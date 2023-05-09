Karnataka Election 2023: All Cong Candidates Sign 'Pledge' to Deliver on Party's '5 Guarantees'

As the row over Karnataka’s “sovereignty” remark escalated with the BJP seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and her party’s derecognition, the poll panel asked the Congress to clarify and rectify the party’s social media post attributed to Gandhi.

The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6. The poll body also issued a notice to the BJP for a newspaper advertisement published on Monday.

Meanwhile, as the campaigning ended and the model code of conduct came into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of Karnataka saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own. In a video posted on BJP’s official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy."

1.56 Lakh Police Personnel to be Deputed on Election Duty

The Karnataka State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, the commission is deputing 1.56 lakh police personnel across the state.

As many as 84,119 police officers from the state have been deputed and the rest are roped in from the neighbouring states.

According to a statement, 304 deputy superintendents of police (Dy SP), 991 inspectors, 20,601 sub-inspectors, and 650 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deputed for polling duty in the state.

The 650 CAPF companies would include 101 from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force (108), Central Industrial Security Force (75), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (70), Sashastra Seema Bal (75), Railway Protection Force (35), and 186 of the Special Armed Police.

In Bengaluru 16,000 police personnel have been deputed for election duties. They will be deployed to 7,916 polling booths and 1,907 hypersensitive polling booths.

Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

