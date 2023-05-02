Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Kalaburagi; Cong Urges EC to Act Against Shah, Nadda, Yogi for 'Hate Speeches'

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state’s Vijayanagara district, PM Modi said the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and now it wants to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ (Hail Hanuman).

His reaction came after Congress released its election manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections. The manifesto reads, “We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organizations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations”.

PM Modi said, “I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay my obeisance to the land of Hanuman but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman’s land, at the same time, Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’…It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’.”

The Congress party, which is hoping to make a comeback to power in Karnataka, has promised to take decisive action against outfits promoting hatred. A day after the BJP promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto, the Congress promised action against individuals, organisations spreading hatred.

On Monday, the BJP released its manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections. While PM Modi lauded the BJP’s manifesto as “development-centric” and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party’s government in the last four years in the state, the Congress called it “bogus” and a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto” and asserted that people will vote out the saffron party.

The BJP has also promised three free cooking gas cylinders and half-litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. It has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making “hate speeches” in Karnataka and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against them in the wake of Supreme Court orders on such speeches. News agency PTI reported that a delegation of Congress leaders comprising Ajay Maken, Vivek Tankha, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera met the Election Commission and gave them a memorandum demanding immediate action against such “hate speeches”. “The home minister says such things which polarise the country and create division in society…, neither the Constitution provides for such a thing nor does the oath they take while assuming the high office. We have pointed this out to the Election Commission,” Tankha told reporters after the meeting.

There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.

(with inputs from PTI)

