Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah Says State Will Be Afflicted With Riots if Cong Comes to Power

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 23:30 IST
Bengaluru, India
Whether it’s Kittur, Mysuru, or Hassan, there is a massive wave for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.
“Even in a small centre like Yadgir, you spot people as far as the eyes can see…I am confident a BJP government with a full majority will be back," said the senior BJP leader while campaigning in the state. READ MORE HERE
Taking a strong exception to Narendra Modi’s comments that the opposition party wants to “dig his grave", Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said there won’t be anyone in this country who doesn’t want the Prime Minister’s good health and that he has a long life.
Calling such statements “strange" and questioning as to whether it is an election issue as it is being used during the campaigning, she called on the people of the state to ensure this election is not about Modi or any other leader, irrespective of their party.
Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister D B Inamdar passed away aged 74, family sources said.
The five-time MLA was admitted last month to a private hospital here with severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure, and succumbed to the illness on Tuesday.
He joined the Congress in 1991 and won the Assembly elections thrice.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended the BJP government’s decision in Karnataka of scrapping four per cent quota for Muslims saying the party never believed in ‘religion-based reservation’.
“There was a religion based reservation of four per cent for Muslims. Without falling for the vote bank politics, the BJP government abolished the Muslim reservation," he said addressing a public meeting at Terdal in this district.
A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray, as the withdrawal of candidatures for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday, election officials said.
A total of 517 candidates have withdrawn their candidature till today, even as parties faced “rebel trouble" in several segments. Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 females and 2 others, office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said.
Talking to reporters in Karnataka during his road show, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said irrespective of what former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says, BS Yediyurappa is the tallest Lingayat leader, and he will hold 110 rallies in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that “if the Congress comes to power by mistake then corruption will be all-time high and there will be ‘appeasement’," said Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Karnataka to hold a series of public meetings, roadshows and review meetings with his party leaders.
“If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," Shah added.
Seeking the people’s mandate for “political stability" in Karnataka, which would vote on May 10, Amit Shah said at a public meeting at Terdal in this district that only the BJP can lead the state towards a ‘New Karnataka.’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be ‘afflicted with riots.’ The former BJP chief also said the development of the state will be in “reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.
The controversial issue of Muslim girls wearing ‘hijab’ in educational institutions, which had hit national headlines last year with a government pre-university college in Udupi banning it inside classrooms, does not appear to be a serious campaign issue for the May 10 elections to the Karnataka Assembly.
The BJP government in the state had in an order last year banned wearing of hijab inside campuses after the controversy broke out, saying ‘any clothing that would disturb equality, integrity and public law and order’ will not be allowed.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP despite knowing that Nandini is a cooperative fromt he the south, the party is trying to bring in Gujarat’s Amul.
While campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party spoke about reservation but they cheated the people. “In Center, they have their own government then why didn’t they add it to the 9th Schedule? Here, they only do publicity but did nothing at Center," added Gandhi.
Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda, who is from a faction of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, has shocked JDS. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Gowda is seen asking voters to vote in favour of Congress candidate of Chikmagalur constituency.
While campaigning for the party in Bagalkote, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that if Congress comes to power in Karnataka, there will be all-time high corruption, appeasement politics, familial politics and riots in the state.
While campaigning for the the BJP in Karnataka, Amit Shah said that the poll-bound state was badly affected by PFI and that Congress didn’t do anything about it for the past 70 years. He, however, lauded PM Modi’s efforts and said that the Prime Minister one morning put all of “them" in jail.
This Assembly election is not just to choose an MLA but to hand over the future of the state in to the hands of PM Modi. It is an election to make Karnataka a developed state and also bring political stability here, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnataka’s Bagalkote.
“We don’t want even a single Muslim vote," said BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa speaking on the issue of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga yesterday.
Karnataka Chief Minister & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai campaigned in Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency.
