Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Hassan, Says Congress Has Casteist Nature

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 00:00 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: With the Karnataka assembly elections inching closer, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the state’s Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts on Monday. Read More
Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central Jagadish Shettar on Monday defended party colleague and Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah’s “corrupt Lingayat chief minister" remark and said it was meant only for the present CM Basavaraj Bommai and not all Lingayat chief ministers. “His (Siddaramaiah) comment was only on the present CM Bommai and not all Lingayat CMs. He did not comment on other Lingayat CMs…" Shettar said.
According to an NDTV report, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that a Lingayat leader -referring to CM Basavaraj Bommai — is the “root of all corruption in the state."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, slammed the Congress over the promise of reservation for Muslims and said “Religion-based reservation is unconstitutional."
“…Religion-based reservation is unconstitutional. Congress leaders are saying that they’ll implement reservation for Muslims, but then, whose reservation will they reduce…" Shah said.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar on Monday said he just wants respect and honour as he was ill-treated in BJP. “I told Congress that I have not been given the respect in BJP and have been ill-treated by them. I don’t want any power or anything, just respect and honour," Shettar said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at Jagdish Shettar who recently quit BJP and joined Congress. Shah said Shettar, who is a Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, will lose the election as Huballii has always voted for BJP. “There’ll be no loss, Jagdish Shettar will himself lose the election, Huballii has always voted for BJP & all workers of BJP are united," Shah was quoted by ANI as saying.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar on Monday said he was disrespected in the BJP. He also expressed confidence that Congress will make a comeback in the state with a clear majority. “I joined the Congress party because of the disrespect to me, it hurt me. Looking at the treatment by BJP, so many people started joining Congress. It shows BJP diminishing in Karnataka and rising of Congress. As per my analysis, Congress will get a clear majority," Shettar was quoted by ANI as saying.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said BJP has given tickets on merits of winnability for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, an ANI report mentioned. Responding to a question about BJP not giving tickets to any Muslim candidate for the polls for the second consecutive time, Shah said, “We have given tickets on the merits of winnability, we don’t consider the concept of majority-minority."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress for “encouraging religion-based reservation" in Karnataka. He also hit out at JD(S) and said it supports Congress for power. “BJP increased reservation of SC, ST, Linagayat & Vokkaliga for the cause of social justice. Congress encouraged religion-based reservations. Congress is looking for an ATM in Karnataka, while JDS is a family-based party and goes with Congress for power," Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the previous Congress government in Karnataka and said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was given a free run in the state due to vote bank politics. “Only BJP can keep Karnataka safe. PFI cadres were given special treatment while our govt banned PFI and anti-national elements are being reined in. Due to vote-bank politics, PFI was given a free run," Shah was quoted by ANI as saying. The BJP leader is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over Jagadish Shettar’s exit from the party and said he was denied a ticket because he didn’t do corruption. “Just because he (Jagdish Shetter) didn’t do corruption that’s why he didn’t get a ticket. He couldn’t become a leader in BJP because he didn’t take 40% (commission)," the Congress leader was quoted by ANI as saying.
Former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, a six-time MLA, joined the Congress after quitting the saffron party earlier this month and was given a ticket to contest from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, said the May 10 Assembly polls in the state were all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics. The BJP leader further asserted that the saffron party will form a government with a full majority in Karnataka, a PTI report mentioned. READ MORE
BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, hit out at former Congress chief ministers in the state and said they created bottlenecks to hinder Modi government schemes.
“Govts of Former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy created bottlenecks to hinder Modi govt schemes. DK Shivakumar is saying that they will uplift the ban from PFI, should such people be allowed to come (to power)?" Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI during his roadshow at Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district.
BJP national president JP Nadda, who has embarked on a three-day visit to Karnataka from today, held a roadshow at Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district. He is scheduled to visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and address several public meetings.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, expressed confidence that the saffron party will return to power in the state with an absolute majority. “Congress has a casteist nature, BJP is taking every sect along with it. We’ll form the govt in Karnataka with an absolute majority," Shah was quoted by ANI as saying during his roadshow in Hassan district today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the BJP government in Karnataka took 40% commission for every work and called them baseless. “They can talk about it & should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there’s any probe nor there’s any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?" Shah was quoted by ANI as saying.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Sakleshpur of Hassan district in poll-bound Karnataka. Earlier today, the BJP leader held a roadshow in the state’s Chamarajanagar district. BJP president JP Nadda is also scheduled to take part in a separate rally in the southern part of the state today.
