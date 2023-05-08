Karnataka Election 2023: High Decibel Campaign Ends for Single Phase Polls, Voting on May 10

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and “derecognition” of the grand old party for her use of the term “sovereignty” for the state during the poll rally. All three major political parties in Karnataka — BJP, Congress, and JD(S) — made their last pitch to woo the voters today as the high voltage campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections ended at 5 pm.

With a few days left for voting, the political parties have put all their efforts to garner voters’ attention with high-octane pitches. The ruling BJP has tried to break a nearly four-decade-old pattern of alternating government in the southern state.

Congress, on the other side, is hoping to get back in power in Karnataka again to boost the morale of the party ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 224-member Assembly, both BJP and Congress are aiming at a “government with full majority”. The ruling BJP is facing a tough challenge to retain power as it battles allegations of corruption, communal polarisation and demands for caste reservation – all of which could upset the saffron cart.

The saffron party has been preparing to fight the anti-incumbency in this all-important assembly election, and is using its “development card” to counter the anti-corruption campaign run by rival Congress.

Wanting to emerge as ‘king’ and not ‘kingmaker’, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning. It is hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.

No Uncertified Advertisements During Silence Period: EC to Parties

No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka.

Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.

In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on “clean and serious” campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the southern state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process.

On complaints against advertisements in the media, the Commission said national parties and star campaigners were duty bound to adhere to the expected standards of campaign discourse.

The Commission said that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in the print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past.

As the campaigning for the May 10 elections reached a fever pitch with politicians hurling barbs such as “poisonous snake”, “vishakanya” and “nalayak beta” at each other, the EC on May 2 issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

