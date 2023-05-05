Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: PM Says Cong Becoming A Slave of Appeasement Politics, Chants 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' at Tumakuru Rally

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 23:55 IST
Bengaluru, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Congress has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics. Addressing a public rally in Tumakuru, he said, “Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Ballari district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Karnataka, saying the crowd that turned out at an unplanned roadshow and at a public meeting here was proof of the party coming out on top. READ MORE
Congress has become the enemy of children in villages. Congress has announced that if they come to power they will discontinue the National Education Policy. Congress is saying that technical education will not be done in Kannada and it wants to snatch away all the facilities for the students: PM Modi at Tumakuru rally ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections
PM Modi said, “The last nine years have witnessed an unprecedented level of development work for the villages, the poor, the farmers, and the youth, which was not done in the last seven decades. On the other hand, the track record of Congress-JDS is such that under their rule, the maximum loot happens with the money meant for the villages. However, when the BJP is in government, the villages and the poor progress rapidly, and this is our commitment."
The people of Karnataka have understood the game of Congress and JDS. A vote to JDS will give Karnataka a weak and unstable government, and a weak government can never build a strong Karnataka: PM Modi
It is clear that with the support of the people of Karnataka, the double engine government will return to power with a thumping majority. The surveys will confirm which party is likely to win, as it is already evident from the current political scenario: PM Modi at Tumakuru rally
Addressing a public rally in Tumakuru ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congress is becoming a slave of appeasement, and its vote bank politics. Such Congress can never benefit the people of Karnataka. Such Congress can never develop Karnataka."
Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani slammed Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar over Hanuman temples promises ahead of the state elections. “I’d like to humbly tell DK Shivakumar that he is not going to become the CM, so it is better if he does not make the false promise of a temple. Before saying this, did he check with Mrs Vadra? I say this because, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Amethi, I saw Mrs Vadra offering namaz on the street. We all know that those who believe in Islam can’t do idol worshipping or build temples. So, if his leader is against idol worshipping and temple, can DK Shivakunar make such a promise?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address at the public rally in Tumakuru by chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai" and “Bajrang Bali ki Jai".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Tumakuru. The Prime Minister addressed a public rally in Ballari ahead of the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holds a road show for the Karnataka assembly election campaign in Arsikere.
BJP SPokesperson Amit Malviya launched an attack against the Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election and said surveys show BJP would be getting a majority in Karnataka. “Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Congress is nervous and quaking in its boots. Overwhelming number of surveys show BJP getting to majority on its own. PM Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru means, the saffron wave will smash through Congress’s lies and deceit. Get ready," he said in a tweet.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah campaigns in Varuna constituency, along with actor BR Vijay Kumar aka Duniya Vijay and other actors for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Congress is desperate, they make mistakes and then overreact. They don’t have credibility. Right after people reacted to their mistake, they’re saying they will build Hanuman temples. As we’re strengthening in Varuna, Siddaramaiah is bringing film stars. They make mistakes and then clarify. In this camera world, they can’t justify their mistake. PM’s visit will benefit us.
According to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, “In Varuna, we have had a positive report for the BJP candidate from day one. We are expecting more numbers than the surveys show. We will get a comfortable majority."
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister M Veerappa Moily, in his conversation with PTI, clarified that the reference made by Congress should be perceived as a notice and cautionary message to Bajrang Dal, rather than an indication of the party’s intention to prohibit it in case of winning the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. He implied that the Congress party would follow the same course of action as the former Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel, who lifted the ban on RSS after obtaining a written assurance from the organisation that it would refrain from engaging in any unlawful activities.
Amid the ongoing row over “banning" Bajrang dal in Congress Karnataka election manifesto, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said there is no question of banning the Bajrang Dal if it plays by the rule book and behaves itself.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mentioned ‘The Kerala Story’ movie while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka’s Ballari and said the film has exposed how terrorism is corroding Kerala. He also said that Congress is defending terrorism by trying to ban this film.
“BJP has always been tough on terrorism. But whenever there is an action taken against terrorism, Congress develops stomachache. Terrorism is anti-human and regressive. But to save its own vote bank, Congress has kneeled down before terrorism. Can it protect Karnataka?" said PM Modi. READ MORE
There is no question of banning the Bajrang Dal if it plays by the rule-book and behaves itself, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Friday, as his party’s manifesto proposing to outlaw the outfit continues to come under fire from the BJP.
Speaking to PTI, Moily said the reference should be viewed as the Congress issuing some kind of a notice and warning to Bajrang Dal, and not as if the party is going to ban it if it’s voted to power in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. READ MORE
The film Kerala Story is in vogue these days. How the terroristic conspiracies are being nurtured in Kerala, a State which is otherwise known for being a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people, is unveiled by this film, said PM Modi.
The Congress on Friday described the outgoing BJP government in Karnataka as “corrupt" and accused it of having “sold governance" in the southern state.
Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly election, the Congress released a set of posters listing out the “corruption rates" in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a “trouble engine".
Sharing one of the posters of the “corruption rate list", former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the people of Karnataka will give the BJP only 40 seats as the party seems to be in love with the number.
Keeping NEET examinations in mind, the Karnataka BJP made changes in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, by scheduling an extensive event on May 6 and a shorter one on May 7, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on May 7 (Sunday).
“PM Narendra Modi’s road show will be on May 6 and 7, preparations are on for it. We had shared information in that regard to the public through the press. However, you (media) people informed us about the NEET exams on May 7 at 2 pm, and the 26 km roadshow will cause inconvenience for (students writing) exams," Karandlaje said.
Our Manifesto is the Sankalp Patra to make Karnataka, the Number-1 State in the country. It’s a road map for building a prosperous Karnataka. The Manifesto of the Congress, on the other hand, is a bundle of lies, of appeasement, says PM Modi.
“We have the roadmap to make Karnataka number one. But Congress’ manifesto has only fake narratives and bans in it. They are in such a condition that they are shivering. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali," says PM Narendra Modi in Ballari, Karnataka
Congress makes fake narratives and surveys for winning politics. They attempt to mislead the voters in the state. Congress’ manifesto is all about appeasement, it is all about bans. The people of Karnataka are watching their (Congress) politics of appeasement. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali: PM Narendra Modi in Ballari, Karnataka
To win elections, Congress uses money, spreads fake narratives, said PM Modi
Appeasement politics is drowning the Congress, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Congress President DK Shivakumar’s promise of a new Hanuman temple in Karnataka
“I welcome DK Shivakumar’s move of going to the temple because he is a Hindu. But they are doing these types of politics for the Muslim votes," says Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa on a row over Congress manifesto mentioning ban on Bajrang Dal
Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his reply to the Election Commission (EC) notice has said that he has not violated model of conduct and that he only referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “empty" rhetoric for the Banjara community at an election rally as “nalayak (inept)".
Responding to the Election Commission (EC)’s notice, Priyank, the Congress’s incumbent MLA and candidate from Karnataka’s Chittapur seat, in his three-page long reply said, “It is alleged by the three BJP leaders, Pyush Goyal, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak that they find what I said to be abusive and that I allegedly invoked caste thus attempting to create disaffection between voters and citizens.
“Even on a strained reading of my comments, the above allegations are completely and wholly unfounded. The barest and most superficial perusal of my comments establishes the false and desperate nature of this complaint," the Congress leader said in his reply.
What would be the impact of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is a question that baffles Congress, which had been getting the traditional votes of minorities in the communally polarised region.
Though Congress leaders dismiss the recent growth of SDPI, the political arm of the now-banned PFI, in the coastal area as negligible, they are well aware that it can make a dent in their vote-bank by weaning away Muslim votes. “We may not win any seat in Dakshina Kannada. But our presence will be felt in the coming elections," SDPI state general secretary Abdul Latheef Puttur told PTI.
SDPI has put up candidates in the key segments of Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Puttur in DK where they have a significant presence. In Mangaluru and Bantwal, two former ministers U T Khader and Ramanath Rai are contesting for the Congress, while in Puttur, a newcomer from the BJP Ashok Kumar Rai has been given the party ticket.
The state will vote on May 10, in a single phase for 224 constituencies, while the election results will be declared on May 13. To form the government, the winning party must have a majority with at least 113 seats.
In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in over 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state.
BJP has planned a mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress is organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach.
Starting Friday, Prime Minister Modi will be camping in the state for the next three days to take up the final round of campaigning. The Prime Minister will hold a mega roadshow on Saturday and Sunday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.
Earlier, the party planned to make it an eight-hour-long event, but now PM Modi Will hold a road show on two days — 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, following concerns expressed by Bengaluru residents over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme. The roadshow ‘Namma Karnataka Yatra’ will pass through 36.6 kilometres
To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, the Congress has planned a massive roadshow by Rahul Gandhi on May 7. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also set to take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. The Congress has also planned a public meeting of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on May 6.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.
Taking the lead will be former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) who will be seen in a whopping 50 to 60 events across the state. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.
Lord Hanuman has taken centre stage in poll-bound Karnataka as the Congress went on the defensive and on Thursday promised to construct and renovate Hanuman temples across the state, after outraged pro-Hindu outfits vented their anger over the party’s promise to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal in its manifesto two days ago.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Hanuman and his devotees, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto, and Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document, hit it with slippers and held rallies in several parts of the state demonstrating their protest.
Hindutva outfits have also decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa, the 40 couplets authored by 16th Century saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi.
With emotions running high, Congress felt the heat. All the issues around which the grand old party wanted to fight the May 10 assembly elections have been put on the backburner as party state president DK Shivakumar in damage control mode took up a temple run.
At Chamundi Hill in Mysuru after paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru, as well as Anjaneya, Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.
The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.
Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here