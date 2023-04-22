Karnataka Election 2023: Cong's Shivakumar Calls BJP 'Divided House'; Shah Offered Shettar RS Seat, BSY Tells News18

Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 22:29 IST
Bengaluru, India
Talking about him being the potential chief ministerial candidate of the party in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said he is in a capacity to appoint anyone as a chief minister, then why he should stake a claim for the CM post. “I am not the aspirant for Karnataka chief ministership, I appoint chief ministers," he said at an India Today event. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Karnataka on Sunday for a two-day visit ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls. Gandhi will attend a series of events in the state including a visit to temples, interact with people and address the public, the Congress party said on Saturday. READ MORE
The flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a check of the private helicopter in which Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s family travelled from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.
“Nothing wrong in that. They have done their duty," DK Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the BJP will win 15-20 seats more than the halfway mark in Karnataka assembly polls. According to a PTI report, Shah further stressed that defection by some party leaders will not affect BJP’s support base in the poll-bound state, adding that historically its rebels have not won and “this will prove true this time also". READ MORE
Speaking to ANI, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah questioned the ruling BJP’s contribution to the Varuna constituency.
“What’s the contribution of BJP to the Varuna constituency? People have understood that whatever development has taken place is because of me and my son," Siddaramaiah said.
BJP has fielded the state housing minister V Somanna, a sitting MLA from Govindaraja Nagar in Bengaluru, against Siddaramaiah from the Varuna constituency. READ MORE
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar claimed that no matter what BJP does, Congress will come to power in the state.
“No matter what BJP does, we will come to power. I have advised the party workers to bring Congress to power. Even some people from BJP are fed up with BJP. Now the BJP is a divided house," Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the people are now fed up as the BJP government only encouraged corruption in Karnataka in the past five years.
“People are fed up because in these 5 years whatever the BJP Govt did, more or less they encouraged corruption. They were taking 40% commission openly, which was proved by the contractors themselves. I think that this is enough, they need not get defence from others. So, corruption, lack of infrastructure and division among caste and reserved categories - are doing mischief. But people are united, they want Congress to come to power," Kharge was quoted by ANI as saying.
Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Karnataka’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims under the 2B Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category. Addressing public gatherings in the state, Shah said that “BJP never believes in appeasement. So, it decided to change the reservation. Therefore we abolished the four per cent reservation given to the minorities and gave two per cent to the Vokkaligas and two per cent to the Lingayats."
“The reservation for minorities is not Constitutionally valid. There is no provision in the Constitution to give reservations based on religion. This Congress government did it for its appeasement politics and gave reservation to the minorities," the Union Minister added. READ MORE
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the BJP over Amit Shah’s ‘Congress gave 4% quota to Muslims illegally in Karnataka’ remark and said, “This 4% quota was given long back. When Supreme Court did not strike it down, why are you people doing this yourself? You are snatching away whatever the Govt gave to the poor and minorities and are creating divisions just for votes…"
Speaking to ANI, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured that the Karnataka unit of the party is united, unlike the BJP. “Have you seen any dissidents after announcing the tickets, like BJP? In BJP, an exodus to other parties is going on. It means that the greater dissatisfaction is in BJP, not Congress," Kharge said.
Karnataka Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said he will contest from the Dharwad district where the BJP has done a lot of work. Munenakoppa also said injustice was done to the Lingayat community by Congress.
“I will again contest from the Dharwad district for this election. We have done a lot of work here. We have solved the problems of farmers and provided water to the people…Injustice was done to the Lingayat community by Congress," Munenakoppa was quoted by ANI as saying.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has demanded action against Congress state president D K Shivakumar for allegedly seeking bribe while issuing B-Forms to his party candidates ahead of filing nominations for the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka. Karandlaje alleged that Shivakumar has gone on record saying the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has collected money from the ticket aspirants, in violation of the poll code.
The nomination papers of BJP’s Saundatii Yellamma constituency candidate Ratna Anand Mamani for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election was accepted on Saturday after a thorough scrutiny by the election officials owing to objections raised by the opponents including Congress. Ratna, who is wife of former deputy speaker of the Karnataka Assembly late Anand Mamani, said the objection by the Congress candidate was rejected after closely scrutinising the application.
