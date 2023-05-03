Karnataka Election 2023: PM Asks Voters to be Cautious of Those Indulging in 'Shortcut Politics', Says Cong Makes False Promises

Curated By: News Desk
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid the row over Congress’s poll manifesto that proposed a “ban” on outfits like Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his speech at a rally in Kalaburagi with “Bajrang Bali ki jai’ chant. Read More
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and party leader Priyank for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nalayak beta" while campaigning for the Karnataka elections. The poll body has also issued a notice to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi “vishakanya" (venomous woman). Read More
In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wondered why the “omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient" Narendra Modi could not see the “loot" in Karnataka carried out by the “40 per cent commission government of the BJP". Addressing a public rally in Vijayapura district, she said in a sarcastic tone, “The whole world calls the Prime Minister ‘omnipotent’, ‘supreme’, ‘greatest of all’ and ‘vikas purush’…"You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn’t you fulfill your dream? When your own government was plundering people by becoming ’40 per cent commission government’ what were you doing?"
During Belagavi rally, PM Modi said that the people of poll-bound Karnataka want to get rid of JD(S) and Congress. He said, “Congress and JD(S) have been rejected everywhere. People of Karnataka want to get rid of JD(S) and Congress. Lies were spread against Veer Savarkar. Ambedkar was humiliated again and again. Congress makes false promises only. Congress and JD(S) have always overlooked farmers’ problems. Karnataka does not want Congress’s reverse gear government but double engine BJP government in the state."
Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka’s Belagavi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People of Karnataka must be careful about ‘shortcut politics’ of the Congress and JD(S). This ‘shortcut governance’ gave birth to vote bank politics…"
When asked by news agency ANI about Congress manifesto stating that the party will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP), BJP chief JP Nadda said, “Congress party has always put brakes to development. They have always obstacles as far as the development is concerned…"
In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “They (Congress) want to appease SFI and PFI. They can’t equate national organisation with terror outfit. The Congress has lied to appease minority. Its just a poll gimmick. Bajrang Dal is a national organisation and state can not ban it."
At least 22% of the candidates contesting the Karnataka polls are facing criminal cases and 16% have serious criminal cases against them, according to the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Karnataka Election Watch released on Wednesday. The report looks at self-sworn affidavits of 2,586 of the 2,615 candidates, who are contesting the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections. They have not analysed 29 candidates as their affidavits were “either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded" on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Padma recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda from the poll-bound Karnataka.
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar clarified on his stand with party’s ban Bajrang Dal poll plank. He said: “We are devotees of Hanuman. Our thoughts aim at preventing disturbance of peace and maintaining harmony in the society. Why are they panicking? Bajrang dal is different from Lord Hanuman, Bajrang dal is an outfit. They are provoking this for no reason."
“It won’t mean the same if they keep lord Hanuman’s name to an outfit. They are misusing law and order, they indulge in moral policing. One must carefully read those lines in our manifesto. They are provoking it and making it a big issue but people have understood everything," added KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar.
While addressing a poll rally in Karnataka’s Ankola, PM Modi said the Opposition only knows ‘Gaali politics’. “They cannot defeat us so they abuse us. The people of Karnataka reject abuse politics and all the voters will teach a lesson to Congress for abusing me," added PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress party and said that voter should say “Jai Bajrang Bali" while casting their votes in the upcoming Karnataka poll.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Karnataka’s Ankola as part of today’s poll campaign. He thanked the people of Ankola for immense support and said that the people of Karnataka has blessed Bharatiya Janata Party.
In a frontal attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the entire politics of the party is based on “divide and rule" policy, and charged it with going across the world defaming the country, when India’s democracy and development is being appreciated and respected globally.
Calling Congress the “enemy of peace and development", the Prime Minister also accused it of insulting and abusing India’s defence forces.
“Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects ‘aakas’ (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement," Modi said.
Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, which is a BJP stronghold, he said Congress’ only identity is “appeasement politics". “Will you (people) allow such Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress always sides with anti-nationals, terror-backers during polls and shield them by taking back cases filed against them.
In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh questioned about benefits of a double engine sarkar in Karnataka. He asked: “What Double Engine?! 94% of the revenue of Karnataka state govt comes from the state’s own revenue + its own share of taxes from the Centre, determined not by ‘Modi Aashirwaad’ but by the Finance Commission formula."
