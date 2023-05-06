Karnataka Election 2023: Sonia Gandhi Calls BJP 'Arrogant' at Hubbali Rally, Accuses Govt of 'Misusing' Agencies

Published By: Pragati Pal & Pritha Mallick
Bengaluru, India
Addressing a public rally in Hubbali ahead of the Karnataka elections, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of “arrogance” and “misusing” of central institutions. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to strengthen our voice against BJP govt of dark rule,” she said. Read More
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s remark in which he accused the party of “shielding terrorists for vote bank" politics at an election rally in Karnataka. READ MORE
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar for publishing an advertisement titled ‘corruption rate card’ in newspapers in Karnataka. READ MORE
“These people give threats openly, such as if BJP loses elections, then Karnataka will not get PM Modi’s blessing. I want to tell them that the people of Karnataka are neither cowardly nor greedy. According to the BJP, people’s future is dependent on the blessings of the government," said former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
“Neither Karnataka nor India can progress without ending ‘atmosphere of BJP’s loot, lies, ego and hatred," said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the Hubballi rally ahead of the Karnataka elections.
“Bharat Jodo Yatra was against those whose job is to spread hatred," said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Hubballi election rally. The public event was also attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, addressing a public rally in Hubbali ahead of the Karnataka elections, accused the BJP of “arrogance" and “misusing" of central institutions. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to strengthen our voice against BJP govt of dark rule," she said.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addresses a rally in Hubballi, Karnataka.
Election Commission has issued a notice to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar over a complaint received from BJP for a newspaper advertisement alleging unsubstantiated but specific information. Congress has been given time till 7 pm on May 7 to provide empirical evidence for alleged rates cited in the advertisement for appointments and transfers, kinds of jobs and commissions thereof, the statement read.
We also have to make Uniform Civil Code. Muslim women and daughters are made to marry over four times. We have to bring Uniform Civil Code. Muslim daughters should be made doctors, and engineers, not child-producing machines: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a roadshow in Udupi ahead of the Karnataka elections said, “Just like Lord Hanuman contributed to ending all unrighteous deeds of Ravan, similarly, the people of Karnataka can bring back the double engine BJP government in Karnataka and end the unrighteous deeds of Congress and JDS of promoting PFI."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a public rally in Belagavi ahead of the Karnataka elections said “I know more about the effects of terrorism that PM Modi, I have lost my grandmother and father to terrorism." “PM speaks of terrorism, my grandmother and father were killed by the terrorists. I know more about the effects of terrorism than the PM Modi. As he couldn’t say anything about the 40% commission of the BJP Govt, he speaks of terrorism here."
Days after the Congress released its manifesto for Karnataka elections 2023, hinting at a PFI-like ban on the Bajrang Dal, the state’s former home minister and current working president of Karnataka Congress Ramalinga Reddy told News18 that the state government does not hold the power to ban any organization, but can send a recommendation to the Centre. READ MORE
Today, Haveri is moving ahead to write a story of development. The double-engine government led by Yediyurappa and Bommai has brought new medical and engineering colleges, as well as a new milk plant to Haveri. The BJP government is investing in road, rail, and connectivity infrastructure, and people of Haveri, Karnataka, and the entire country are benefiting from these works: PM Modi at a public rally in Haveri, Karnataka
BJP National President JP Nadda, who held a rally in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, said “Congress is not concerned about the issues & topics of this country. Congress is doing appeasement politics earlier they closed the doors of Ram Lalla temple and now they are locking Bajrang Bali. People will soon make them learn a lesson."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally at Chikkodi-Sadalga constituency ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
BJP had removed 4% Muslim reservation, and increased reservation of Lingayats and SC, ST. Congress party says that if they come to power they will bring back 6% reservation for Muslims. This will decrease reservation of Lingayats and SC, if Karnataka doesn’t want this they must vote for the BJP government: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the public in Chikkodi, Belagavi, Karnataka
Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party has a “track record of 85 per cent commission, they can never work to serve the people".
