Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Siddaramaiah Orders to Implement 2 Schemes Hours After Being Sworn-in

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 23:12 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Updates: After being sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Saturday addressed his first presser and said that all five guarantees promised by the Congress were cleared in the first cabinet meeting. Read More
Hours after he was sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday issued orders to implement the Anna Bhagya Yojana after the first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government.
The Anna Bhagya Yojana provides 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families free of cost.
This is the second scheme that has been implemented today, after the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected.
“We are calling the Assembly session for three days — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs," Siddaramaiah said.
The Gruha Lakshmi scheme will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of household in Karnataka. This was one of the five guarantees by the Congress in its 2023 election campaign.
Hours after he was sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday issued orders to implement the Gruha Lakshmi scheme after the first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government.
Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Sujewala said the party will deliver on its promises and take Karnataka to a new level in development and progress.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the Congress is committed to fulfilling the promises made to people of the state and will implement the five pledges made ahead of elections in the first meeting of the state cabinet.
He said it is “our promise" to the people of the state which will be fulfilled in the first meeting of the cabinet in Karnataka
After being sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that all the remaining MLAs will be administered oath on Monday (May 22) and the cabinet session will start from that day.
In his first pressers, as the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the newly formed cabinet has cleared all five guarantees that was promised in the campaign.
In his first pressers, as the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he was “confident" of fulfilling all the promises made by the Congress in its campaign, “without pushing the state into debt."
After taking oath to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that all five guarantees promised by the Congress will be cleared in the first cabinet meeting itself.
“We had told that all the 5 guarantees will be given cleared in first cabinet meeting. We had fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises given in our 2013 manifesto," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.
“Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government on Saturday said that all five promises that the party made, “will become law" after the first cabinet meeting that is scheduled for today.
After taking the oath, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar reach Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The first cabinet meet shortly.
After weeks of deliberation and suspense, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka while state party president DK Shivakumar was sworn in as his deputy.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet, which includes 8 ministers in the first phase of induction, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the party before the elections in Karnataka will be implemented within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting.
“I had said we don’t make false promises. We do what we say. The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five ‘guarantees’ will become a law," Gandhi said after the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.
These guarantees are: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).
Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.
Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the swearing in ceremony, while former AICC President Sonia Gandhi was absent. Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukku (Himachal Pradesh) and several top party leaders were also in attendance.
Congress chief Kharge had invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony. The event seemed to be a show of strength for opposition parties amid unity efforts to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mahbooba Mufti, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja among others attended the event.
The first meeting of the newly sworn-in Karnataka government will begin shortly at Begin at Vidhana Sabha shortly. Congress govt will pass resolution to implement five pre-poll guarantees in the meeting.
Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sworn in along with his deputy DK Shivakumar and eight cabinet ministers on Saturday. Among the 8 MLAs to get ministerial portfolios are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwara and MB Patil.
Priyank, who was a surprise choice in the cabinet, belongs to Dalit (right) community. He was the youngest minister at 38 in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in 2017 and has served as IT, BT and tourism minister. READ MORE
“We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government.
“We don’t make false promises….in another 1-2 hours there will be the first cabinet meeting…the 5 poll-promises which we made will be implemented", said Rahul Gandhi.
“Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government.
Opposition leaders display their show of unity at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka government, in Bengaluru.
Siddaramaiah also said that all the remaining MLAs will be administered oath on Monday (May 22) and the cabinet session will start from that day.
A week after Congress’ landslide victory in Karnataka assembly polls, Siddaramaiah took oath as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister, and DK Shivakumar as his deputy on Saturday. This is Siddaramaiah’s second term as the CM. The ceremony took place at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium, the same place where Siddaramaiah was sworn the first time in 2013.
A group of eight legislators, including former Dy CM G Parameshwara, MLAs MB Patil, and Priyank Kharge, as ministers were also sworn-in.
This comes after, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Friday met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to discuss all possible names to be inducted into the cabinet and also formally invite the Congress high command for the oath-taking ceremony today.
Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party has written to Karnataka Governor requesting him to administer the oath to eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers.
The Legislators who are sworn in as Ministers are: G Parameshwara (SC), K H Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), M B Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim).
Shivakumar, belonging to the Vokkaliga community, is among those involved in the formation of the cabinet, sources said. The Deputy-CM has assured that the promises made by leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to the people of Karnataka would be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting itself.
The oath-taking of the Congress government in Karnataka also doubled as a stage for opposition unity, with the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and several other leaders from the non-BJP bloc. The gathering signifies a collective effort in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has extended invitations to leaders from various political parties, including JMM, RJD, Shiv Sena, SP, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, RSP, CPI(ML), VCK, RLD, Kerala Congress, and IUML, for the swearing-in ceremony.
While the event aims to promote opposition unity, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will not be in attendance, making her absence conspicuous. However, TMC will send in its representative to make the party’s presence felt on the occasion.
The Congress had triumphed in Karnataka by winning 135 out of 224 seats in the southern state while the ruling BJP was reduced to 66 seats. The JD-S which was hoping to play the role of ‘kingmaker’ in the state was also reduced to 19 seats.