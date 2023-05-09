Karnataka Election 2023: All Cong Candidates Sign 'Pledge' to Deliver on Party's '5 Guarantees'

POLL OF POLLS
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|92
|107
|23
|2
AXIS MY INDIA
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|62-80
|122-140
|20-25
|0-3
JAN KI BAAT
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|94-117
|91-106
|14-24
|0-2
P-MARQ
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|85-100
|94-108
|24-32
|2-6
CGS
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|114
|86
|21
|3
ETG
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|85
|113
|23
|3
C-VOTER
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|83-95
|100-112
|21-29
|2-6
RAJNEETI
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|100
|92
|31
|1
MATRIZE
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|79-94
|103-118
|25-33
|2-5
CNX
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|80-90
|110-120
|20-24
|1-3
POLSTRAT
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|88-98
|99-109
|21-26
|0-4
TODAY'S CHANAKYA
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|92
|120
|12
|0
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 22:17 IST
Bengaluru, India
The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended with notices to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress from the Election Commission. Read More
A day before Karnataka goes to the polls, all Congress candidates signed a “solemn pledge" on Tuesday to deliver on the “five guarantees" promised by the party to the people of the state if voted to power.
The Congress party, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi on their Twitter accounts shared the pledge signed by all the 223 candidates that the five guarantees — Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Uchita Prayana and Gruha Lakshmi — will be implemented once the party comes to power.
“Once elected as your MLA, I will deliver on the 5 Congress guarantees for the people of Karnataka. I will dedicate myself to developing our constituency. Karnataka’s interests will be my first priority. I will defend Kannada pride and culture with all my might. I pledge to fight corruption, maintain transparency and work towards a progressive Karnataka," the pledge signed by the Congress candidates read.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to people of Karnataka to vote for his party.
It is important to know about your polling station and where you can cast your vote. Voters may verify their allotted polling booth by checking the official portals of the Election Commission of India. READ MORE
The Supreme Court Tuesday voiced displeasure over political statements being made about withdrawal of four per cent quota for Muslims in poll bound Karnataka, after it was told Union Home Minister Amit Shah was making public statements about the hugely contentious issue at the hustings.
Terming as “inappropriate" the political statements about the matter which is sub-judice, the apex court asserted “Some sanctity needs to be maintained".
“When the matter is pending before the court and there is court order on Karnataka Muslim quota, then there should not be any political statements on the issue. It is not appropriate. Some sanctity needs to be maintained," a bench of Justices KM Joseph, BV Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused the Congress of “peddling a divisive policy" to weaken the country over its social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty attributed to party leader Sonia Gandhi.
Rijiju’s remarks came a day after the BJP moved the Election Commission over the issue seeking an FIR against Gandhi and her party’s derecognition.
“Congress party is peddling a divisive policy to weaken India. They hate (Narendra) Modi ji because a humble man has been chosen as Prime Minister of India who also has emerged as the most popular global leader. But why should they hate India? After all, INC was in power for 6 decades," Rijiju tweeted sharing a screenshot of the Congress’ tweet.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the people will vote Congress to power.
Voting for the single-phase Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to take place on May 10 when the fate of candidates contesting the 224 assembly seats will be sealed in the electronic voting machines till results are announced on May 13.
Ahead of the voting for Karnataka elections 2023, individuals must check their eligibility to vote and verify their voting centre to avoid any last-minute confusion. To be eligible for voting, an individual’s name must feature in the voters list prepared for the assembly segment. This can be verified using the Electors Photo Identification Card or EPIC number issued by the Election Commission of India. READ MORE
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that it drove a positive and development-centric campaign with a vision for the Kannadigas while the BJP’s aim was to “distract, divide and deceive" the people.
“The Congress party in Karnataka has driven a positive, development-centric campaign with a vision to uplift all Kannadigas. Alternatively, the BJP’s campaign has only aimed to distract, divide and deceive the people," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
“Our five guarantees will ensure the government provides a safety net of support for every household. Our region-specific promises for Kalyana Karnataka, Kitturu Karnataka, Karavali/Malnad Karnataka, Hale Mysuru and Namma Bengaluru promise development projects specific to the region," he said.
The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will take place on May 10. A total of 224 Assembly seats of Karnataka will go to polls, the results for which will be declared on May 13.
Eligible voters in Karnataka must exercise their voting right and reach the designated polling booth on the day of the election.
But before you cast your vote, it is important to know the Assembly constituency you belong to and which candidates has been fielded from that constituency by which political party. READ MORE
CM Bommai, who recited Hanuman Chalisa earlier today, said what Hanuman is for Ram, Bajrang Dal is for Bajrang Bali. The BJP has been attacking Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power in Karnataka.
From the bountiful land of areca nut Shivamogga to the nuttily fragrant coffee country Chikkamagaluru, rocky and picturesque Chitradurga, and textile and education hub Davanagere— the Central Karnataka region is seeing an enthralling political battle.
Central Karnataka comprises 26 seats of the 224 assembly segments in the state. The election fight here is being steered between anti-incumbency and development while there is a strong undercurrent of Hindutva ruling the minds of the voters in the four major districts — Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, and Davanagere. READ MORE
The Karnataka assembly elections are set to be held in a single phase on May 10. The Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) are vying to achieve a majority in the polls. As the state gears up to elect its next government, there are some steps voters need to be aware of. The Election Commission of India has put out detailed guidelines regarding the elections, the documents required to vote and more. Since many people will be casting their vote for the first time, they may not be aware of the entire process. READ MORE
Badami in northern Karnataka is known for its historical monuments such rock cave temples and Pattadakal, a UNESCO World heritage site built during the Chalukya dynasty. The constituency was represented by former chief minister Siddaramaiah in the last assembly elections. READ MORE
A day before Assembly Polls in Karnataka, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar visited the famous Chamundeswari temple (Mysore) and offered their special prayers to goddess Chamundeswari.
