Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Hassan, Says Congress Has Casteist Nature

He said the May 10 polls were all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics, and defended the state BJP government’s decision to scrap the four per cent reservation for Muslims. The senior BJP leader asserted that the party would form a government with a full majority in the state and once again strengthen the party’s entry in the south of India.

“Congress even today is indulging in appeasement politics. The four per cent Muslim reservation that was given by the Congress has been ended by the BJP, and it has increased the reservation for Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC/STs,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also continue his two-day visit to a poll-bound state, where he is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Hangal in the state’s Haveri district today.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Prior to the road show in the evening, the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi in the afternoon, and will also travel to Gadag to take part in ‘Yuva Samvaad’ (interaction with youths).

Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend ‘Jai Bharat’ programme.

Gandhi on Sunday held a massive roadshow in State’s Vijayapura, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route. During the public gathering, Gandhi hit the campaign trail in the Lingayat-dominated North Karnataka, where he invoked 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, in his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the state.

Rahul Gandhi said that while the medieval era reformer had propounded social equality and helping the needy, the Prime Minister was befriending business tycoon Gautam Adani, who is rich and wealthy.

BJP’s Mega Karnataka campaign

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple today. Shah will also hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday.

On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from today, will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7.

Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.

