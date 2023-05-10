Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: 72% Turnout Recorded; CM Bommai Rejects Exit Poll Results, Says BJP to Win With Full Majority

Bigwigs like Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty, and ‘Rajamate’ Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the Mysuru royal family were among the early voters who cast their ballots. The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and JD(S) in the Karnataka elections

The voting process began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, with strict security measures in place. The ballots will be counted on May 13. A significant number of 2,615 candidates actively participated in the electoral race.

The BJP aims to make a significant impact on the political landscape of the region by securing victory once again. On the other hand, the Congress party is determined to stage a comeback with renewed vigor. Unfortunately, the election campaign in Karnataka has witnessed a decline in constructive public discussions, with the Bajrang Dal issue becoming a contentious topic of heated debates.

On the eve of voting for the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, leaders and candidates from various political parties sought divine blessings and good fortune by visiting temples. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to deliver a video message, appealing to the people of Karnataka for their support in the mission to elevate the state to the top position in the country.

However, the Congress party promptly filed a petition with the Election Commission, alleging that the prime minister’s appeals to Karnataka voters violated the model code of conduct. They emphasized the commission’s response to this situation, highlighting its crucial test of capability and willingness to enforce electoral laws.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unprecedented affection he has received from the state in recent days. He highlighted that this overwhelming support has further strengthened his determination to propel Karnataka to the forefront in all sectors and make it the leading state in the nation.

Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx?

The BJP, driven by the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, aims to break a 38-year-old pattern where Karnataka has never reelected the incumbent party since 1985. Conversely, the Congress party seeks a morale-boosting victory to carve out space and gather momentum as the primary opposition party leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With a well-organized election machinery, the BJP enters the electoral battle well-prepared and ready to face the challenges. Prime Minister Modi spearheaded a high-impact campaign characterized by its swiftness and forcefulness.

What Happened in the 2018 Election?

During the 2018 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, securing victory in 104 seats. The Congress party won 80 seats, while the JD(S) secured 37 seats. Additionally, one seat each was won by an independent candidate, the BSP, and the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party.

With no party holding a clear majority, the Congress and JD(S) attempted to form an alliance. However, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa staked a claim and formed the government. Unfortunately, the government had to resign just three days before the trust vote as it failed to gather enough support.

Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance came together to establish a new government, with H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, after 14 months, the government faced instability as 17 legislators, including independents, resigned from the ruling coalition and defected to the BJP. This led to the collapse of the government, followed by the BJP returning to power. In the subsequent by-elections held in 2019, the ruling party displayed dominance by winning 12 out of 15 seats.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP holds 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 69, JD(S) with 29, BSP with one, two independents, one Speaker, and six vacant seats.