Karnataka Election Highlights: Cong Changes Its Candidate Against Bommai; BJP Releases Final List of Candidates

Karnataka Election 2023: The Congress on Wednesday issued a list of star campaigners that includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and former state chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the grand old party this week after quitting the BJP. Meanwhile, the saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its fourth and final list of two candidates. BV Nayak, former Congress MP, will contest from Manvi seat.
With the key Karnataka assembly elections just around the corner, leaders in the state seem to be gearing up with offering prayers at different temples. Several Congress, BJP, and JD(S) leaders were seen going on temple runs, especially as the last date to file nominations is approaching (April 20). Read More
In an exclusive interview to News18, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said that PM Narendra Modi will not be able to make a difference in a progressive state like Karnataka, citing how he “could neither save the party nor their leaders". Shivakumar is confident that he won’t have to fight against R Ashoka in Kanakapura. “Every home in the constituency has a Shivakumar and they will fight the election for me," he said. Read More
Days after resigning from the Karnataka assembly over his name not figuring in any of the Congress’ candidates lists for the May 10 assembly polls, R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from the Pulakeshinagar constituency, today.
Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar today filed his nomination from his sitting seat of Karkala in Udupi district, for the May 10 Assembly polls.
The Congress today changed its candidate from Shiggaon seat which is constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai. Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan has been given a ticket in the place of Mohammad Yousuf Savanur.
The Congress’ fourth list released late Wednesday night had two interesting highlights — fielding former BJP loyalist Jagadish Shettar from the Hubli-Dharwad central seat and Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from Shiggaon to contest against incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Read More
Shafi Bellare, prime accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru, has filed his nomination from the Puttur constituency for upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is considered as the political arm of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), has fielded Shafi Bellare from the Dakshina Kannada district’s seat. Read More
JD(S) today released its third list of 59 candidates for the Karnataka elections. The party announced support to Congress candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayan in Nanjanagudu constituency. Ayanur Manjunath, who resigned from BJP, will contest from Shivamogga central constituency.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly elections. BJP national president JP Nadda and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa also accompanied him.
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls, a political war broke out over the rescue of the tribal Kannadigas stranded in Sudan, where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation. As many as 31 people belonging to Hakki-Pikki tribal community from Karnataka are stuck in Sudan, where clashes between army personnel and paramilitary forces resulted in the death of over 180 people. Read More
“It isn’t over yet, Narendra Modi is still to come" — so says the BJP camp on the Karnataka election campaign as the Congress already claims to get a full majority. “Our ground reports show that we are ahead of the Congress by 7-10 seats. Our campaign is still to begin. Watch out for the narrative to change once our big campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolls out from the last week of April," a senior BJP leader told News18. Read More
Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the 91-year-old Congress leader who is again gearing up for the Karnataka assembly polls, called himself a “galloping horse" in the electoral arena. Shivashankarappa, a five-time MLA and also a former Lok Sabha member, has been re-nominated by the party to contest from Davangere South. “I have people’s support and God’s blessings. What else is required?" Shivashankarappa, who has virtually become “synonymous" with Davangere in central Karnataka, was quoted as saying by PTI. Dwelling on how the Congress gave him a ticket given his advanced age, he replied wittily, “Only galloping horses are chosen for races. I am one such horse. I am going to win with the highest margin in the election."
The Congress today issued a list of star campaigners for the Karnataka assembly election. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi Tharoor and others to campaign for the party.
As the date of the Assembly polls in Karnataka draws closer, candidates from all parties are filing their nomination papers. So far, 842 candidates, including Minister V Sommana, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, have submitted their nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections. Read More
The 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10. Ahead of the polling, politicians of various parties are conducting rallies and campaigns, touring the state to establish trust in the hearts of the voters. There have been various developments that are slowly coming to the forefront ahead of the elections in poll-bound Karnataka. One such information that might turn out to be quite shocking for Karnataka Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader, R Ashoka is the strategy of Congress in bringing MP DK Suresh who will contest against Ashoka in the same constituency. Read More
Congress leader Siddaramaiah files nomination from Varuna Assembly constituency for upcoming Karnataka elections.
