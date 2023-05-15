Karnataka CM Suspense: Not Discussed Anything, Left It to High Command, Shivakumar Tells News18

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar has told News18 that he has left the decision to the Congress high command, and has not discussed any “formula". It is now learnt that Shivakumar will be going to Delhi after earlier saying that he won’t, while former CM Siddaramaiah has already left for the national capital in a “jubilant mood".

“I have not discussed anything, I have left it to the high command," Shivakumar told News18. Top Congress sources also said they are not discussing any formula and no one has given one. “Last night, the observers spoke to the MLAs and took in writing all the names. A report has been made and handed over to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge…as of now, an announcement is likely tomorrow," a Congress leader told News18.

However, according to inside information from other sources, there is a deadlock between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah with the former wanting a full tenure while the latter said he needs the first shot at the CM chair in case a power-sharing formula is drawn up.

“Some MLAs in their opinion have written the names of both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, while others have suggested the name of G Parameshwara and even Kharge," a source said.

These sources said Siddaramaiah initially resisted a power-sharing formula but later said he must get at least the first two years as CM to be in the chair during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The toss-up for the Congress seems to be between DK Shivakumar’s organisational skills versus Siddaramaiah’s administrative skills.

What Works for Siddaramaiah?

Siddaramaiah has a mass following in the state, a pan-Karnataka state leader who got Congress about 18% votes in this election. Also, the Lingayat and AHINDA vote-block accept Siddaramaiah as the CM as both groups need each other, and they both do not want Shivakumar as he is a Vokkaliga.

There are just 21 Vokkaliga MLAs who have been chosen in the present elections for the Congress while there is a big majority of 114 Congress MLAs on the other side.

Sources say in the number game and caste calculations when it comes to choosing the next CM, Shivakumar seems to be on a weak wicket. What also seems to work in Siddaramaiah’s favour is that he is a pan-Karnataka leader while Shivakumar is a sub-regional leader because of his caste.

Also, most MLAs are said to be supporting Siddaramaiah since the sitting MLAs from his earlier tenure as the CM are expected to back him in the final calculation.