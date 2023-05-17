Karnataka CM News: Gandhis Will Not Take Any Decision, Rahul Tells Kharge; Shivakumar 'Not Ready' for Dy CM Post

Curated By: News Desk
Karnataka CM News: Amid a race for the Karnataka chief minister's post, two aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate back-to-back meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to decide the final name for the top post in the southern state.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal today evening arrived at the residence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Congress party’s in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala was also present in the meeting.
Speaking on the ongoing power tussle over the Karnataka Chief Ministerial post, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala today urged people and media not to believe in speculation and “fake news" which he alleged was being peddled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday held a discussion with leaders of the party and his supporters at his brother-party MP DK Suresh’s residence in Delhi.
Eight cases filed by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Karnataka Lokayukatha, and one summon by ED -– these are the nine matters that Congress Chief Ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar faces currently that could act as an impediment in his pitch for the Karnataka CM chair.
Karnataka’s Chief Ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid intense speculation over who would bag the top job between him and DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid suspense over the state Chief Minister’s post.
According to CNN-News18 sources, Karnataaka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has told party national president Mallikarjun Kharge that he is not ready for the Deputy Chief Minister post. He will also be stationed in Delhi till the issue is resolved.
Karnataka’s two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi separately amid hectic parleys in the Congress to decide on the candidate for the top post in the southern state. The meetings came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation. Shivakumar met Gandhi after Siddaramaiah held a 30-minute meeting with the former party chief.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the speculation that are going on over selection of next Karnataka CM should stop and that the party has authorised Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the new leader of Karnataka.
“Karnataka will either gets its new CM today or tomorrow. We will have the new leader of Karnataka in next 24 to 72 hours and will soon have first cabinet meeting," said the leader.
Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster and chant slogans for him outside his residence in Bengaluru, even as the suspense over Karnataka CM race continues.
As per sources, these are the possible outcomes:
1 - Siddaramaiah to become CM
2 - Shivakumar to become Dy CM
3 - DK Shivakumar to remain KPCC chief for Lok Sabha Polls
4 - DK Shivakumar to take over as CM after 2.5 years
Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah were seen celebrating and bursting firecrackers ahead of the decision on Karnataka CM post, for which he is a top contender.
Basavaraj Bommai, outgoing Karnataka CM & BJP leader, said:
“Congress is yet to finalise its CM candidate in spite of getting a majority. This shows the internal situation in the party. The aspirations of people are more important than politicking. Congress should choose a CM as soon as possible."
Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi told Shivakumar that sacrifices and loyalty will not go unrewarded. DKS was in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
The Surpeme Court has deferred hearing in a plea filed by Central Bureau of Investigation against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in the disproportionate assets case. The hearing has been postponed on the request of Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.
Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are claimants to the top post in Karnataka after the party wrested the state from the BJP.
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls.
“Just to refresh memories of PM’s drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th.
2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
“There are many more such examples," he also said.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah has given list of MLAs who are with him and that most of SC Muslims voted for him. He has also given a region-wise break up.
Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today.
Touted as the “third contender" in the chief minister post race in Karnataka for which DK Shivakumar and Siddamaraiah are the top two probables, Congress leader G Parameshwara said he will not ferry lawmakers with him to mount pressure on the party’s high command to get the top job.
“I have faith in the high command. I have some principles. I can also take some 50 MLAs, shout and all that. But party discipline is more important to me," Deccan Herald quoted Parameshwara, a Dalit, as saying.
G Parameshwara’s supporters have been protesting with their demand before the Congress to see the leader as Karnataka CM.
According to experts, to defuse the tension over CM’s post, Congress might offer split terms to both the leaders. There are, however, more meetings lined up through the day to decide on the CM’s post.
Two frontrunners for the Karnataka CM post- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah- met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Tuesday and expressed their views on who should head the government in the state where the party registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections.
According to sources, Shivakumar said he has no problem if Kharge becomes the chief minister. However, he said if he is not given the CM post then he will sit as an MLA in the assembly and he is not open to any other offer.
