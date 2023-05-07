Karnataka Elections 2023 Updates: Cong Trying to Divide Karnataka from India, PM Modi Says in Blistering Attack Against ‘Royal Family’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last campaign rally for Karnataka elections 2023 will be a one-stone, three-birds affair in Nanjangud on Sunday.

➡️ The rally is meant to add the ultimate heft to BJP candidate V Somanna’s campaign against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna.

➡️ It is aimed at reaching out to voters in 15 constituencies across Mysore and Chamarajanagar.

➡️ it ties in perfectly with the BJP’s counter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “snake" remark at the PM.