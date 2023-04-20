Karnataka Election Highlights: Amit Shah to Hold Roadshow in Devanahalli Town on Friday

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 23:11 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, adding that PM Modi’s campaign programme is being finalised. “There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. Read More
With about three weeks remaining for the Karnataka assembly polls, top politicians of the state submitted their nomination papers on April 19. Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, submitted his nomination papers from the Shikaripura constituency. After submitting his first set of nominations on Saturday, which is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his second set of nominations in the Shiggaon constituency. Mohammad Yousuf Savanur of the Congress party is competing against the CM. Read More
Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, Election Commission officials are on their toes constantly to ensure that there is no violation of the code of conduct. The exchange of money and gifts between candidates and voters becomes a common nuisance during election time and the police as well as election officials are working to put a stop to it. The model code of conduct came into effect in Karnataka on March 29. The major goal of the Code is to prevent ruling parties at the national level and in the states from abusing their advantageous position to acquire an undue advantage. Read More
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. BJP alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed. Read More
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is arriving in Bengaluru on Friday on a two-day visit to take stock of the party’s preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, his first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule. He is slated to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday afternoon. Shah would hold a meeting here with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh on Thursday filed his papers from Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and state chief DK Shivakumar is the party’s candidate.
BY Vijayendra, the younger son of BS Yediyurappa, filed his nomination from Shikaripura on Wednesday, marking a generational shift in Karnataka politics, particularly in his hometown Shimoga. The constituency was held by Yediyurappa for 40 years, except 1999-2004. During 2014-18, his elder son BY Raghavendra was Shikaripura MLA when BSY went to New Delhi as an MP from Shimoga. BSY has contested from Shikaripura in every election, nine times since 1983. Read More
Lingayat leaders of the BJP have raised the pitch for unleashing the “Lingayat CM" campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to counter the Congress’ narrative to brand the ruling party as “anti-Lingayat". The politically influential Lingayat community forms about 17 per cent of the State’s population, mostly in northern parts of the State which the BJP counts as its strong vote-base. READ MORE
A few weeks before the Karnataka Assembly elections, Income Tax officials raided many places in Bengaluru. On Wednesday morning, the residence of expelled Congress leader KGF Babu was raided by the IT Department. The officials inspected his home in Bengaluru at around 5:30 am. READ MORE
The office of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP) may be the least prominent among other political party outposts here, but it definitely looked the busiest.
A couple of days before nominations were to close for candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections, Mandya, the heart of Karnataka’s agrarian belt looked like it was yet to catch the election fever. And yet the SKP office was buzzing with activities like laying out freshly printed posters and loading them onto trucks.
The face that stands out prominently, among the posters that are being loaded onto vans, was that of SKP’s lead candidate Darshan Puttanaiah. Son of the late prominent farmers leader K S Puttanaiah, Darshan is contesting from Melkote constituency in Mandya district. Congress is not fielding a candidate here in order to support Darshan and open the constituency up for a direct contest between the SKP and the JD(S) which is hoping to retain its seat.
Denied a ticket by the Congress party from the Chickpet constituency, KGF Babu quit the grand old party and decided to file his nomination as an independent candidate from the seat.
Babu was earlier suspended from Congress for his alleged statement against the party where he said that Congress will not win more than 40 seats.
AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that the party will contest the Karnataka Assembly polls.
However, the party had earlier announced that it would not be contesting the state Assembly polls and would support BJP candidates. READ MORE
“Laxman Savadi is being sidelined in BJP, they are sidelining leaders of major communities like Lingayats," said Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah while talking to the media on Thursday.
When asked why Sachin Sachin pilot was not part of Congress’ star campaigner list for Karnataka Assembly Polls, the former CM said, “I don’t know about it, please ask the central leadership."
Shafi Bellare, prime accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru, has filed his nomination from the Puttur constituency for upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is considered as the political arm of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), has fielded Shafi Bellare from the Dakshina Kannada district’s seat. READ MORE
BJP has raised objection to Congress including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. BJP alleged that Pratapgarhi was close aide of late gangster Atiq Ahmed
“Imran Pratapgarhi called Atiq his guru, Congress is appointing such individuals with a criminal background to appease minorities," said Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlage.
Karandlage further alleged that Pratapgarhi used to write Shayari to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other.
Days ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath announced that he will join Congress today. After former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Vishwanath is another prominent leader to ship from BJP to Congress ahead of polls.
“Today I am joining Congress. There are political reasons, due to which I am leaving BJP and joining Congress," Vishwanath told the media.
