Karnataka Election Updates: BJP to Get Comfortable Majority, Says Bommai; Cong Predicts 146 Seats

If the people of Karnataka are to go by the exit poll predictions released after the conclusion of voting on Wednesday evening, the southern state is poised for a hung assembly, with a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the 224-member assembly elections, and JD(S) is likely to be a kingmaker.

The Karnataka Assembly elections witnessed a significant voter turnout of 72.81 percent on Wednesday. The ruling BJP, the determined Congress, and the JD(S) are engaged in a closely contested battle, with the JD(S) potentially playing a decisive role in the event of a hung assembly.

Multiple pollsters have indicated that the Congress might hold an advantage in Karnataka, despite it being the BJP’s stronghold. Some projections even suggest that the grand old party could secure a majority on its own in a hung assembly scenario.

Let’s Look At Some of The Updates

‘Will Win with Comfortable Majority’: Bommai

Speaking to the media today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “As per our ground reports, we are confident we will get comfortable majority. We will get an absolute majority, mark my words."

Despite exit polls favoring the Congress in the Karnataka polls, Bommai remains confident and drew a parallel to the previous polls in Uttar Pradesh, where exit polls were proven wrong.

Refuting the exit poll predictions, Bommai on Wednesday stated, “Last time, they (exit polls) predicted only 80 seats for BJP and 107 for Congress, but it came reverse… We are confident with our ground reports and we will come with a comfortable majority."

‘Will Cross 146 Seats’: Cong’s Shivakumar

Congress’s Karnataka President DK Shivakumar expressed his disbelief in the exit poll results on Wednesday. The exit polls predicted a hung Assembly but placed his party in the lead, projecting that they would surpass the 146-seat mark. Shivakumar, who contested from the Kanakapura constituency, confidently stated that the election outcome would strongly favor the Congress, eliminating the need for post-poll alliances.

During an interview with ANI, the Congress MLA shared his reaction to the exit poll projections, stating, “I don’t believe these numbers. I remain confident that we will win more than 146 seats. The voters are knowledgeable and educated, and they have voted with the greater interests of the state in mind. The double engine has failed in Karnataka. There will be no situation that would necessitate the Congress to enter into a post-poll alliance."

BJP’s Ramesh Jarkiholi Accuses Shivakumar of Blackmail

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi made serious allegations against KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. Jarkiholi claimed that Shivakumar blackmailed him by threatening to release a compromising CD if he did not refrain from interfering in politics within the Belagavi rural constituency, currently represented by Congress member Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Expressing his disappointment, Jarkiholi mentioned that Shivakumar, whom he once considered a good person and friend, has resorted to such behavior under the influence of what he referred to as a “vishkanya" (a venomous entity), implying Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Jarkiholi emphasized that he had previously raised concerns about a morphed CD created by the Congress leader, further adding to the intensity of the allegations.

How Will The Result Impact BJP, Cong

For BJP: While losing Karnataka would dent the BJP’s claim of being a pan-India party, it could serve as a wake-up call and galvanize the party as it prepares for the upcoming 2024 elections. Winning Karnataka is seen by political experts and pollsters as crucial for building momentum and instilling confidence ahead of the larger battle in 2024.

For Congress: On the other hand, a victory in Karnataka would be a significant achievement for Congress, with national president Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge. It would inject new energy into the party and provide a much-needed boost as they aim to challenge the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. Given Kharge’s roots in Karnataka, a win would hold special significance and redemption for the respected Dalit leader, who previously missed out on becoming Chief Minister despite his party’s victory.

‘Hope BJP Will Learn A Lesson on May 13’: Baghel

After the exit polls predicted Congress’s edge over the BJP in Karnataka polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hoped that the BJP will learn a lesson on May 13, the day on which the results of Karnataka Assembly elections will be declared.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

BJP Stresses On Development, Double-engine Sarkar, Cong Banks on Guarantees, Local Issues

The fiercely-contested Karnataka battle saw parties adopting different strategies to woo the voters with the BJP emphasising its development plank and the Congress seeking to keep the narrative to local issues.

Corruption was a key issue in the polls held on Wednesday with leaders from both parties levelling allegations against each other almost in every public meeting.

‘Keep Ambulance Ready…’, Says Amit Malviya As He Rejects Exit Poll Results

BJP leader Amit Malviya rejected the exit poll results that gave Congress a clear upper hand and said there was “nothing that suggest, either in the voting percentage or on the ground, that Congress will have a run away win".

Criticising the people, who are “excited" over ecit poll results, Malviya wrote: “These are just Exit Polls and not the actual result. Keep an ambulance handy in case the result flips, which is very likely."

He added: “It was amusing to see the reactions, to Exit Polls, of those who are desperately hoping for a Congress win. Out of job journalists abusing those who they think are in favour with the current regime, glee on faces of journalists who are apologists of the Congress and often do a better job than official spokespersons, Congress apparatchik rushing to credit Rahul Gandhi and assorted minions beating themselves blue in excitement…"

Nearly 73% People Voted

According to the latest figures available at 10 pm, the turnout stood at 72.81 per cent. The EC said the final figures will be known by Thursday.

Karnataka recorded a 72.36 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls which had thrown up a hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats, falling slightly short of getting a majority.

Bommai Rejects Exit Poll Results

Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the southern state with a full majority.

Speaking to the media from his home constituency Shiggaon, he said, “Exit polls are exit polls. Our information is that we will get an absolute majority. Exit polls are not 100 per cent correct. Earlier also, exit polls have been proved wrong. This time also it will be. I am 200 per cent sure we will win. Let us wait till May 13 (result day)." Read More

Exit Polls Predict Hung House With Edge to Cong

Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the exit poll predictions released after the voting ended on Wednesday evening.

Most of the exit polls predicted Congress would get more seats than the BJP but is likely to fall short of a majority. However, the race seems tight with exit polls giving the ruling BJP 78-100 seats.

Can BJP Break the Jinx?

While the BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the state has never voted the incumbent party to power, the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(Wwith inputs from ANI, PTI)