They also carried the Congress guarantee card along with them and placed it on the feet of the deity.
Bengaluru | We’ve given a complaint to the Election Commission to ensure a free & fair election in Jayanagar. For 2-3 days, all bad elements are in Jayanagar. BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy has been threatening poor people living in the constituency. 50% of the rowdies of Bengaluru are in the Jayanagar area: Ramalinga Reddy, Working president, Karnataka Congress
Hotels providing free food and drinks to individuals with inked fingers on May 10 is a violation of the election model code of conduct: Bengaluru District Election Office
Poll officials cast vote through the postal ballot in Bengaluru, a day ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections.
Karnataka people have already decided to vote for BJP. We believe in Lord Hanuman and Ram, they are our source of strength. What Hanuman is for Ram, Bajrang Dal is for Bajrang Bali, said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority.
Speaking to reporters in Udaipur, Gehlot said, “It seems that the elections will be won with a huge majority." He also asserted that in Rajasthan the Congress government will return to power after the polls.
“When sentiments arise in the public, no one can stop (us) from forming government…whether it is Amit Shah or Narendra Modi, no matter who comes," he said.
A rusty board reads ‘Welcome to the Steel City of Bellary’ as one drives into this mine-rich district. This is the same Ballari known for the three Rs – Reddys, Rolls Royces and Red Gold (mining) – where, ahead of every election, mining barons-turned-politicians of the region would claim that they would usher in the ‘golden age’.
The dusty, potholed and muddy roads of the city had once seen luxury cars such as Range Rovers, Bentleys, and even a couple of Rolls Royces crisscrossing, showcasing the abundant wealth amassed by the mining barons of the region, especially the Reddy brothers – Janardhana, Somashekara and Karunakara — and the Lad bothers – Anil and Santhosh. READ MORE
Many were taken by surprise when during an election campaign, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge gave out a chant related to Bajrang Bali, but with a twist. He said, “Jai Bajrang Bali, break corruption ki nali."
Ever since the ban on Bajrang Dal was incorporated in the Congress manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu. READ MORE
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued an advisory to all political parties reiterating its instructions regarding the requirement of pre-certification of political ads in print media and timelines for pre-certification of ads. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a frontal attack on the Gandhi family in his last poll speech in Karnataka, terming them as a “royal family that works against the interests of the country". READ MORE
Making a strong pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka a day before the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the affection he has received in State over the last few days has been unparalleled, and it has strengthened the resolve to make it number one across all sectors.
“Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve. When we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us", he said on Twitter.
“I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the number one State in the country," said Modi, who addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows in the State ahead of the polls. “My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations", the Prime Minister added.
The Congress has put out a two-part video of its leading chief ministership aspirants — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar — engaged in a candid conversation about the polls and disgruntlement in the BJP, in a show of camaraderie and bonhomie ahead of the May 10 Karnataka polls. READ MORE
In Northern Karnataka’s Vijayapura city constituency, the fight is between sitting BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Congress’ Abdul Hamid Mushrif. However, shifting away from the political wrangling, a look around the constituency makes it evident that the city requires development, including basic amenities such as drinking water and roads. READ MORE
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Sonia Gandhi for her ‘sovereignty’ remark with respect to Karnataka at an election rally, the BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the former Congress chief. In its complaint, the BJP alleged that the “shocking statement" was “divisive in nature" and could further lead to division on the basis of language as well as statehood.
At her first rally in Hubballi on Saturday, ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, Gandhi had said her party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to the state’s “reputation, sovereignty or integrity". The saffron camp asked the poll body to issue directions to register an FIR for the use of the word ‘sovereignty’. READ MORE
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded its high-octane Karnataka election campaign with total 9,500 public meetings, including 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also held six road show in six days in the state.
The campaigning for Karnataka assembly elections came to an end on at 5 pm on Monday with the stage now all set for voting to take place on May 10. BJP has exerted all its might in the crucial elections of Karnataka. READ MORE
After a high voltage campaign, it is now time for the mega battle of ballots in Karnataka, with the state all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention - the BJP, Congress and JD(S) - and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.
The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 “others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.
The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6. The poll body also issued a notice to the BJP for a newspaper advertisement published on Monday.
Meanwhile, as the campaigning ended and the model code of conduct came into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of Karnataka saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own. In a video posted on BJP’s official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”
Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”
Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”
The Karnataka State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, the commission is deputing 1.56 lakh police personnel across the state.
As many as 84,119 police officers from the state have been deputed and the rest are roped in from the neighbouring states.
According to a statement, 304 deputy superintendents of police (Dy SP), 991 inspectors, 20,601 sub-inspectors, and 650 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deputed for polling duty in the state.
The 650 CAPF companies would include 101 from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force (108), Central Industrial Security Force (75), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (70), Sashastra Seema Bal (75), Railway Protection Force (35), and 186 of the Special Armed Police.
In Bengaluru 16,000 police personnel have been deputed for election duties. They will be deployed to 7,916 polling booths and 1,907 hypersensitive polling booths.
Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
