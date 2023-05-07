Karnataka Elections 2023 Updates: Cong Trying to Divide Karnataka from India, PM Modi Says in Blistering Attack Against ‘Royal Family’

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 23:48 IST
Bengaluru, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last campaign rally for Karnataka elections 2023 will be a one-stone, three-birds affair in Nanjangud on Sunday.
➡️ The rally is meant to add the ultimate heft to BJP candidate V Somanna’s campaign against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna.
➡️ It is aimed at reaching out to voters in 15 constituencies across Mysore and Chamarajanagar.
➡️ it ties in perfectly with the BJP’s counter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “snake" remark at the PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a frontal attack on the Gandhi family in his last poll speech in Karnataka, terming them as a “royal family that works against the interests of the country".
This comes after the Congress, in a tweet from its official handle on Saturday, said that Sonia Gandhi in a speech had sent a strong message that “the Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked as being a secessionist statement. The PM’s attack on the Gandhi family comes as he wrapped up his Karnataka campaign. Read full story here
Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on corruption in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sought to know how much each engine of the “double-engine government" got from the “40 per cent commission" in the state.
He also accused the Prime Minister of disqualifying him as MP for raising the Adani issue in Parliament.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Election Commission to ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.
Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state. Gehlot also hit out at the BJP over an alleged threat by a party candidate in the Karnataka polls to wipe out Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.
Amid the raging “Bajrang Dal" row, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said his party’s Karnataka polls manifesto did not state that the outfit will be banned but promised “decisive action" under law as a warning to all organisations that indulge in hate-mongering.
Hitting out at the BJP over its criticism, he also questioned the equating of Bajrang Dal with ‘Bajrangbali’, asking how this “magical transformation" can be explained.
In an interview with PTI ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Chidamabram expressed confidence that the people of the state will choose wisely, asserting that the choice is stark as Karnataka could either become a model of a liberal, democratic, plural, tolerant and progressive state or an inward-looking, majoritarian, intolerant and regressive state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Bengaluru’s Chandapura.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while on a roadshow in Bengaluru said, that BJP will win Karnataka elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressing a public meeting in Karnataka’s Anekal said that Manipur’s violence happened because of “hate politics" going on in the country.
Commenting on his attack at Sonia Gandhi’s protecting sovereignty comment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Congress has insulted thousands of Kannadigas who have fought for the freedom of this country, and thousands of patriots who reside in Karnataka.
Addressing a rally in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s protecting sovereignty comment meant that the Congress was openly advocating to separate Karnataka from the rest of the country.
“Yesterday, they said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means they are openly advocating to part Karnataka from India. That means that the party considers Karnataka different from the Bharat, and that it is conspiring to divide it from India," the prime minister said.
Addressing a rally in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In this election, Congress’ royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty?"
“The royal family of Congress works against the interest of the country… They secretly meet the diplomats of countries which are against India," he added.
Coming down heavily on Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi for her “sovereignty remark," Prime Minister Narendra Modi — bound on his intense last leg election campaign — on Sunday said that the grand old party is “conspiring" to separate Karnataka from India.
Addressing a rally in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that BJP will make Karnataka ‘Number one" state.
After a roadshow and a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed another rally in Mysuru’s Nanjanagudu.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a road show in Bengaluru rural, few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held one in Bengaluru.
Addressing a rally in Shivamogga, Modi said that he wants to “assure the whole of Karnataka" that his party will develop it sincerely and work towards taking its “ancient culture and heritage to the new generation."
Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his attack on the grand old party, and said that it has done no development work for the farmers of the state.
“They have done no development work for the farmers. BJP has worked for the farmers of the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form govt with full majority," he said.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Girls’ education and women’s empowerment were pushed back during the Congress rule.
“Congress did not make separate toilets for girls in schools, and girls used to drop out because of this, but BJP campaigned to remove the injustice done to girls and today more and more girls are going to school," he said.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party can never develop the state, as their politics and development work are “only on paper."
" They are just peddling lies……BJP has worked for the farmers of the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form govt with full majority," he said.
After a 10 KM roadshow in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga.
PM Modi said Bengaluru has shown immense love and trust, and it touched his heart during his roadshow. I will forever be indebted to Karnataka, he said.
BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow at Harapanahalli in Vijaynagar district, Karnataka.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode a scooter with a delivery boy in Bengaluru.
PM Modi is addressing a rally in Shivamogga Rural.
Amit Shah said Congress has done nothing for the Lingayats but they want their votes. “Only two CM from the Lingayat community were made by Congress, however, both were insulted and removed by the Gandi family," he said.
Amit Shah said Karnataka is an ATM for Congress and they will loot the money meant for the state.
“Congress has given five guarantees in Karnataka. However, wherever they have given guarantees they lost elections. Rahul, your guarantees have no value," he said.
Speaking exclusively to News18, Mallikarjun Kharge said he had built 80 Hanuman temples in his constituency Kalburgi, because people wanted it. He also said that religion and politics must be kept separate, but the BJP does not believe in it. READ MORE
The Election Commission of India issues the Voter ID card or e-EPIC as a primary identity document for individuals who are 18 years or older to cast their vote in municipal, state, and national elections.
The use of digital voter ID cards on the day of polling has been reportedly authorised by the government in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. It is important for people who don’t have a voter card or have lost their card to know how to download it. READ MORE
The Karnataka Elections are knocking on the doors, scheduled for May 10. It’s just a matter of days before we get to see which political party wins the elections this time. With campaigns being organised and prominent leaders embarking on state tours, newer restrictions have been added to some notable public places in poll-bound Karnataka.
One such popular tourist destination that has barred visitors from entering its premises on May 10 is Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park. According to an official notice issued on the website of Bannerghatta Biological Park, the place will only remain open on May 9, before closing its gates on May 10. READ MORE
Raising the pitch for the BJP’s election campaign in south Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held massive roadshows at Puttur and Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district and Karkala in Udupi.
Karnataka Elections 2023 Updates: With only three days to go polling in Karnataka, the poll campaign is in full swing with top leaders addressing rallies and holding roadshows to woo voters.
Coming down heavily on Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi for her “sovereignty remark,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the grand old party is “conspiring” to separate Karnataka from India.
Speaking at a rally in Mysuru’s Nanjanagudu, he said, “in this election, Congress’ royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty?”
“Yesterday, they said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means they are openly advocating to part Karnataka from India. That means that the party considers Karnataka different from the Bharat, and that it is conspiring to divide it from India,” the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end his campaign with a 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru in the morning and a public meeting in Shivamogga Rural in the afternoon. He will also visit Shri Sankateshwara Swami Temple Nanjangud in the evening today.
Other big guns of the BJP include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be in the state.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also address rallies in poll-bound Karnataka today.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Election Commission to ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in Karnataka.
Gehlot alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state. Gehlot also hit out at the BJP over an alleged threat by a party candidate in the Karnataka polls to wipe out Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.
