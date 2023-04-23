Karnataka Election 2023: Massive Crowds Join Rahul Gandhi on Road Show in Vijayapura; Jagadish Shettar Says Joined Cong After BJP’s Ill-Treatment

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Poorva Joshi
Karnataka Election 2023: The poll-bound state of Karnataka will see some political action on Sunday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 2-day visit to the state, right after the conclusion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Mangaluru on April 27 during his ongoing campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
AICC secretary Roji M John told reporters here on Sunday that Gandhi would also interact with the fishermen community in Kaup town of Udupi district.
The road show will be held from Collector’s Gate to A B Shetty Circle in Mangaluru, covering around 2 kilometres. Congress party workers, NSUI members and Youth Congress leaders from all eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada would take part in the road show, he said.
Invoking 12th century social reformer Basavanna on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling BJP leaders only spoke about the Lingayat philosopher in their speeches but didn’t follow his teachings.
Calling the BJP government in Karnataka the “most corrupt in the country", he declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the “40 per cent BJP government" would get only 40 seats. He was referring to complaints from contractors that the BJP government in the state sought had allegedly sought 40 per cent commission from them for government contracts.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday held a massive road show here, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route.
Standing on top of a specially designed vehicle, Gandhi constantly waved at the people gathered in the streets and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Rahul, Rahul’ slogans and shouting loud cheers.
To suddenly say Amul is being brought to Karnataka to kill Nandini is “brazen", Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, as she alleged that the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative had entered the state when Congress was in power here.
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sells milk, curd and other dairy products under the brand name Nandini. She said things were tweaked, twisted and made an emotional issue because it is election time in Karnataka, where Assembly polls would be held on May 10.
As the assembly elections in Karnataka come closer, a prominent religious head has appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to elect their government.
“Election is the festival of democracy and every citizen has a right to vote in accordance with the Constitution. It is the duty of the people to vote, whomever they wish as it is their choice to elect leaders (to govern them)," Siddaganga Mutt supremo Siddalinga Mahaswami told PTI in an interview.
Former BJP Leader Jagadish Shettar met Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for the first time after he joined the Congress.
He said he became a part of the grand old party because of the “ill-treatment given by BJP."He also said that he discussed many things with Gandhi in the meeting.
Commenting on BJP’s outreach of the Lingayat community in poll-bound Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a Lingayat leader -referring to CM Basavaraj Bommai — is the “root of all corruption in the state."
Siddaramaiah was responding to a question asked about the saffron party saying that a Lingayat should be the next leader of the state. To this, Siddaramaiah said, “there’s already a Lingayat Chief Minister. He’s the root of all the corruption in the state." Read full story here
Describing the BJP as a “sinking ship" in Karnataka, AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Saturday said the “polarisation politics" of the ruling party will not work this time in the upcoming Assembly election.
Addressing reporters here, Sapra alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil all its promises, especially in the energy sector, during the last four years of its rule. “The BJP government is a sinking ship in the state. People need a change and they will give a clear mandate in favour of the Congress this time," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday by offering obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary which is observed as “Basava Jayanti".
On his arrival in Hubballi from Delhi, the former AICC President will travel to Kudala Sangama by helicopter for the darshan at Sangamanatha temple and of the Aikya Linga.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka LoP and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday attended the Basava Jayanti celebration at Basava Mantapa Centre, Bagalkote.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced that they decided to extend support to the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on 215 constituencies, the party said in a statement on Sunday.
The CPI has already fielded seven candidates for the elections, who will have a friendly contest with the Congress.
A team of Assam Police reaches the residence of the uncle of IYC president Srinivas BV at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru in connection with the case against him by Ankita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress.
“We are here to investigate the case. We came to the home of Srinivas BV. As no one was here, we have pasted the notice here, we are also sending the notice to his native place. We have given him a notice, a time to appear before the investigation officer and cooperate in the process of investigation," Prateek Thube, Joint Commissioner of Police, Assam told ANI.
Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Congress candidate, who recently joined the party after a rocky split with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Rahul Gandhi at Hubbali Airport on Sunday.
It was their first meeting ever since Shettar, who has been associated with the BJP for decades, joined Congress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited Sangamanatha Temple and offers prayers at Kudalasangama in Bagalkote. He reached poll-bound Karnataka and is set to attend public meetings and interactions for the next two days.
On the opposition’s allegations of BJP ignoring Lingayats ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the grand old party is trying to create a false narrative.
“They are trying to say that and create an image but it is absolutely false and people have not accepted it. We have given the highest number of Lingayat seats. BS Yediyurappa was the CM twice, Jagadish Shettar was the CM and now Basavaraj Bommai is the CM. How many people from that community were made the CM by Congress?…" he said.
Congress Spokesperson and Karnataka In-Charge said that the party reached out to CPI and said that they will support the Congress in most seats.
"We reached out to CPI. They have fielded 7 candidates & they were going to field more. They agreed that there will be a friendly contest on the 7 seats but on all remaining 215 seats, the entire CPI cadre will whole-heartedly, without any pre-condition or expectation, support the Congress candidates in this fight against the BJP," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has embarked on his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday, arrived at Hubbli. The leader will attend a series of events including visits to temples, interactions with people and the address public and the Congress party.
Karnataka Minister and BJP candidate from Kanakpura constituency R Ashoka reached out to his constituents and said that the overwhelming response from people makes him confident that his party will win the upcoming Assembly Elections.
“Fantastic response in Kanakpura, I think they are fed up with Congress. They want Modi Govt in Kanakpura…BJP started ‘Jay Vahini’ in all 24 constituencies…PM Modi and HM Amit Shah gave the target of winning 150 seats that’s why we are going across Karnataka. There will be BJP Govt in Karnataka, 100%" he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit starting Sunday, where he will attend a series of events including a visit to temples, interact with people and address the public, the Congress party said on Saturday.
Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to Manipal Hospital with symptoms of exhaustion and generalised weakness, a statement by the hospital said.
His condition is currently stable and the leader is recovering, said the hospital.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and minister in his cabinet R Ashoka among others to pay respects and garland the statue of Bsavanna at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the occasion of Basava Jayanti. Watch Video
BJP National President JP Nadda paid a visit to Karnataka’s Bidar district on Saturday. “BJP’s unwavering dedication to development has truly transformed the state into a beacon of growth & prosperity," he said in a tweet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said. The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.
The Election officials on Saturday searched the private helicopter in which Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s family travelled from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district. Shivakumar’s wife Usha, her son, daughter and son-in-law were on a pilgrimage to offer prayers at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah’s road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said.
The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.
Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.