In a state where caste plays an important role in politics, Lingayats — a politically influential community in Karnataka — has a pivotal role with a potential to change the fortune of any political party in the state. The BJP headed by Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa from the past two-three decades has taken this community into confidence that spiked the saffron trajectory upwards. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Siddaramaiah has left this constituency because he has understood the wave. I want the people of Karnataka to ask Siddaramaiah that why the poor people of this area were deprived of all the facilities. Around 3 lakh families of Bagalkote got tap water facility for the first time because of double engine government."
“Even today, Congress members do not have the courage to call India the mother of democracy in the country and the world. Instead, they attack India’s democracy. This is the slave mentality that India is leaving behind today. The BJP government is dedicated to preserving and promoting our culture and heritage," PM Modi said in Bedami rally.
The Congress has decided to cling to its old habits. They will focus on making appeasement, blocking welfare policies of BJP, and using abusive language as election issues. The people of Karnataka are upset with Congress’ divisive tactics, including their attempts to appease vote banks and abuse the OBC and Lingayat communities: PM Modi in Bedami
What I saw in Bengaluru today gives me the confidence to say that this election is not being fought by Modi, our leaders, or our candidates. It is being fought by the people of Karnataka for the BJP: PM Modi in Badami rally
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Udupi district ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
The BJP was hovering around 70-80 seats until a week ago but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies that seem to have given the party the final push towards winning 100-110 seats, said senior leader and Ballari Rural candidate B Sriramulu as he discussed the party’s prospects in the May 10 Karnataka elections. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is holding a public rally in Badami said, “The energy and enthusiasm demonstrated by the people of Karnataka assure us that a double engine government will come into power."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Badami ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.
BJP national president JP Nadda holds a roadshow at Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections.
BJP candidate from Shikaripura BY Vijayendra told News18 that the people of Karnataka have made up their minds that they want to give a clear mandate to the BJP. Addressing the Bajrang Dal row, Vijayendra said, “Bajrang Dal is not PFI. The Congress, when they were in power, they never tried to control Naxalism or terrorism in the country. Here is our PM Modi ji who successfully controlled terror organisations. Bajrang Dal is not limited to Karnataka and is a Hindu organisation that is present across the country, so how can they ban the Bajrang Dal?" READ MORE
BJP’s star campaigner and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma held a roadshow in Shanivarasanthe Madikeri in the Kodagu district. Earlier today, Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress saying Karnataka will become a PFI valley if the grand old party comes to power in the state. “DK Shivakumar is a family member of Tipu Sultan. If Congress will regain power, Karnataka will become a PFI valley," Sarma said while addressing people in Gonikoppa, Karnataka.
“I have come to lord Hanuman’s land and Congress has said to ban Bajrang Dal but no one can ban Bajrang Dal. People of Karnataka can’t accept the ban on Bajrang Dal,” the BJP leader said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega 26-km-long roadshow in Bengaluru today. The roadshow will resume on Sunday and will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.
In the final phase of electioneering, PM Modi is set to participate in over 20 events, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state. While BJP has planned a mega roadshow by PM Modi, Congress is also organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach.
To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show on Sunday, May 7. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. senior party leader Siddaramaiah will also head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.
JD(S) has also stepped up election campaigns in the state. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be seen at 50 to 60 events across the state. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Congress has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics. Addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, he said, “Congress is becoming a slave of appeasement, and its vote bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka.”
“The last nine years have witnessed an unprecedented level of development work for the villages, the poor, the farmers, and the youth, which was not done in the last seven decades. On the other hand, the track record of Congress-JDS is such that under their rule, the maximum loot happens with the money meant for the villages. However, when the BJP is in government, the villages and the poor progress rapidly, and this is our commitment,” he added.
PM Modi further expressed confidence that BJP will come back to power in the state with a thumping majority. “BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre-planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd,” he said.