“After this election, I will quit electoral politics," says Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah at a rally in Varuna, Mysuru.
Days Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Dharwad Unit Executive Member and Kottur Gram Panchayat vice president, Praveen Kammar, was murdered by miscreants on Tuesday in Kottur village of Dharwad taluk in Karnataka.
The Congress in Karnataka seems to have got a head start in this election with successful campaigns against the BJP like PayCM and 40 per cent commission having made an impact. If the Grand Old Party strategises the elections well and does not get ‘overconfident’, it can come back to power with a full mandate, believes senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily. READ MORE
Laxman Savadi, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka, joined the Congress on Friday. Upset over being denied a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Athani in Belgaum district, Savadi flew to Bengaluru, held a meeting with Congress leaders and joined them, vowing to defeat the saffron party. READ MORE
Congress means commission, corruption and criminalisation. I am here to appeal to everyone to vote for development: BJP National President JP Nadda in Shiggaon, Karnataka
A lot of development has been done here since 2008. Thousands of houses were built for all of you so you all don’t suffer when there is heavy rain…Write this down on May 13, BJP will win more than 125 seats: Karnataka CM Bommai during road show in Shiggaon.
As per police, the murder happened during a temple festival that was organised and a jatre was being taken out, Times Now reported.
BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders hold a road show in Shiggaon.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.
BJP wants the new generation to enter politics. I am confident of winning from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency seat…Caste should not be an agenda in politics. BJP works as per ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’: Mahesh Tenginkai, BJP candidate
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched his poll campaign at his Haveri constituency, with BJP national President JP Nadda and actor Kichcha Sudeep beside him. Bommai, who already submitted his poll nomination on Sunday, again filed the nomination in presence of his star campaigners Sudeep and Nadda at Taluk Office, Haveri district’s Shiggaon. The leaders also held a road show on the occasion.
The ruling BJP in the state has released a list of 40-star campaigners including stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others for upcoming polls.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bommai said, “This time there is huge support and I am confident of winning with the largest majority this time…Nothing has shaken. Not even a small brick has changed. We are going to win all the three Hubli-Dharwad seats, including Jagadish Shettar’s seat.”
As per BJP’s official statement, Nadda in Shiggaon of Haveri District will hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand. Then, the BJP chief will address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium, Shiggaon (Haveri district) at noon. Nadda will also participate in nomination filing in the Haveri district.
BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath decided to resign as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and contest the May 10 Assembly polls from the Shivamogga constituency. His move came after BJP denied him a ticket from Shivamogga. The MLC did not specify whether he would contest from any other political party or as an independent candidate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources said. Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, they added.
BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit. National leaders have conveyed the matter to the district party, sources said. PM Modi is expected to address at least 15-20 rallies ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.
Furthermore, Shah is also scheduled to hold road shows in Davanagere and Devanahalli on April 21 and 22 and attend several organisational meetings in Bengaluru as the BJP’s campaign to retain power in the state goes into a higher gear.
Party sources said Shah will be in the state between April 20-23 and will leave for Telangana on the last day to attend political programmes in Telangana’s Chevella Lok Sabha seat.
Shah’s road shows are expected to give a fillip to the party’s mass connect in Karnataka. His several meetings with the state party leaders tasked to spearhead the campaign are expected to fine-tune the poll strategy.
On Tuesday evening, the Congress announced its fourth list of seven candidates, confirming the ticket to Shettar, who joined the party after quitting BJP. Congress fielded Shettar from his traditional Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.
The party also fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the Shiggaon assembly seat, from where Bommai is the BJP candidate. Bommai also represents the Shiggaon constituency in the outgoing assembly.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.
