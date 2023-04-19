Karnataka Election Highlights: Cong Changes Its Candidate Against Bommai; BJP Releases Final List of Candidates

In Shivamogga, the BJP has given ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched his poll campaign at his Haveri constituency, with BJP national President JP Nadda and actor Kichcha Sudeep beside him. Bommai, who already submitted his poll nomination on Sunday, again filed the nomination in presence of his star campaigners Sudeep and Nadda at Taluk Office, Haveri district’s Shiggaon. The leaders also held a road show on the occasion.

The ruling BJP in the state has released a list of 40-star campaigners including stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others for upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bommai said, “This time there is huge support and I am confident of winning with the largest majority this time…Nothing has shaken. Not even a small brick has changed. We are going to win all the three Hubli-Dharwad seats, including Jagadish Shettar’s seat.”

As per BJP’s official statement, Nadda in Shiggaon of Haveri District will hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand. Then, the BJP chief will address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium, Shiggaon (Haveri district) at noon. Nadda will also participate in nomination filing in the Haveri district.

BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath decided to resign as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and contest the May 10 Assembly polls from the Shivamogga constituency. His move came after BJP denied him a ticket from Shivamogga. The MLC did not specify whether he would contest from any other political party or as an independent candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources said. Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, they added.

BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit. National leaders have conveyed the matter to the district party, sources said. PM Modi is expected to address at least 15-20 rallies ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Furthermore, Shah is also scheduled to hold road shows in Davanagere and Devanahalli on April 21 and 22 and attend several organisational meetings in Bengaluru as the BJP’s campaign to retain power in the state goes into a higher gear.

Party sources said Shah will be in the state between April 20-23 and will leave for Telangana on the last day to attend political programmes in Telangana’s Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

Shah’s road shows are expected to give a fillip to the party’s mass connect in Karnataka. His several meetings with the state party leaders tasked to spearhead the campaign are expected to fine-tune the poll strategy.

On Tuesday evening, the Congress announced its fourth list of seven candidates, confirming the ticket to Shettar, who joined the party after quitting BJP. Congress fielded Shettar from his traditional Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

The party also fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the Shiggaon assembly seat, from where Bommai is the BJP candidate. Bommai also represents the Shiggaon constituency in the outgoing assembly.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

(with inputs from PTI)

