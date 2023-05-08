Karnataka Election 2023: High Decibel Campaign Ends for Single Phase Polls, Voting on May 10

Curated By: News Desk
Karnataka Elections 2023 Updates: A high-octane campaign for the single phase May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, where Congress, the ruling BJP, and JD(S) are betting high in a fierce close contest, ended on Monday evening. Read More
The Election Commission of India on Monday sought clarification from Congress over a social media post on Karnataka’s “sovereignty". In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the poll body requested him to clarify and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the INC Twitter handle and attributed to Sonia Gandhi. Read More
As the hot May sun sets over the Arabian Sea on Monday evening, the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly election campaign, the likes of which the state has never seen, ends. The ruling BJP, which was looking directionless in the beginning, got the Modi booster with the Prime Minister leading the campaign across the length and breadth of the vast state. The opposition Congress is confident of a victory but is cautiously optimistic in its optics. The third player JDS is hopeful of a hung Assembly which can help the Gowda clan form a coalition government. Read More
The people of Karnataka will elect a “double-engine government" to sustain the momentum of development projects implemented by the Centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday. Addressing reporters in Udupi on the last day of campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Shinde said two different governments at Centre and state always create hurdles during implementation of major projects. He said Maharashtra is now taking up projects with the wholehearted cooperation of the central government and Karnataka had also enjoyed the benefits of the “double-engine government" as thousands of crores have been spent by the Centre for the state’s projects in the last four years.
And it’s a wrap. With campaigning ending in Karnataka, the Congress is aware that May 13 may produce a nail-biting finish. And this is why despite the attacks by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has tried to stay away from the “sovereignty" controversy. The only step taken by the party has been to file a privilege notice against the PM. But so far neither has the tweet been deleted which quoted Sonia Gandhi as having said the “sovereignty of the state would be protected", nor has any clarification come on this. Read More
A high-octane campaign for the single phase May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, where Congress, the ruling BJP, and JD(S) are betting high in a fierce close contest, ended on Monday evening. Voting to take place on May 10.
Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, Mahesh Tenginkai said, “I am very confident that we will get a majority. Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow stands nowhere compared to PM’s roadshow. All the communities have trust in BJP as we have worked for them. Congress said that they will ban Bajrang Dal, they will soon get the answer for their actions. The public will answer them."
The high-octane campaign for Karnataka Assembly came to an end on Monday evening with political parties making last-ditch efforts to woo voters in the southern state. Congress is hoping to ride on the “anti-incumbency" wave to return to power while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on works by its government in the state and the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. Though the big contest is between Congress and BJP but Janata Dal (S), like in the last election, is expecting to become the kingmaker. Read More
Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who is a part of the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over an alleged sexual harassment case, landed himself into a controversy after he shared a post on Instagram in support of Bajrang Dal. However, he deleted it later after facing flak from a section of social media users, who oppose the the right-wing group. Read More
NCP president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “religious" slogans during election campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10. When one takes up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing, Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI to a regional news channel. Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur temple town earlier on Sunday, the NCP chief claimed the Congress will come to power in Karnataka. “We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election," Pawar told TV9 Marathi. “I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing," he said.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign blitzkrieg dominated the electioneering in Karnataka, a lesser-known aspect of his outreach has been his meetings with nearly 3,000 people — old and new party workers and prominent citizens — during his seven days of public meetings and roadshows in the state. Read More
The Congress has put out a two-part video of its leading chief ministership aspirants — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar — engaged in a candid conversation about the polls and disgruntlement in the BJP, in a show of camaraderie and bonhomie ahead of the May 10 Karnataka polls. A video released Monday, the second in two days, shows the two leaders presenting a united front in the polls and exchanging notes on the Congress campaign.
On Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s “Karnataka sovereignty" remark, BJP chief JP Nadda told ANI, “…this is a result of Congress party’s mental bankruptcy. To say anything for the sake of votes is condemnable…They have always stood with ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang. Those who stand with such people will use such words."
Speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP national president JP Nadda told ANI, “…he visits (states) for political tourism. He visits when elections come. We stay among people round the clock all through the year. That is the difference between BJP and Congress leaders."
Amid a row over Karnataka Congress manifesto mentioning the ban on Bajrang Dal, BJP chief JP Nadda told news agency ANI, “They themselves mentioned the ban. When they said, people showed them the result. If you use such words to appease someone and decide that the other side should not react, it can’t happen…"
The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign. A BJP delegation headed by Union minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue. Read More
Making an emotional appeal to voters in his home turf on the last day of campaigning, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked them to take pride in the fact that he as a “bhoomi putra" of Karnataka had been made AICC president, and sought a win for the Congress in that name.
Stating that he was 81 years old and if someone wanted to finish him off, they could, he said he would until his last breath he continue to fight for the poor and try to protect their interests.
Congress had recently alleged that an assassination plot had been hatched to “wipe out" Kharge, his wife and his entire family by a BJP candidate. It had shared an alleged audio recording of the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district, Manikanta Rathod, in which he is heard purportedly saying in Kannada that he would wipe out “Kharge, his wife and children".
