Karnataka Election 2023: UP CM Yogi, Kiccha Sudeep Campaign for BJP; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Holds Roadshow in Chitradurga

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 22:40 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress leader Siddaramaiah today tweeted that the party is “committed to increasing the reservation limit from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, and to increase reservation to all castes based on their population."
MoS Shobha Karandlaje today met the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and alleged “intimidation of media, attempt to thwart free speech and rights of free press by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today visited and offered prayers at Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagaluru. She also fed the temple elephant.
The Congress today appointed five observers for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, each taking care of one region of the coastal southern state. While general secretary Avinash Pande will be the observer for the Central Karnataka region, A Chella Kumar will be for the Mysore region and Manickam Tagore for the Mumbai-Karnataka region. Party leader Ajoy Kumar has been appointed as regional observer for the coastal Karnataka region, while Mohan Prakash will take care of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region towards the north of the state.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today pointed to her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament and described it a “false case similar to what had happened to Indira Gandhi". She expressed confidence about emerging victorious with the blessings of god and the people as they were fighting for truth. “I am coming after offering prayers to Sharada devi (Goddess Sharadamba in Sringeri). There I met Shankaracharya (the present pontiff). He asked me whether Indira Gandhi contested from here or not? I said yes she had contested from Chikkamagaluru. He blessed me. I sought blessings for my brother, he gave the blessings," Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI after visiting the temple at Sringeri.
In his first election rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today attacked the Congress over religion-based reservation saying that it was against the Constitution. “Congress appeases the Popular Front of India (PFI) and gives religion-based reservation, which is against the Indian Constitution," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI during an election rally in the Vokkaliga heartland, the stronghold of JD(S) headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.
He was referring to the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B category of the Other Backward Classes, which the BJP government in Karnataka scrapped at the fag end of its tenure saying that religion-based quota has no constitutional backing.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Chitradurga in the poll-bound Karnataka and launched an attack on the BJP-led government in the state. She said, “Whose government is the 40 per cent government? Who did all the scams? Who did the PSI scam? Who harassed the contractors? Who demands commission for posts? Who has to be uprooted from here?… Vote for your future, your children, your state, your pride in this election."
On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a break from her hectic election campaigning in Karnataka to learn the fundamentals of preparing dosas in a local restaurant. She proceeded to the Mylari Hotel, one of the oldest eateries in Mysuru, for breakfast accompanied by Congress state chairman DK Shivakumar, party general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, as well as a few other party members. READ MORE
Ex-BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who switched to Congress recently and is party’s candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central seat, said he takes criticism from BS Yediyurappa as his blessing.
“I take criticism from BS Yediyurappa as his blessing in this election…His wish for me (to lose) will convert into success for me," Jagadish Shettar said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the people to stand by her. While addressing a poll rally in Karnataka, Gandhi said that the people of Karnataka helped had earlier helped Indira Gandhi and demanded they again stand by her now. “We will be grateful to you," said Priyanka Gandhi.
“It is now clear that BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The response of the people to the campaigns of the Congress leadership has been overwhelming. This explains Amit Shah’s 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We are raising it with the ECI," tweeted Jairam Ramesh
Rajnath Singh Attacked Congress in Karnataka citing Rajiv Gandhi corruption comment. During the campaigning, Sigh said when Rajeev Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India, he himself said the corruption was such that only 25% government scheme money reached the people.
He added that Congress could never find a solution for that. Instead, the situation was such that even the then PM had no clue of solution.
Backing PM Modi, Singh said that under BJP government, the money is reaching directly to the account of beneficiaries.
While campaigning in Karnataka, Yogi Adityanath said that the national education policy implemented by Karnataka government has given a huge opportunity to the youths. He also mentioned that the state did not have an “actual leadership" before 2014.
While addressing a crowd at Karnataka’s Mandya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Congress talks about development but the reality was that the 5-year schemes which they used to announce used to become a reality only after the scheme’s term ended and soon after it would collapse. When PM Modi keeps the foundation of a scheme, he also inaugurates it."
BJP leader said that he is confined that BS Yediyurappa will not win. “I will give it in writing with blood that Jagadish Shettar will not win," said the leader.
Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party i Karnataka’s Belagavi, MP CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said: “He (Rahul Gandhi) is 50 years old but his mental age is 5…when the court sentenced him, he blaming PM Modi for it. He doesn’t know what to speak…is he capable of giving promises?"
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga.
After Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint with State Chief Electoral Officer against Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, the BJP leader said that the Grand Old party seems to have “gone in panic mode".
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint with State Chief Electoral Officer, seeking appropriate action against Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai for “exerting influence" on officers on election duty in the state.
BJP Karnataka Twitter put out a tweet that read: “@INCKarnataka has gone into panic mode after seeing resounding public support for BJP Leaderless Congress is embarrassed as their campaigns are met with lacklustre response Hence, they are resorting to a ridiculous campaign against Shri @annamalai_k"
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said that the BJP government has committed an unpardonable sin of staying their own reservation order of 27th March 2023.
Actor Kiccha Sudeep has left his house to take part in campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party. “From today it will start. I have given them a word that I will be with them till the campaigning gets over. Their planning is nicely done. Let all candidates do well," said the actor.
Amid reports that he pitched for BJP national general secretary CT Ravi as the “next" chief minister of Karnataka, former state minister and senior party leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday denied making any statement to that effect.
The senior BJP leader, who announced his decision to step away from electoral politics earlier, said CT Ravi is a “good leader" but a decision on the CM face is outside his domain.
(From ANI)
Apart from Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also visit the state and address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in the Gowda heartland of Mandya on Tuesday and will hold a public meeting in Mandya and Vijayapura.
This is UP CM’s first appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The BJP feels that Yogi might help the party to wean away a big chunk of Vokkaliga votes from JDS and Congress.
The Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the comments were an “insult" to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.
In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Home Minister says elections in Karnataka are to hand over future of state to PM Modi. Last I checked, election on May 10 is to elect MLAs and have a CM FOR the state." “HM’s confession shows their desperation. So much for cooperative federalism. This is an insult to 6.5 cr Kannadigas," the former Union minister said.
Tagging a video on Twitter of Shah’s remarks reportedly made during a poll rally in the southern state, the Congress said the home minister must apologise and alleged that he not only insulted Karnataka’s identity, but also the democratic values of India.
Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, campaigning is in full swing as political leaders intensify their efforts across the state to woo voters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in the Gowda heartland of Mandya, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Chitradurga.
Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep also held a roadshow for BJP while Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman also pushed parties poll campaign further.
Addressing a public meeting organised by the Congress at Balehonnur in the district ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, she said, “He (seer) told me that my father (late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) too had come here, Indira ji too had come here and when Indira ji had come here, it was a time of struggle for her.”
“Today too, it is a time of struggle for my family. In 1978, when Indiraji came here on this ground, it was a time of struggle for her. On that day too, it was raining like this. I believe that this is the blessing of god, as rain is a good omen. So, this is an emotional moment for me, that I am standing before you on the same stage, same ground, and in a similar weather,” she added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with about 50 lakh workers of BJP in Karnataka through virtual mode on Thursday.
A total of 2,613 candidates are in the fray, for 224 seats which will go to polls on May 10. Results will be declared on May 13.
(with inputs from PTI)