Election Commission is in the process of hiding party symbols ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Polls. However, officials may find it difficult to hide the symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP).
As per election rules, any material or images representing the symbols of contesting parties in constituencies should be hidden after the model code of conduct comes into force and until the end of the election to avoid influencing the voters.
Election Commission is now faced with the challenge of hiding the AAP’s symbol- broom- from the public eye everywhere.
Earlier, during the Uttar Pradesh elections, all elephant effigies were covered with clothes because the elephant is the symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Mysore Paints and Varnish Company, the 65 years old enterprise in India, that supplies supplier of indelible ink for election purpose in the country, have delivered one lakh 30 thousand vials of ink to the office of the Chief Electoral Office in Bengaluru for use during the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka.
Each vial of ink contains 10 ML quantity of ink and can be used on 700 to 800 voters, as per a report by All India Radio.
“The BJP has given the ticket to senior party worker Channabasappa and we are happy about it because he had worked for my father’s victory seven times. He worked as my father’s son. He was always committed to Hindus’ safety. So BJP has identified him and his work and we are happy about it," said KS Eshwarappa son Kantesh.
The Congress on Wednesday slammed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accusing former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicising the issue of Indians stranded in Sudan, saying it was an “appalling response" to a “genuine appeal" for assistance. READ MORE
Congress party is infamous for its lies… What did Siddaramaiah do? First, he should see who did the work of setting fire in Karnataka, the people of the whole world are following PM Modi, and people know what they have to do, said BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai.
BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai, who was given a ticket from the Hubbali-Central constituency after shunning former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is on his way to file his nomination today. Before filing the poll nomination, the BJP leader visited Siddharoodha Mutt to seek blessings.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress this week after quitting the BJP, figures in the Congress’ list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly polls that also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress on Wednesday released a list of 40 leaders who would be the party’s star campaigners for the May 10 assembly elections. READ MORE
In an exclusive interview to News18, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said that PM Narendra Modi will not be able to make a difference in a progressive state like Karnataka, citing how he “could neither save the party nor their leaders".
Shivakumar is confident that he won’t have to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) R Ashoka in Kanakapura. “Every home in the constituency has a Shivakumar and they will fight the election for me," he said. READ MORE
Yankappa, an independent candidate Yankappa from the Yadgir constituency, paid his deposit money for filing the nomination paper in one rupee coins. He paid the poll fee of Rs 10,000 in coins collected from the people of his constituency.
Age seems to be just a number for 91-year-old Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is again gearing up for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, as he calls himself a “galloping horse" in the electoral arena.
The Congress veteran, a five-time MLA and also a former Lok Sabha member, has been re-nominated by the grand old party to contest from Davangere South.
“I have people’s support and God’s blessings. What else is required?" Shivashankarappa, who has virtually become “synonymous" with Davangere in central Karnataka, says with a smile, expressing confidence of winning again.
Karnataka: In the Davanagere district, we have come to know that 39 people are stranded in Sudan’s war-hit area. We are in touch with them. All of them are in touch with Indian Embassy. I requested their family members to have some strength and follow the directions given by Indian Embassy: Shivanand Kapashi, DM, Davanagere
Days ahead of the polls, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath announced to join Congress. After former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Vishwanath is another prominent leader to ship from BJP to Congress ahead of the crucial elections.
Meanwhile, Bommai is all set to visit the border district of Bidar where he will attend two public meetings at Bhalki and Humanabad.
The Congress, in its fifth list, replaced its candidate against Bommai in Shiggaon. A day after fielding Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Shiggaon in the Haveri district, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan in his place.
The BJP also released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, it has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying chance to sitting BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa’s family.
With their final list, both BJP and Congress have announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.
The Congress also released the list of its star campaigners, in which two high-profile names created buzz– one for making it and the other for being dropped off. While Shettar, who joined the Congress recently after quitting the BJP, figures in the Congress’ list, the name of Sachin Pilot, who has been making headlines for his not-so-secret feud with Ashok Gehlot, does not figure on the list.
The list of 40-star campaigners also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress’ list of star campaigners also has many stalwarts from Karnataka such as former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, M Veerappa Moily, MB Patil, G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa and BK Hariprasad.
Meanwhile, BJP’s star campaigner list also created a buzz as the name of South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya does not feature on it. Tejasvi is an RSS Swayamsevak and BJP’s youth morcha president, known for his strong Hindutva politics, and the omission of his name from the star campaigner list which comprises PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman came as a surprise to many.
Thursday is the last day for filing nominations and parties have announced tickets for the remaining constituencies.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.