Supreme Court adjourns till May 9 hearing on plea challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for Muslims.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has again assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of this government order till May 9
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign from tomorrow in Karnataka’s Belagavi and Bagalkote.
Fifth-richest realtor businessman of Bangalore, Reddy Veeranna, has reached ED office for questioning in a money laundering case.
The strong smell of a fresh catch of fish in the coastal town of Karwar in Karnataka is mixed with a sniff of opportunity the Congress sees in this Hindutva bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress hopes that the winds of change it perceives in the state engulf this constituency in Uttara Kannada, which has been the stronghold of the BJP. Anant Kumar Hegde, who has been the MP from the Lok Sabha constituency of Uttara Kannada, where Karwar falls, ensured that this sleepy coastal town had the Hindutva flag flying. The Congress hopes to break this hold. Read More
BJP Karnataka vice-president BY Vijayendra, who is campaigning extensively across Karnataka, has said the party would have been in a better position if his father, BS Yediyurappa, had continued in the chief minister’s chair.
Speaking exclusively to News18.com, BY Vijayendra said, “I don’t deny the fact that if Yediyurappa ji had continued as the CM, probably, the BJP would have been in a better position. Yediyurappa himself decided to step down to give space for new generation leaders. He himself had taken the decision in the interest of the party, and everybody had welcomed this. The Congress is trying to make an issue out of this," said Vijayendra. Read More
Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the political parties have been tirelessly campaigning around the state. And even as they take potshots at each other, the latest is the Congress calling the ruling party “ant-Lingayat". Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a press conference, stated that the BJP has not yet taken a call on the announcement of a Lingayat CM.
CM Bommai took charge of the office on July 28, 2021, after BS Yediyurappa voluntarily resigned. The 61-year-old is a three-time MLA from the Shiggaon constituency and has filed his nomination for the 2023 election for the fourth time. Let’s take a quick look at CM Bommai’s political timeline. Read More
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka were all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics and defended the state BJP government’s decision to scrap the 4% reservation for Muslims.
He asserted that BJP would form a government with a full majority in Karnataka and once again strengthen the party’s entry in the south of India.
“Congress even today is indulging in appeasement politics. The 4% Muslim reservation that was given by the Congress has been ended by the BJP, and it has increased the reservation for Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC/STs," Shah said.
(Inputs from PTI)
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday accused former Karnataka of creating obstacles to the implementation of Central schemes pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.
The BJP national president made the remark while holding a roadshow at Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district on Tuesday.
(Inputs from ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to the voters of the poll-bound state of Karnataka to not give more than 40 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections.
Addressing a public rally at Hangal town in Haveri district, the former Congress president requested the people to give at least 150 seats to Congress, “otherwise the BJP will again try to form a government".
“Don’t give more than 40 seats to them," he reiterated.
Karnataka Election 2023: With the Karnataka Assembly poll approaching, the state has been seeing action-packed days with top leaders of parties holding back-to-back campaigns and roadshows. BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi both were in the poll-bound state, rooting for their parties for the upcoming polls.
While Amit Shah addressed a public event in Bagalkote, Priyanka Gandhi was in Mysuru. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, will visit Karnataka tomorrow and lent support to the BJP.
As part of their manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi had earlier announced a Rs 2,000 per month benefit to woman heads of households as part of party’s guarantee. She will also be a part of a women’s convention in Chamarajanagar district. She will also be addressing a public meeting at Halavarahundi in T. Narsipura and take part in a roadshow at KR Pete in Mysuru district. Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah will be addressing public meetings in Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts and hold a roadshow in Yadgir.
A meeting of top opposition leaders of around 19 parties for forging a joint front against the BJP will be held after the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress sources said on Monday. The leaders were to meet up by the end of April earlier. Sources said the meeting has been delayed because of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to host the meeting sometime next month and has already spoken to leaders of several other parties in this regard, the sources said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka. On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.
On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday, will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.
The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.
According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.
According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7. Further, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.
