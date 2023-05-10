Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: 72% Turnout Recorded; CM Bommai Rejects Exit Poll Results, Says BJP to Win With Full Majority

Curated By: News Desk
Bengaluru, India
Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the southern state with a full majority. Read More
Most exit polls have put the Congress in the lead in Karnataka. But, the final deciding factor on result day on May 13 could be whether the Congress rode home on the momentum it built till April 26, or did the BJP manage to pull the election back in its favour in the last fortnight before polling on Wednesday. Read More
A voter turnout of nearly 70 per cent was recorded in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday where the ruling BJP, a combative Congress and the JD(S), which is hoping to be a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly, are locked in a cliffhanger contest. Several pollsters predicted that the Congress may have an edge in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, in a hung assembly with a couple of them even projecting that the grand old party may get a majority on its own. Counting of votes for the 224-member Assembly will be taken up on May 13.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, who is a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen casting his vote in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. A video of the actor at the polling booth has surfaced online. While the actor was surrounded by a handful of people at the booth, he was greeted by a sea of media personnel. Read More
Congress leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who left BJP over denial of ticket to fight the Karnataka polls, told CNN-News, “I have not jumped the BJP but quit it. There was no proper communication between state BJP and central leadership. I am going to win the Hubballi seat. I have joined Congress unconditionally. I will accept the role which Congress will give to me."
When asked about exit poll results in Karnataka, Congress leader DK Shivakumar told CNN-News18, “I don’t go by surveys. We will get absolute majority. Without any support, Congress will form the government. I believe in what I have done on the ground. Congress will win around 141 seats. I am not worried about the CM post."
When asked about exit poll results and the possibility of JD(S) being a “kingmaker" in case of hung assembly, BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “People are the kingmaker. They will ensure BJP forms the government in the state. I will answer this question on May 13. Earlier also, exit polls have been proved wrong. This time also it will be. I am 200 per cent sure we will win."
Speaking to CNN-News, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said these exit polls are going to be proven wrong on May 13.
As voting concluded for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday evening, former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa said that the saffron party will “get an absolute majority" and will form the government. Speaking to CNN-News18, Yediyurappa said that “BJP will get an absolute majority" and will form the government. I know the pulse of the people, and I have visited the state." Read More
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 on Karnataka exit poll results, BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, “Let us wait for the counting. BJP will get absolute majority. BJP will form the government in the state. I know the pulse of the people. We will form the government. I have visited the state. After counting, we will take appropriate decision. Lingayat community is happy with BJP. The community people are happy with my decision not to contest the elections."
As the voting for the Karnataka assembly elections ended and exit poll results were released, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the “Babbar Sher" workers and leaders of the grand old party for a “well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign".
Voting came to an end for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday at 6 pm with data showing a voter turnout of 65.69 per cent an hour ago. According to the latest voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 78.22 per cent, while the lowest polling was from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 48.63 per cent, election officials said. The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S).
A polling booth in Kurlagindi village in Ballari district became a makeshift delivery room after a 23-year-old woman went into labor when she arrived to cast her vote for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday. Female officials and women voters at the premise provided assistance during the delivery, according to a report. Read More
BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that Congress displayed a ‘bewakoofi ka udaharan [example of stupidy] by mentioning ‘Bajrang Bali’ in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023. Congress Karnataka election manifesto has been in the eye of the storm for its proposal to impose a ‘ban’ on individuals and organisations like “Bajrang Dal and PFI" or others “promoting enmity or hatred". Read More
In a rare incident, a 23 year-old woman today gave birth to a baby at a polling booth in Kurlagindi village of Ballari in the poll-bound Karnataka. Female officials and women voters helped her to deliver the baby.
Villagers of Masabinala in Vijayapura district stopped a poll duty vehicle carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs), manhandled an officer and damaged control and ballot units on Wednesday following which 23 people were arrested, the Election Commission said. Read More
While the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 is underway, all eyes are on exit poll results which will start getting released on various channels once the polling wraps up after 6 pm today. With 224 seats up for grabs, the ongoing election holds significant implications for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The ruling BJP strives to make a historic mark, while the Congress, adopting a combative approach, aims for a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read More
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP wants to win the Assembly election with “money power" as they “do not have any developmental works to showcase" to the people. He also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with being silent on price rise, unemployment and corruption in the state during his series of public meetings while campaigning for the elections taking place today. Read More
First time voters and the elderly stole the show as they were seen participating in the voting process enthusiastically in the Karnataka assembly elections on Wednesday. And they were not small in numbers. According to EC officials, as many as 11.71 lakh were eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time. Of the total eligible voters, 16,914 are centenarians and 12.16 lakh above the age of 80. Theme-based and ethnic polling booths — 737 in all across the State — added a lot of colour to the exercise. The excitement among the first time voters was palpable. “I am very happy to vote. This is my right", was their “standard" comment.
Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “At the time when some members of the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka were stuck in Sudan and the BJP government was trying to evacuate them, Congress in view of elections in the country started creating a ruckus about it and risked lives of these tribals by identifying them in Sudan…Chup chap lana tha…Congress thought that one of the members of this community might get harmed in Sudan and this would give them an advantage in the elections. But Congress forgot that Modi can cross any limit for the safety of every Indian."
Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling to the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, police sources said.
At Masabinal village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines, VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers, after “rumours" that the officials were “changing" the EVMs and VVPATs.
In Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youth armed with sticks attacked their political rivals in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden. They went on a rampage in which a few women who were standing in queue to vote sustained injuries, the sources said.
At Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, some Congress and the BJP workers came to blows
“It’s a small village. All round development has taken place. Credit should go to HD Revanna, who represents this constituency," says JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda after casting his vote at his native village Haradanahalli in Hassan district.
A complaint and a counter-complaint have been lodged at the Bajpe police station here after Congress workers alleged that the supporters of Mangaluru North Janata Dal (Secular) candidate B A Mohiuddin Bava assaulted them on Tuesday night.
Two Congress workers who were injured in the scuffle, Nizam and Hasher, have been admitted to a private hospital.
Bava had switched over to JD(S) recently after he was denied a Congress ticket. Sources said the incident occurred when Congress workers intercepted a car alleging that the JD(S) candidate had brought money in a car to distribute to voters, which led to an altercation between the two groups.
The voting process began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, with strict security measures in place. The ballots will be counted on May 13. A significant number of 2,615 candidates actively participated in the electoral race.
The BJP aims to make a significant impact on the political landscape of the region by securing victory once again. On the other hand, the Congress party is determined to stage a comeback with renewed vigor. Unfortunately, the election campaign in Karnataka has witnessed a decline in constructive public discussions, with the Bajrang Dal issue becoming a contentious topic of heated debates.
On the eve of voting for the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, leaders and candidates from various political parties sought divine blessings and good fortune by visiting temples. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to deliver a video message, appealing to the people of Karnataka for their support in the mission to elevate the state to the top position in the country.
However, the Congress party promptly filed a petition with the Election Commission, alleging that the prime minister’s appeals to Karnataka voters violated the model code of conduct. They emphasized the commission’s response to this situation, highlighting its crucial test of capability and willingness to enforce electoral laws.
In his message, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unprecedented affection he has received from the state in recent days. He highlighted that this overwhelming support has further strengthened his determination to propel Karnataka to the forefront in all sectors and make it the leading state in the nation.
Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx?
The BJP, driven by the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, aims to break a 38-year-old pattern where Karnataka has never reelected the incumbent party since 1985. Conversely, the Congress party seeks a morale-boosting victory to carve out space and gather momentum as the primary opposition party leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With a well-organized election machinery, the BJP enters the electoral battle well-prepared and ready to face the challenges. Prime Minister Modi spearheaded a high-impact campaign characterized by its swiftness and forcefulness.
What Happened in the 2018 Election?
During the 2018 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, securing victory in 104 seats. The Congress party won 80 seats, while the JD(S) secured 37 seats. Additionally, one seat each was won by an independent candidate, the BSP, and the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party.
With no party holding a clear majority, the Congress and JD(S) attempted to form an alliance. However, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa staked a claim and formed the government. Unfortunately, the government had to resign just three days before the trust vote as it failed to gather enough support.
Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance came together to establish a new government, with H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, after 14 months, the government faced instability as 17 legislators, including independents, resigned from the ruling coalition and defected to the BJP. This led to the collapse of the government, followed by the BJP returning to power. In the subsequent by-elections held in 2019, the ruling party displayed dominance by winning 12 out of 15 seats.
In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP holds 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 69, JD(S) with 29, BSP with one, two independents, one Speaker, and six vacant seats.