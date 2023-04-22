Karnataka Election 2023: Cong's Shivakumar Calls BJP 'Divided House'; Shah Offered Shettar RS Seat, BSY Tells News18

Karnataka Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said he will contest from the Dharwad district where the BJP has done a lot of work. Munenakoppa also said injustice was done to the Lingayat community by Congress.

“I will again contest from the Dharwad district for this election. We have done a lot of work here. We have solved the problems of farmers and provided water to the people…Injustice was done to the Lingayat community by Congress," Munenakoppa was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has demanded action against Congress state president D K Shivakumar for allegedly seeking bribe while issuing B-Forms to his party candidates ahead of filing nominations for the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka. Karandlaje alleged that Shivakumar has gone on record saying the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has collected money from the ticket aspirants, in violation of the poll code.