Ahead of the Karnataka polls on May 10, Section 144 has been implemented across all assembly constituencies in the district of Mysore. Mysore district collector Dr K.V. Rajendra has issued the order that will come into effect from 6 PM on May 8 and will stay until the polling closes on May 10 in all 11 constituencies in the district.
According to the order, carrying any product that can be used as a weapon such as firearms, guns, knives, hammers, mace, batons, spears, clubs or any other similar item is strictly prohibited between May 8 and the end of polling on May 10. READ MORE
I have visited all the regions of Karnataka and we can see support for double-engine government in the state. This will translate into votes for the party: Union Minister Amit Shah said in an interview with Republic Bharat.
In Northern Karnataka’s Vijayapura city constituency, the fight is between sitting BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Congress’ Abdul Hamid Mushrif. However, shifting away from the political wrangling, a look around the constituency makes it evident that the city requires development, including basic amenities such as drinking water and roads. READ MORE
“By referring to ‘Karnataka’s sovereignty’, Sonia Gandhi Ji, you have revealed the Congress’s deep conspiracy to disintegrate India. People have not forgotten how the Congress government, going against public sentiment, mischievously introduced a separate flag for Karnataka to mock our allegiance to the ‘One Nation, One Flag’.Neither Sonia Gandhi Ji nor her party ever accepted India as a nation. Kannadigas will foil the Congress’s game plan," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a tweet.
The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign.
A BJP delegation headed by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue.
“Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences," the party said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with college students and working women here ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ outlet on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women. READ MORE
Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her: Union minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje
Ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress on Saturday alleged that BJP is hatching a ‘sinister’ plot to murder party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. During a press conference in Bengaluru today, where PM Modi is holding a mega roadshow, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala played an audio clip claiming that BJP candidate from Chittapur Assembly seat, Manikanth Rathod used derogatory language for Kharge. READ MORE
The BJP was hovering around 70-80 seats until a week ago but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies that seem to have given the party the final push towards winning 100-110 seats, said senior leader and Ballari Rural candidate B Sriramulu as he discussed the party’s prospects in the May 10 Karnataka elections. READ MORE
Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister R Ashoka, who is pitted against state Congress president D K Shivakumar in the latter’s home bastion of Kanakapura for the May 10 Assembly polls, said his candidacy has resulted in an election contest, in its true sense, taking place for the first time in the region after nearly two decades. READ MORE
In a state where caste plays an important role in politics, Lingayats — a politically influential community in Karnataka — has a pivotal role with a potential to change the fortune of any political party in the state. The BJP headed by Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa from the past two-three decades has taken this community into confidence that spiked the saffron trajectory upwards. READ MORE
The Congress had only used the Muslim community as a vote-bank, while doing nothing concrete for their welfare, Janata Dal (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said.
Addressing a campaign meeting for his party’s Mangaluru North candidate Mohiuddin Bava at Krishnapura near here Sunday evening, he also charged that the Congress was welcoming hardcore Hindu leaders into the party and accusing JD(S) of having an understanding with the BJP.
Kumaraswamy said the two national parties are taking undue advantage of the youth for their political advantage. The BJP government has announced a Billawa development corporation on the eve of elections with an eye on the community’s votes, he said.
According to the electoral rolls for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in about 50% of the 224 assembly seats in the state, women voters outnumber men. The main parties may be lacking in giving a high number of tickets to women candidates, but there is a new fight between two women leaders capturing the political space — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress) versus Smriti Irani (Bharatiya Janata Party). READ MORE
The Karnataka Elections are knocking on the doors, scheduled for May 10. It’s just a matter of days before we get to see which political party wins the elections this time. With campaigns being organised and prominent leaders embarking on state tours, newer restrictions have been added to some notable public places in poll-bound Karnataka. One such popular tourist destination that has barred visitors from entering its premises on May 10 is Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park. According to an official notice issued on the website of Bannerghatta Biological Park, the place will only remain open on May 9, before closing its gates on May 10. READ MORE
With a few days left for voting, the political parties have put all their efforts to garner voters’ attention with high-octane pitches. The ruling BJP has tried to break a nearly four-decade-old pattern of alternating government in the southern state.
Congress, on the other side, is hoping to get back in power in Karnataka again to boost the morale of the party ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 224-member Assembly, both BJP and Congress are aiming at a “government with full majority”. The ruling BJP is facing a tough challenge to retain power as it battles allegations of corruption, communal polarisation and demands for caste reservation – all of which could upset the saffron cart.
The saffron party has been preparing to fight the anti-incumbency in this all-important assembly election, and is using its “development card” to counter the anti-corruption campaign run by rival Congress.
Wanting to emerge as ‘king’ and not ‘kingmaker’, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning. It is hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.
No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka.
Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.
In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on “clean and serious” campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the southern state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process.
On complaints against advertisements in the media, the Commission said national parties and star campaigners were duty bound to adhere to the expected standards of campaign discourse.
The Commission said that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in the print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past.
As the campaigning for the May 10 elections reached a fever pitch with politicians hurling barbs such as “poisonous snake”, “vishakanya” and “nalayak beta” at each other, the EC on May 2 issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
