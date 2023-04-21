Karnataka Election 2023: NCP Announces First List of 9 Candidates, Drops Ajit Pawar from Star Campaigners List

Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 23:37 IST
Bengaluru, India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders in Bengaluru for the upcoming Assembly elections.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s name has not been included in the star campaigner list.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) issued its first list of nine candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections and also names star campaigners.
Aman was seen cleaning a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Devanahalli in poll-bound Karnataka after rain.
In the video, which is now going viral on social media, the man was seen cleaning the rain-soaked cut out with his ‘gamcha’. When asked the reason behind this, he said he is doing it out of ‘vishwas’ and reverence. “Modi ji is God to me. No one has paid me for it," he said. READ MORE
BJP National President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Bidar district of Karnataka.
Election officials in Karnataka have seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 crore at a check post in the outskirts of Haveri. As the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election is getting closer the police and election officials have kept a close watch on all the possible means by political parties to influence voters. READ MORE
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said “Modi factor" would not have an impact in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls and expects Muslims to solidly back his party by opting for tactical voting.
In an interview with PTI, the former Chief Minister also said the polls would be mainly fought on local issues and insisted a victory in the southern state would serve as a stepping stone for the Congress in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The 75-year-old Leader of Opposition, who reiterated this will be his last electoral battle, said he expects 90 per cent of Muslim voters to back the Congress. The ruling BJP is facing strong anti-incumbency.
Karnataka’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded senior Lingayat leader Mahesh Tenginkai from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. Reports suggest that Mahesh Tenginkai was chosen by the BJP from this crucial seat as the party wanted to promote new generation leaders. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Devanahalli town has been cancelled due to rain.
Devanahalli is the birthplace of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.
Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections next month, former Congress leader Yousuff Sharif alias KGF Babu’s home received an Income Tax (IT) department knock, after which several shocking recoveries were made. Sharif recently quit the grand old party and filed his nomination as an Independent candidate. READ MORE
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, to counter the Congress’ narrative to brand the ruling party as “anti-Lingayat", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to unleash a “Lingayat CM" campaign.
Senior leaders Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and Ayanur Manjunath and other Lingayat functionaries have left the saffron party, and joined Congress and JD (S) after they were denied tickets. This has propelled speculations that BJP could project a Lingayat leader as the CM face, though no name is finalised yet. READ MORE
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagadish Shettar joined Congress on Monday. Shettar dumped the BJP after the party didn’t give him a ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
Now reports suggest that Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and some other senior Congress leaders went to the residence of Jagadish Shettar for dinner on Thursday. READ MORE
Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that 5,000 people have downloaded his property declaration papers, and anyone, including the BJP can play foul. “I know what they are up to. In this backdrop another nomination has been filed through my brother D.K. Suresh," he stated.
The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray.
The BRS, previously TRS, renamed itself in December last year to make a foray into national politics and it had toyed with the idea of contesting Karnataka elections.
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Friday slammed the Congress party over leader Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the list of campaigners for Karnataka assembly elections.
BJP National President JP Nadda visited the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Bidar district. Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that over 5,000 people have downloaded his property declaration papers. He said, “Anyone, including the BJP can play foul. I know what they are up to. In this backdrop another nomination has been filed through my brother D.K. Suresh," he stated. Shivakumar had declared property worth more than Rs 1,414 crore, an IANS report said.
On the last of filing nomination papers ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh had also filed his papers from the Kanakapura constituency, a seat from which Shivakumar was already contesting. According to a Hindustan Times report, this was done as a precaution because there was a question mark on whether Shivakumar’s nomination will be accepted or not. This was also because the Karnataka HC on Thursday dismissed the petition by D K Shivakumar challenging the sanction given by the State Government to the CBI for prosecuting him, a PTI report said.
Now that BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have released the list of candidates, let’s take a look on the Key Constituencies and Candidates
Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s nomination papers were accepted from the Kanakpura constituency on Friday, the day nominations were slated to be scrutinised. Meanwhile, a total of 35 candidates filed their nominations for the eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district on the last day of the nomination process in poll-bound Karnataka, officials said.
When Bengaluru faced a deluge after rains lashed the Silicon Valley of India in August last year, the MLA of Mahadevapura constituency — which was one of the worst-hit — acknowledged the unprecedented rains but clearly stated it would not have any bearing on the 2023 assembly elections. He seems to have got it right as neither floods nor potholes and traffic woes are of concern to the people of Bengaluru in this election. READ MORE
“I will approach the High Courts; I will fight till the last breath. I believe in court of law. I still believe they have done an injustice. Everything is transparent," said KPCC President DK Shivakumar on HC dismissing his plea in the disproportionate assets case.
A total of 35 candidates filed their nominations for the eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district on the last day of the nomination process in poll-bound Karnataka, officials said. In all, 82 candidates have filed nominations for the eight constituencies in the coastal district from April 13 to April 20. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Friday and candidates can withdraw their nominations till Monday.
PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa
Lingayat leaders of the BJP have raised the pitch for unleashing the “Lingayat CM" campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to counter the Congress’ narrative to brand the ruling party as “anti-Lingayat". READ MORE
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka and is set to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The BJP leader will also take stock of the party’s preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday attacked the Congress party ahead of polls in the state. He said, “Congress party is cheating voters by giving false assurances. Congress leaders of this region failed to do any development work here in the last five years."
BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Thursday said only a leader from the community will become Chief Minister in the state and revealed that it is a “universal truth" in the party. His categorical statement came a day after Lingayat leaders of the BJP raised the pitch with a campaign to name a leader from the community for the CM post in the poll-bound state to counter the Congress’ narrative of branding the ruling party as “anti-Lingayat".
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday announced the first list of nine candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections.
Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka for giving sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case, calling it “vindictive”.
The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed the petition by Shivakumar challenging the sanction.
Here are some important FAQs related to the upcoming assembly polls:
Why Did Jagadish Shettar Join Congress?
In a big setback to BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress party recently, after tendering his resignation to the saffron party. The move came after BJP refused to give him a ticket ahead of the upcoming Karnataka polls. Recently, he also figured in the Congress’ list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly polls which also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor.
Who Won the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections?
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. Congress grabbed second position winning 78 seats and JDS Being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form coalition government.
Which are the Key Constituencies to Look for in Karnataka Elections?
Besides, BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. The saffron party alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, adding that PM Modi’s campaign programme is being finalised.
“There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows”, Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.
With April 20 being the last day for filing of the papers in Karnataka, over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.
Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an “other gender” candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a Thursday night statement.