He added that the May-10 election is to “propel the Karnataka engine, which got derailed by BJP in the last 4 years".
He also said that Karnataka has to have a government that has a engine of growth “combined with social harmony and not a 40% Commission engine running on hot air".
Addressing a rally in Karnataka, PM Modi said when the entire world is talking about India’s development and democracy. Congress is going around the world and taking India on a reverse gear and talking against its democracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Kalaburagi speech, targeted the sad law and order affairs in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. He said when there was a bomb blast in Rajasthan, more than 50 died. “Their police, however, did such a work that all the blast accused got free from jail," added the PM.
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge refused to comment on Bajrang Dal row . He added that his party is strong in Karnataka which is why “30 BJP ministers" are visiting the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech with ‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’ in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. PM’s jibe comes a day after Congress said it would ban Bajrang Dal’ in state after they comes to power. Read More.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in poll-bound Karnataka today. Let’s look at his schedule.
Prime Minister Modi’s will address public meetings in Bellary and Tumkur On May 5. PM to stay in Bangalore May 5 and conduct two roadshows in the city on May 6.
While one road show will be of approximately 8km, the other will be of about 30km.(Second longest after Gujarat’s 50km).
Modi will hold 4 public meetings in four parts of Karnataka on May 7th.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress over its Karnataka election manifesto talking of ban in relation to Bajrang Dal and said the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.
Addressing a public meeting here, Prime Minister said Congress has been rejected in every region of the country.
“Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Lord Hanuman. But see the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanumanji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock up Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali."
Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in front of Congress office on Tuesday and burnt the Congress manifesto, expressing their outrage against the grand old party’s promise to ban the organisation.
They pro-Hindu outfit further vowed to defeat Congress by carrying out a door-to-door campaign against the Congress candidates.
Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.
Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses…now, some thieves ‘who steal the governments’ have also come, they are stealing the democracy…stop them…."
Earlier on April 30, launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.
Addressing a public meeting in Jamakhandi, Priyanka said, “I have seen the first such Prime Minister who says in front of the public that he is being abused. The PM does not have a list of problems faced by the public but a list of abuses. Modi ji, learn from my brother, who (Rahul Gandhi) says ‘Gali kya mein desh ke liye goli kha lunga’."
(ANI Input)
Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress’ manifesto “cheating" claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.
Speaking at the election campaign of BJP candidate MR Patil here, the CM said, “He has an emotional bond with this taluk as he spent most of his childhood days here in Kamadolli, Saunshi, and Gudageri. His father, former CM, SR Bommai had got released nearly 30,000 acres of land to farmers of this taluk, and he had won from the constituency as an independent candidate. The chilli crop is grown more in Kundagol but the Byadgi chilli is the most famous across the world. From next year, arrangements will be made for the purchase of the chilli crop in Kundgol."
Bommaii said on the one hand the BJP is seeking votes based on patriotism and the country’s security but on the other hand, the Congress Party has joined hands with anti-nationals to divide the nation.
(ANI input)
Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest near the Congress office and burned the party manifesto released for the upcoming Karnataka elections.
This comes after the Congress on Tuesday in their Karnataka election manifesto said it will take “decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.
“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.
(ANI input)
Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:
BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to Twitter to change their display pictures, replacing them with an image of lord Hanuman with the caption, ‘I am Bajarangi’.
This promise by the Congress received flak from several pro-Hindu outfits, which gave them a common agenda to join hands with the BJP. These outfits along with Bajrang dal are likely to stage a protest in front of the Congress office today.
Addressing an election rally in Vijayanagara district, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate that he got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman.
“But see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman’s land, at the same time, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman.
“Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” the prime minister said.
“It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” he added.
The BJP alleged that Congress had insulted Lord Hanuman with its “audacious” statement and the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply in the polls, but the Congress hit back claiming that it was Prime Minister Modi who had hurt religious sentiments and insulted the deity by “equating” him with the Bajrang Dal, and demanded an apology from him.
The Congress, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI and alleged that they were promoting enmity among communities.
The party also accused top BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath of giving hate speeches that were leading to a divide in society, and demanded that they be banned from further campaigning as they were vitiating the atmosphere.
On the other hand, the BJP sought an FIR and a ban on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge.
