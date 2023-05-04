Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Congress In Grip Of SDPI, PFI, Claims CM Bommai; Parties Make Last Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With Karnataka Assembly Elections right around the corner, senior politicians across party lines are currently touring the southern state to campaign for the candidates of their respective parties. In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Read More
Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking the name of Lord Hanuman in the election rallies in Karnataka. READ MORE
Former Union Minorities Minister and Congress leader K Rahman Khan expressed concerns over the Prime Minister’s recent statement urging voters to chant “Jai Bajrang Bali" while casting their votes. According to Khan, such statements create an atmosphere of fear for members of minority communities who may be present in the same polling booth where such chants are being made. He has urged the Election Commission to take note of this issue and take steps to prevent such incidents.
BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh expressed confidence in the party’s performance in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, stating that the public now gives decisive mandates and that the BJP does not face any anti-incumbency challenges. Santhosh also highlighted the party’s elaborate candidate selection process, stating that no single individual decides tickets in the BJP.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Narendra Modi on Thursday over the violence in Manipur, saying the prime minister calls the Congress “enemy of peace" while the northeastern state “burns". READ MORE
Congress has filed another complaint with ECI to take action against BJP’s KS Eshwarappa for “burning Congress manifesto" and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for hurting sentiments".
Karnataka Congress Party legal cell has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the campaign of the BJP. “The way PM Modi is using Hindu gods and goddesses to seek votes and also the way his roadshows are causing inconvenience to the people. SC has already issued guidelines in this regard," said SA Ahmed.
Amid ongoing protests against the Congress election manifesto which proposed decisive action against organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, senior leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said there was no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP. READ MORE
After visiting the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, “We have a commitment to the development of Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples across the state if the Congress party comes to power. Our party will also prioritise the construction of new Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples in various parts of the state."
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘say Jai Bajrang Bali and cast your vote.’ “There was no need to invoke Bajrang Dal or Bajrang Bali in Karnatakal Eections. Public welfare should have been spoken of. So, if the PM tells people to vote by saying ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’, I’d like to tell all Marathi-speaking people there (in Karnataka) to vote by saying, ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ and defeat those who oppress you."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Karnataka is with PM Modi. In this nation, who will accept it if someone says that we will ban Bajrang Dal? How can they ban those who think for the betterment of the country? Bajrang Dal has never done any anti-national activity. If you will talk about banning Bajrang Dal then all the Bajrangi who have blessings of lord Hanuman will show Congress its place."
Speaking on the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections which proposed banning of Bajrang Dal, Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said, “We haven’t said we will ban Bajrang Dal. We said organisations like PFI, Bajrang Dal disrupt peace in society. I was a law minister in Karnataka, state government can’t do it, even Bajrang Dal can’t be banned by state government, DK Shivakumar will give clarification about it, there was or now no such proposal before us."
Kanakagiri | “Bjp government is in power for 3 years. Whenever there is a new government it tries to create a new identity…. isn’t it sad & shameful that Karnataka BJP is known as “40% Sarkar"? This name was not given by any party, but was given by the contractors who were forced to commit suicide…", says Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The history of Karnataka’s chief ministers since the country’s Independence in 1947 and the state’s reorganisation in 1956 reveals that the state has so far seen very few coalition governments, with ruling parties getting the majority in most of the 16 assembly elections, but a majority of its CMs have been unable to complete their terms.
In its 75 years of history since 1947, first as Mysore and then as Karnataka, the state has had 32 chief-ministerial terms with 23 chief ministers in office. READ MORE
When the ticket distribution for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections was announced, veterans such as Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi left the BJP, and the Opposition Congress alleged the ill-treatment of Lingayat leaders at the hands of the saffron party. In an exclusive interview with News18, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP “built" the two leaders, and if they decide to rebel, what will people think of this ahead of elections? READ MORE
The power play between Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will never be resolved because their chemistries are very different, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said as he took a dig at the Congress and cleared the air on a possible post-poll alliance with the JDS. READ MORE
Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Thursday burnt a copy of the election manifesto of the Congress and attacked the party for its proposal to ban Bajrang Dal if it came to power in Karnataka.
Describing the outfit as a “patriotic organisation", the former Deputy Chief Minister asked; “How dare they (Congress) have courage to talk about banning Bajrang Dal". READ MORE
There is no need for the BJP to enter into a post-poll alliance as the party will get a clear mandate in Karnataka elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told News18 in an exclusive interview. On his own political future post Karnataka election results on May 13, Bommai said the party would “take care" of him. READ MORE
We fight elections based on our programs, they fight elections on their promises. It is not right to stir up caste, religion and communal sentiments unnecessarily in elections, this shows the appeasement politics of Congress. The Congress party today is in the grip of SDPI and PFI, and it cannot get out of it: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
“Congress party is trying to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion for votes. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi whether Bajrang Dal is anti-national? Is Bajrang Dal a terrorist organization? You want to come to power only for Muslim votes in the name of Bajrang Dal and by dividing people in the name of religion," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.
Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal recite Hanuman Chalisa in Vijayanagar in order to protest against the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka elections.
