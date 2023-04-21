Karnataka Election 2023: NCP Announces First List of 9 Candidates, Drops Ajit Pawar from Star Campaigners List

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday announced the first list of nine candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka for giving sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case, calling it “vindictive”.

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed the petition by Shivakumar challenging the sanction.

Here are some important FAQs related to the upcoming assembly polls:

Why Did Jagadish Shettar Join Congress?

In a big setback to BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress party recently, after tendering his resignation to the saffron party. The move came after BJP refused to give him a ticket ahead of the upcoming Karnataka polls. Recently, he also figured in the Congress’ list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly polls which also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor.

Who Won the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections?

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. Congress grabbed second position winning 78 seats and JDS Being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form coalition government.

Which are the Key Constituencies to Look for in Karnataka Elections?

Now that BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have released the list of candidates, let’s take a look on the Key Constituencies and Candidates

Hubli Dharwad Central: Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP), Jagadish Shettar (Congress), Siddalingeshgowda Odeyar (JDS)

Udupi: Yashpal Suvarna (BJP), Prasadraj Kanchan (Congress), Dakshat R Shetty (JDS)

Shivamogga: Channabasappa (BJP) vs Ayanur Manjunath (Congress)

Mahadevapura: Manjula Aravind Limbavali (BJP), Nagesh T (Congress)

Huballi Dharwad East: Arvind Bellad (BJP), Prasad Abbayya (Congress), Veerabhadrappa (JDS)

Shiggaon: Basavaraj Bommai (BJP), Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan (Congress)

Kolar: Varthur Prakash (BJP), Kothur G. Manjunath (Congress), CMR Srinath (JDS)

Besides, BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. The saffron party alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, adding that PM Modi’s campaign programme is being finalised.

“There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows”, Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

With April 20 being the last day for filing of the papers in Karnataka, over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an “other gender” candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a Thursday night statement.

