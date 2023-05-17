Karnataka CM Conundrum: DKS to 'Not Settle' for Dy CM Post; Govt Formation Within 72 Hrs | Top Updates

Back-to-back meetings, two Karnataka Chief Ministerial post aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar camping in Delhi, and intense speculation are underway as the top leadership in Congress is still mulling over who would bag the top job and discussing the modalities of government formation in the southern state.

Amid intense speculation over the next Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi separately to discuss government formation.

Advertisement

As per the current situation so far, former chief minister Siddaramaiah is being seen as the front-runner, while Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar is seen taking a strong position, claiming that the state assembly elections were won under him as he has worked hard for ensuring a massive victory.

Here are some key updates on Karnataka’s political development throughout the day:

Addressing a presser outside Kharge’s residence in Delhi, Surjewala today said a decision on the Karnataka chief minister is likely by Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

He also asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government and urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news" which it alleged was being peddled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A late night meeting between Siddaramaiah, Surjewala and Venugopal was held in the national capital and another report will be submitted to Kharge likely on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met both the top contenders of Karnataka CM post in Delhi. Top Congress sources have told CNN-News18 that the Karnataka CM post tussle is so far only between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as no third name is discussed during back-to-back meetings with top leadership of the Congress. No muscle flexing was done in front of party leader Gandhi by both the leaders during their meetings with him.

Sources have also revealed that Gandhi has told Kharge today that neither he nor anyone from his family will decide or give opinion on the matter.

Other sources added that Shivakumar has told Kharge that he is “not ready" for the Deputy Chief Minister post. He will also be stationed in Delhi till the issue is resolved.

While the supporters of both leaders are pitching for their respective leaders, Congress is reportedly working on a power-sharing formula to make all sections happy.



On Tuesday night, Siddaramaiah told a senior Vokkaliga MLA that it has to be “either him or a third person, but not his competitor Shivakumar". According to the MLA, Siddaramaiah told him that all surveys have given him the highest approval ratings and Shivakumar has got just 10 per cent of it. Plus, the AHINDA — Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits — have voted for the Congress in a big way, hoping that Siddaramaiah will be made the Chief Minister and if not, they will move away from the party in the coming Lok Sabha elections, claimed the MLA.





Meanwhile, sources said on Tuesday that Shivakumar told top leadership that he has no problem if Kharge becomes the Chief Minister of the state. However, he said if he is not given the CM post then he will sit as an MLA in the assembly and he is not open to any other offer.



(with inputs from PTI)