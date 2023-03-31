Karnataka: EC's Flying Squad Searches CM Bommai’s Car Ahead Of Polls | WATCH

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s convoy was inspected by the Election Commission’s Flying Squad team on Friday. Election officials stopped and checked the Chief Minister’s car, while he was on his way to a temple in the Chikkaballapura district.

A video of officials checking Bommai’s vehicle has gone viral on social media.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in Karnataka, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on May 10.

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car — as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday — when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

“Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey," sources added.

The elections in the southern state will be held in a single phase on May 10. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

(With PTI inputs)

