Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Kalaburagi; Cong Urges EC to Act Against Shah, Nadda, Yogi for 'Hate Speeches'

The decision to abolish 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka under the 2B category was taken as the Constitution doesn’t allow for reservation based on religion, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told News18 Kannada in an exclusive interview, denying any electoral motive to the move. “We have not cancelled 2B. We have abolished Muslim reservation. Our Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion. It is not constitutional, that’s why we removed it. There has been a little delay in doing it," Shah said. Read More
The May 10 Karnataka election is not about making someone an MLA or minister or chief minister but is about the future of Karnataka, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to News18 Kannada. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district of Kalaburagi in Karnataka. But before that, he got engaged in a light-hearted interaction with a group of children who were waiting to catch a glimpse of him near the barricaded venue. Read More
Taking serious note of the plummeting level of the discourse during the campaigning ahead of the May 10 polls in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all state and national parties and their candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not vitiate the election atmosphere. The comment came after instances of use of “inappropriate vocabulary and language during the on-going campaign by persons, in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner", the poll body said. Read More
The Congress has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making “hate speeches" in poll-bound Karnataka and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against them in the wake of Supreme Court orders on such speeches. News agency PTI reported that a delegation of Congress leaders comprising Ajay Maken, Vivek Tankha, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera met the Election Commission and gave them a memorandum demanding immediate action against such “hate speeches". “The home minister says such things which polarise the country and create division in society…, neither the Constitution provides for such a thing nor does the oath they take while assuming the high office. We have pointed this out to the Election Commission," Tankha told reporters after the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an attack on the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto saying it wants to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman. Modi’s attack on the Congress came within hours of the Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit releasing its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections. Addressing an election rally in Vijayanagara district, Modi said, “I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay my obeisance to the land of Hanuman but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman’s land, at the same time, Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’."
In a rally in Sindhanura, PM Narendra Modi accused the Congress and JD(S) of doing politics over the crisis whenever the nation had faced a difficult situation.
Addressing a public rally in Sindhanur in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “BJP is the only party who has a flowchart for development. BJP has the double engine government. BJP want to make Karnataka number 1 state of India. Congress is asking for vote saying that one of their leader is retiring so vote for them. I would like to congratulate Karnataka BJP for its manifesto. BJP’s manifesto focuses on every important issues. Congress and JD(S) government never worked for the development. Congress and JD(S) have betrayed the farmers and villagers. Each and every worker and voter of BJP has stood like a rock before the appeasement politics of Congress and JD(S)."
A chopper, in which Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar was flying, made an emergency landing after it was hit by a vulture in the sky on Tuesday in Kolar district of Karnataka.
Sources said that a major tragedy was averted and the pilot managed to land the chopper safely.
The incident happened when Shivakumar was travelling to Mulubagal from HAL airport in Bengaluru. While Shivakumar’s chopper was in the air, it was hit by the vulture.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he speaks only about himself even in Karnataka and not about anything else.
He also sought to know why Modi was silent on the issue of corruption in Karnataka and never takes the name of his party’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
Gandhi reminded the people that the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka is not about Narendra Modi but about their future and their children.
PM Modi came here and said that Congress attacked him 91 times. He is not saying anything about Karnataka. He should tell what the BJP govt will do. Not only Modi but there are also other people in this world. He should speak about other leaders of his party, youth & women: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
An LPG cylinder has been perched near the dias of the press conference room at the new Congress office in Bengaluru ever since Rahul Gandhi inaugurated it last month. The building is plastered with replica posters of the ‘guarantee card’ with four promises of the Congress for voters in the Karnataka elections. READ MORE
After the Congress released its poll manifesto for Karnataka elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned one of the promises, which included banning Bajrang Dal, and said it looked like a list of poll planks issued by PFI. READ MORE
Will it be “son rise" this time in the BJP bastion of Shikaripura in Shivamogga district? The Vice-President of the party’s state unit BY Vijayendra is making his entry into electoral politics in the May 10 Assembly elections, from this seat vacated by his father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. READ MORE
“The history of Congress entails appeasement of terrorists and terrorism. In Karnataka, Congress has ‘nurtured’ the terrorism whereas BJP has severely attacked the terrorism. Congress and JD(S) remain busy in the bad plays of Corruption and Terrorism, and never can they empower youth and bring prosperity in Karnataka," said PM Modi in Karnataka
We need to make Karnataka a driving force for developed India, a growth engine for developed India. For accomplishing this, we need to bring back to power, the double-engine government, PM Modi said in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
The Sankalpa Patra unveiled yesterday for Karnataka has been excellent; it has a road map to make Karnataka the Number 1 state in the country, it has a blue-print for the modern infrastructure, has a focus on empowerment of women and youth, said PM Modi in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a traditional instrument today in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
Congress manifesto looks like PFI manifesto, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, and pensions under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees are among the top promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.
Congress also promised to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and repeal all ‘unjust, anti-people laws’ passed by the BJP government within one year, if elected to power. READ MORE
Under Indra Sawhney’s judgement, the reservation cap cannot breach 50 per cent but under special circumstances, it can be increased. If we come to power, this time we will increase it from 50 per cent to 85 per cent. We will increase reservations of Veerashaivas, Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Muslims and SC/ST: Siddaramaiah.
Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), three free cooking gas cylinders for BPL families and a State Capital Region tag for Bengaluru are among the top promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto- or the ‘Praja Pranalike’- for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. READ MORE
The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday. “We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto. READ MORE
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka elections. The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’. READ MORE
The Congress party, which is hoping to make a comeback to power in Karnataka, has promised to take decisive action against outfits promoting hatred. A day after the BJP promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto, the Congress promised action against individuals, organisations spreading hatred.
On Monday, the BJP released its manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections. While PM Modi lauded the BJP’s manifesto as “development-centric” and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party’s government in the last four years in the state, the Congress called it “bogus” and a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto” and asserted that people will vote out the saffron party.
The BJP has also promised three free cooking gas cylinders and half-litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. It has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.
Meanwhile, the Congress has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making “hate speeches” in Karnataka and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against them in the wake of Supreme Court orders on such speeches. News agency PTI reported that a delegation of Congress leaders comprising Ajay Maken, Vivek Tankha, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera met the Election Commission and gave them a memorandum demanding immediate action against such “hate speeches”. “The home minister says such things which polarise the country and create division in society…, neither the Constitution provides for such a thing nor does the oath they take while assuming the high office. We have pointed this out to the Election Commission,” Tankha told reporters after the meeting.
There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
(with inputs from PTI)