“Jai Bajrangbali" — thundered the Prime Minister in all his election rallies in Karnataka on Wednesday, expectedly cashing in on the Congress’s announcement in its manifesto that it will ban Right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal if it comes to power in the state. READ MORE
With less than a week remaining for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, political parties in the state are making last-ditch efforts to woo the voters before the campaigning ends on Monday.
In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will head 28 public rallies and D.K.Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes. Taking lead will be former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) who will be seen in a whopping 50 to 60 events across the state.
The Dharwad Assembly constituency in north Karnataka, where sitting MLA and BJP leader Amrut Desai is fighting a tough battle against Vinay Kulkarni, is turning into a do or die battle for Union Minister Prahlad Joshi who is an MP from the region.
There are allegations that Joshi was one of the leaders instrumental in denying a ticket to Jagadish Shettar, Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister from his traditional bastion Hubbali.
Even though anti-incumbency and alleged arrogance of Amrut Desai is a worrying factor for the BJP, it was Joshi who had arranged a seat for the sitting MLA being his protege.
Congress’ announcement to take decisive action against organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) if they indulge in hate has grabbed all the headlines, but beyond that, a closer look at the manifesto indicates that the Congress seems to be going for soft Hindutva push. READ MORE
Allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, and pensions under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees are among the top promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.
A day after the BJP promised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto, Congress promised to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and repeal all ‘unjust, anti-people laws’ passed by the BJP government within one year, if elected to power. READ MORE
Targeting Congress leader Siddaramaiah in his home constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the people to decide between a leader who is about to retire and a future leader, as he assured to make BJP candidate V Somanna, “a big personality" if they make him an MLA.
In a surprise move the BJP, taking the battle to the opposition camp, has fielded Somanna, a Minister from Bengaluru, against Siddaramaiah, who is contesting his “last election" from his native constituency. READ MORE
On Karnataka Poll Trail, Kichha Sudeep Urges Voters To ‘Not Limit’ Him To One Caste
The Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency, which lies in north Karnataka, is a reserved seat. Congress won from here in 2018. In this year’s polls, Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi of the Congress will fight against Basavaraj Hundri of the BJP and Maruti Mallappa Astaki of the Janata Dal (Secular). READ MORE
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has posted a video on Twitter which shows a boy purportedly using abusive words against him, and claimed the minor was a Bajrang Dal member.
Baghel posted the video on his Twitter handle on Wednesday hours after he said the Chhattisgarh government will think about banning the Bajrang Dal if the need arises.
Amid the row over the Congress manifesto mentioning the ban on the Bajrang Dal outfit, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the grand old party is raising the issue now but did nothing during their rule in the state.
The remarks came in the wake of Congress’ manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, wherein the party bracketed outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal together and stated it would ban the organisations once it is voted to power.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are set to take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also set to debut in the party’s campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in the Hubbali district on Saturday.
BJP has planned a mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress is organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach.
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by hold mega programmes.
Starting Friday, Prime Minister Modi will be camping in the state for the next three days to take up the final round of campaigning. He will address back to back public rallies in Ballary of north Karnataka, Tumakuru in south on Friday. He will hold four public rallies on Sunday in Badami, Haveri of north Karnataka, Shivamogga and Nanjangud (Mysuru) in south districts.
The Prime Minister will hold a mega roadshow on Saturday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people. The roadshow ‘Namma Karnataka Yatra’ will pass through 36.6 kilometers. between 11 a.m and 10 p.m with breaks.
Furthermore,the Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank for using “abusive language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP unit in Karnataka on Monday filed a complaint with EC against Priyank for his “nalayak beta (a useless son)” remark against PM Modi.
Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress manifestos have provided much zest to electioneering for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, which was initially thought to be a bland battle without much ado. In the past two days, the two manifestos have taken centre stage and it is likely to spur the campaigning till the elections are over.
The documents providing a vision of the two national political parties for the next five years suddenly became the talk of the town like never before.
While the BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1, Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2. The BJP has called its manifesto ‘Praja Pranalike-2023’ (Citizens’ Manifesto-2023) and the Congress ‘Paradise of peace to all’. Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).
The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
The Congress was doing well with its five guarantees and the proposed pro-people policies but it stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying in its manifesto that it would ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India that spread hatred.
The Congress said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste and religion.
Since most Bajrang Dal activists are also the cadres of the BJP, the Congress eventually drew the ire of the saffron party in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, who got ammunition to target his rival party.
“The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrangbali,” PM Modi said.
The BJP has been projecting Congress as an ‘anti-Hindu’ party. The Prime Minister claimed it was an attempt to lock up ‘Bajrangbali’ and his devotees after “locking up” Lord Rama in Ayodhya till the late 1980s when the door of the temple was opened. He even made a point to chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ at the beginning and end of his speech to convey the message that his party stood with the Bajrang Dal.
Amid the row over Congress’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for Karnataka elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the ruling party will recite Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka on Thursday evening.
“Randeep Singh Surjewala has stated that BJP workers do not know how to sing Hanuman Chalisa. I hereby extend an invitation to Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hanuman Chalisa will be recited at 7 pm tomorrow in all parts of the state. Come, listen and see how we recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I request all the people of the state to participate in this program,” Karandlaje said.
There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