In a big setback to BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress party recently, after tendering his resignation to the saffron party. The move came after BJP refused to give him a ticket ahead of the upcoming Karnataka polls. Recently, he also figured in the Congress’ list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly polls which also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa revealed that Jagadish Shettar was offered a Rajya Sabha seat by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Amit Shah also telephoned Shettar personally and asked him to come to Delhi and become a Rajya Sabha member and later would be made a Union cabinet minister. He refused it," BSY said.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. Congress grabbed second position winning 78 seats and JDS Being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form coalition government.
Now that BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have released the list of candidates, let’s take a look on the Key Constituencies and Candidates
Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka slated for May 10, 2023, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shankar Dasar, has a rather peculiar detail to mention in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. The 39-year-old politician has mentioned having “two wives", who are twin sisters. Dasar has also mentioned that he has five kids with them both. READ MORE
After the scrutiny of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, officials said. In Dakshina Kannada, nominations of 72 candidates were received while in Udupi, the number of papers that were complete and in accordance with the prescribed format were 39.
Former Infosys director and IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai has a simple solution to battle urban apathy reflected in the voter turnout of India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru: to make the election card and number portable. He explained that this had been an age-old problem in the IT capital – that those who live in the city are not registered here as voters and those who are in the file, live outside the state. READ MORE
The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday said it has fielded nine candidates in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, where the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) are locked in a triangular contest. The NCP has fielded Uttam Patil from Nippani assembly segment in Belgavi district, a region with dominant Marathi-speaking population, where it had actively participated in the agitation against the desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday said, “I never received a 40% commission. Shobha Karandlaje, Madal Virupakshappa, Yatnal, Gulihatti Shekar, KS Eshwarappa and many others made 40% allegations (against me)."
Shobha Karandlaje has demanded action against Congress state president D K Shivakumar for allegedly seeking bribe while issuing B-Forms to his party candidates ahead of filing nominations for the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka. Karandlaje, who is also the convener of the BJP’s State Election Management Committee, alleged that Shivakumar has gone on record saying the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has collected money from the ticket aspirants, in violation of the poll code.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that BHO leader Shobha Karandlaje is trying to “finish off" former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. His statements came a day after his nomination was accepted from the Kanakapura constituency in Karnataka.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday addressed the media and alleged that BJP is trying to influence the Election Commission in its favour. “BJP has tried to influence the EC to disqualify nominations of Congress candidates. The CM’s office is influencing EC to accept defective nominations from the BJP," he said.
The video shows an elderly man clad in white shirt and dhoti wiping the cutout of the Prime Minister drenched in rain on Friday evening. When the person who shot the video asked him whether he was doing it for money, the man replied, “I don’t need money. I don’t take money from anyone. I am doing it because of my love and trust on him (PM Modi)."
Hindu right-wing leader Satyajith Surathkal on Friday strongly criticised the state government’s decision to withdraw the security provided to him on account of the Assembly elections. Addressing reporters at the press club, Surathkal, who is Dakshina Kannada district Hindu Jagaran Forum leader, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and RSS leaders would be responsible if he got killed during the election process, a PTI report said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said. The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.
Karnataka Election 2023: With assembly elections in Karnataka just around the corner, parties have been gearing up with campaigns, roadshows, and temple visits. Meanwhile, several workers of BJP and JDS clashed in the Tumakuru area, after which many were left injured. In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.
BJP claimed that two of its workers — Mubarak Pasha and Nazir — were injured. Earlier last month, Karnataka Police filed an FIR after workers of the Congress and the BJP clashed at a ground in the Govindrajnagar constituency of Bengaluru.
Notably, BJP is stepping up its campaign in the poll-bound state, with the party’s national president JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Shah’s meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka as part of BJP’s preparations for the May 10 assembly polls.
“Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka,” he said in a tweet.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a convention of his party’s Mumbai unit, raising eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down. His name was also missing from the party’s list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said he was unable to attend the convention as it clashed with some other programs he had to attend, and nothing more should be read into it.
