORE
Ahead of Karnataka cabinet formation, former Deputy CM, G Parameshwara says, “…Mine is not an individual question. Mine is not so important compared to the party position. The party is supreme…"
Karnataka Congress MLA and former Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “I am happy that the entire exercise has been settled amicably and both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been assigned the CM and Deputy CM positions. I am sure that they will take everyone together so that our manifesto will be implemented in total."
“No, it is a decision of the high command to make DK Shivakumar the only Deputy Chief Minister. So, I don’t think other things will rise," says Karnataka Congress MLA and former State Minister, TB Jayachandra on reports of MB Patil and G Parameshwara being upset over being denied Deputy CM posts.
“That is okay. We all have to sacrifice at some point in time. It is a good thing happening," says Karnataka Congress MLA and former Deputy CM, G Parameshwara when asked about him not being given the CM or Deputy CM post.
Parameshwara arrived at the residence of CM-designate Siddaramaiah, in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, for the swearing-in ceremony on 20th May.
All our national leaders are coming tomorrow for the oath-taking ceremony. In our first cabinet meeting, we will implement our five guarantees…I’m going to Delhi. We will have discussions about the cabinet… We will do our job with unity…It’s not DK Shivakumar’s guarantee or Siddaramaiah’s guarantee, it’s the Congress party’s guarantee, we will fulfil that," said DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday said that he will administer oath to Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take oath on May 20.
“I am in receipt of your letter dated 18th May, 2023 staking claim to form the government.
“I invite you to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and D.K. Shivakumar to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. on May 20, 2023 in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru," the Governor said in a communication to newly-elected leader of Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah. A copy of the letter has been sent to Shivakumar.
Congress is likely to induct at least 10-12 ministers into the cabinet at the swearing-in on Saturday, apart from Siddaramaiah who will take oath as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, according to a report by Times of India.
Ending days of suspense, the Congress central leadership earlier on Thursday announced that Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister, while state party chief D K Shivakumar would be his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were in a tight race for the top post, will take oath tomorrow at 12.30 PM along with a group of ministers-designate.
The hectic parleys, to help break the logjam over the top post in Karnataka, continued from Monday and went on till the wee hours of Thursday, as both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar presented their cases before the top brass.
The leadership issue in Karnataka lingered as Shivakumar had dug his heels in and asserted that he be made the chief minister as the party staged a stunning victory in the southern state under his presidency.
Sources said after Rahul Gandhi told both the leaders to sit together and work out a solution with Kharge, it was the party chief who told the duo to hold talks with Venugopal and Surjewala, and sort out the differences and agree to Siddaramaiah as the chief minister, whose leadership abilities and mass support helped him clinch the top post.
The decision, sources said, was chalked out in the wee hours of Thursday when all parties agreed to accommodate confidantes of both the leaders and asked Shivakumar to continue on the post of state Congress chief till next year’s parliamentary elections.
To maintain his number two position in the Karnataka government, Shivakumar was made the only deputy chief minister.
However, Congress’ headache of power distribution may be far from over with the announcement of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. As per sources, there will be about 15 ministers who too will take the oath to office along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
“But balancing power and ensuring all castes and communities are represented may not be easy. Rahul Gandhi had told Kharge that Muslims, SC/ST and women who had voted for the party in huge numbers, must be represented,” they said.
The problem is that leaders G Parmeshwara and MB Patil, who have been openly disgruntled after losing the race for the top post, will expect meaty portfolios in their kitty. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, to maintain his position of second tallest leader in the Karnataka government, will also expect important ministries under him.
In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.