Shivakumar also informed Kharge about Siddaramaiah’s mistakes since 2006, the year when the former CM joined the Congress. Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah was the Leader of the Opposition twice and served a full five-year term as the chief minister. Read More
Protestors backing Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a demonstration in Tumkuru, demanding that he be appointed as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Currently, G Parameshwara is the third aspirant for the post, with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar being the primary contenders for the position.
Another round of meeting with DK Shivakumar is likely to happen around 10am today, which may work as the deciding factor for the party.
As Congress deliberates on who should be the chief minister of Karnataka, party state president DK Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the post in the southern State on Tuesday said that he would file a defamation case against the media channels which are making false claims over his resignation.
“If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them…Some of them are reporting that I will resign…My mother is my party, I built this party. My high command, my MLAs, my party are there," Karnataka Congress President told the reporters.
Amid Congress’ ongoing deliberations on the selection of Karnataka’s next chief minister, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday night said that consultations are still on at the national level.
Hussain was leaving from the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here in the national capital after a meeting on Tuesday night. He however told reporters that there was no meeting and that his visit was just a “courtesy call".
The Congress is continuing its deliberations to choose the Karnataka Chief Minister with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar persisting with their claims and another round of meetings slated to take place on Wednesday morning to reach a conclusion.
Party sources said UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to reach Delhi on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh and is expected to meet some leaders who are part of the decision-making process in Karnataka.
The party engaged in intensive discussions to determine a suitable leader for the government in the southern state. Another round of meetings with Shivakumar happened at around 10 am today, which reportedly worked as the deciding factor for the party.
During the meeting between Kharge and Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Surjewala and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal were also present.
Sources said that final discussions could also be held in the presence of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who has been camping in Delhi since Monday, met Kharge on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to Karnataka government formation. Siddaramaiah later drove to Venugopal’s residence for a meeting.
Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar arrived in Delhi from Bengaluru on Tuesday and drove straight to his brother’s residence. He later met Kharge at around 5 pm and the meeting between the two lasted around half an hour.
Shivakumar earlier said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation. “We have built this party. No question,” he said when asked about reports that he may resign from the party if not given the chief minister’s post.
“If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them,” he added.
On whether he will also meet Rahul Gandhi, he said, “I have to meet all leaders. First, I have to meet my Congress president.” “My high command is there, my party is there, our MLAs are there – 135,” Shivakumar said as he left the residence of his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh.
Suresh said that since the party has won under his (Shivakumar’s) leadership as Pradesh Congress chief, he had the right to stake his claim on the top post.
He had earlier met Kharge on Monday evening at the latter’s residence after Shivakumar cancelled his visit to Delhi on Monday citing health issues.
Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking a claim on the top post and their supporters have been indulging in hectic lobbying.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara also threw his hat in the ring saying he is ready to take up the responsibility if the party high command asks him to run the government.
The former state Congress president said, the high command is aware of his service to the party and he doesn’t feel the need to lobby for the post.
“If the high command decides and asks me to run the government, I’m ready to take up the responsibility,” the former deputy chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.
“I have faith in the party high command. I have certain principles. I can also take about 50 legislators and do the shouting, but for me the discipline of the party is important…. if the high command gives me the responsibility, I will take it up. I have not said I won’t,” he said.
“They (high command) too are aware that I have worked for the party, served it for eight years (as KPCC President) and brought it to power (in 2013)…. I feel there is no need for me to ask for the post or lobby for it, and I’m quiet. That doesn’t mean I’m incapable, I’m capable and if given an opportunity will do the job,” he added.
The newly-elected MLAs in Karnataka had on Sunday passed a one-line resolution authorising party chief Kharge to appoint the legislature party leader, who will be the new chief minister.
Kharge earlier held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The three central observers – Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria – had met all Congress MLAs individually and sought their views on who would be their choice of chief minister.
They also held a ‘secret ballot’ on their choice for chief minister. The observers discussed the findings of their report and handed it over to Kharge on Monday night.
In the just-concluded Assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.