Former Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy, who is also referred to by his initials HDK, is longing to bring his party, JD(S) back to power this time in the May 10 assembly polls. Take a look at the precise political profile of HD Kumaraswamy here.
While interacting with sugarcane farmers in Belagavi’s Ramdurg, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP government’s policies saying “Billionaires get loans from banks easily and if something happens, it gets waived off easily as well but farmers’ loans are never waived off".
“Nowadays, the focus is only on 2-3 billionaires, but it should be on farmers, labourers and small vendors. Billionaires get loans from banks easily and if something happens, it gets waived off easily but farmers’ loans are never waived off," Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, addressed a public gathering in Belgavi and launched a scathing attack on the BJP government. Gandhi alleged that the GST was implemented only to help the rich in the country as half of the people don’t even understand when and how they have to file it.
“GST has been implemented only to help the rich in the country - five different taxes. It’s a very complicated tax structure. Half of the people can’t even understand when and how they have to file it. The big businesses have accountants, while the small businesses don’t. So, small businesses shut down. When our Govt comes to Delhi, we will change this GST. There will be one tax and minimum tax2," the Congress leader said.
Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka for giving sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case, calling it “vindictive". READ MORE
Election officials in Karnataka have seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 crore at a check post in the outskirts of Haveri. As the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election is getting closer the police and election officials have kept a close watch on all the possible means by political parties to influence voters. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka
The BJP is planning to highlight how the Congress has “failed" to fulfil two major promises in Himachal Pradesh, in order to counter the four “guarantees" being offered by the grand old party in poll-bound Karnataka.
The Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman in Himachal Pradesh and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees in the state. The party came to power last December by a narrow vote margin, but the BJP is now claiming that both these promises had remained unfulfilled so far. The Sukhvinder Sukhu-led government has completed four months in the state. READ MORE
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka on April 25-26,
In its latest round of electioneering in poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will take part in separate roadshows in the southern part of the state on Monday.
Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night. According to the itinerary shared by the BJP, Shah will fly to Mysuru to pay his obeisance at the renowned Chamundeshwari Temple. He will then take a helicopter ride from Mysuru to Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, and lead a roadshow from 1 pm to 2 pm.
The Home Minister, who was a former BJP chief, will then fly to Sakaleshpura where he will take out another roadshow to boost party cadres from 3 pm to 4 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka’s Mysuru.
Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the I-T department conducts raids at two residential premises of former minister and Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada.
The Lokayukta sleuths on Monday are conducting raid and search operations at residences of government officials across Karnataka for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.
In Bengaluru, raids are being carried out at the residence of the ADGP attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at Yelahanka locality.
According to Lokayukta sources, simultaneous raids are on in Davanagere, Bellary, Bidar, Kolar and other districts.
An FIR has been lodged against National Youth Congress President B.V. Srinivas at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru in connection with obstructing the duty of election officers, police said on Monday.
According to the police, Srinivas obstructed election officers when they were conducting search and inspection at the time of a meeting held by him at a hotel on April 23 in Bengaluru.
Srinivas allegedly did not cooperate with the officials and got into an argument with them.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. BJP alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.
“Imran Pratapgarhi called Atiq his guru, Congress is appointing such individuals with a criminal background to appease minorities. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers… Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals," said Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlage. READ MORE
“Congress even today is indulging in appeasement politics. The four per cent Muslim reservation that was given by the Congress has been ended by the BJP, and it has increased the reservation for Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC/STs,” Shah said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also continue his two-day visit to a poll-bound state, where he is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Hangal in the state’s Haveri district today.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.
Prior to the road show in the evening, the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi in the afternoon, and will also travel to Gadag to take part in ‘Yuva Samvaad’ (interaction with youths).
Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend ‘Jai Bharat’ programme.
Gandhi on Sunday held a massive roadshow in State’s Vijayapura, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route. During the public gathering, Gandhi hit the campaign trail in the Lingayat-dominated North Karnataka, where he invoked 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, in his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the state.
Rahul Gandhi said that while the medieval era reformer had propounded social equality and helping the needy, the Prime Minister was befriending business tycoon Gautam Adani, who is rich and wealthy.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple today. Shah will also hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday.
On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.
On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from today, will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.
The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.
According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.
According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7.
Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7.
Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.
Read all the Latest Politics News here