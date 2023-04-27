Karnataka Election 2023: Kharge Calls Modi ‘Poisonous Snake’; BJP Says Cong Going to Pay Heavy Electoral Price for Insulting PM

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Kharge’s remark on PM Modi shows mentality of Congress.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said Kharge’s snake remark is a turning point in the Karnataka election. “People of Karnataka will hammer the final nail in Congress’ coffin. PM is the most loved man even in seats where Congress has won," he said.
After Kharge’s snake remark, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said venom is in Congress’s mindset.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his statement was neither for PM Modi nor for any other person.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Kharge, who made a snake remark on PM Modi, used such words to appease his political masters.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said there is a poison in the mind of Kharge who called PM Modi a “poisonous snake".
The BJP has launched a full-frontal attack on the Congress as the remark by Kharge comes just two days before PM Modi’s whirlwind campaign in the poll-bound Karnataka with over 20 rallies and road shows till May 6. Read More
Launching an attack on Congress over Kharge’s snake remark, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Congress is going to pay a heavy electoral price for insulting PM Modi.
BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that Kharge’s “poisonous snake" remark shows Congress defeatist mindset filled with pure poison rather than passion for people.
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar hit out at Congress over Kharge’s remark and said it is a reflection of sheer frustration and defeated mindset.
Slamming Congress over Kharge’s remark, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said as Congress desperation Grows, their lies and abuse of PM Modi increase.
Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on PM Modi. “Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the party president but nobody considers him that, so he thought of giving a statement which is worse than that given by Sonia Gandhi…," he said.
After a controversial remark on PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that he did not target anyone personally. “I said to BJP and didn’t target anyone personally," he said.
Hitting back at Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge’s snake remark, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka.
After Kharge’s snake remark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said the intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress.
I don’t know why Kharge felt like that about him (Modi). How right is it to speak about a Prime Minister like this? Congress has come to this level by speaking like this before. The intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress. In a well-cultured land like Karnataka, we must respect everyone. It brings me sorrow that such a senior leader is speaking in this manner. I feel that the intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress," Bommai said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge compared PM Narendra Modi to a “poisonous snake". “Modi is like a poisonous snake, if you think Modi has given and lick it then you will die," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said states are getting immersed in debt because of freebies, and emphasised that the country and the governments cannot be run like this.
“In our country some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption, to achieve this, they are using all means like ‘saam, dham, dhand, bedh’. These political parties don’t think about the future of the country, future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women," Modi said while virtually addressing tens of lakhs of BJP workers.
Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arun Kumar Pujara in Ranebennur for Karnataka Assembly elections.
Kiccha Sudeep campaigned yesterday also for a BJP candidate.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said on Thursday he is confident his party will come to power in the state.
“I am very happy that the Congress party’s guarantee is being noticed by the PM. But the PM should also look at the BJP’s manifestos last year. They could not keep up with it, which is why this double-engine govt has failed. Congress guarantees are not like BJP’s. We have fulfilled 95 per cent of our promises. I am confident that Congress will come to power here," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said.
Karnataka Chief Minister said that the complaint by Congress is a political gimmick and there is nothing in that complaint. He defended Amit Shah’s “riots" remark during BJP campaign in Karnataka.
With an aim to give the leadership of the state’s development to the young generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing a “young team" in Karnataka who will lead the state’s progress journey in the next 25 years contributing to the vision of developed India. The Prime Minister’s remarks came while interacting with the Karnataka BJP workers virtually.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on April 29 and hold a 4.5-km roadshow in Bengaluru.
Congress has filed a police complaint against HM Amit Shah over his comments on possible communal riots if Congress comes to power. DK Shivakumar said: “Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this."
During his virtual interaction, PM Modi said that Karnataka is enriched with Language, culture and literature and that no one can compete with the state when it comes to philosophy.
“Philosophy and development of society go together. People of Karnataka for shaping the future of Karnataka. Youngsters here do coding and read Kavitha’s as well," added the PM.
Addressing BJP workers virtually, PM Modi said that health is an important aspect in our nation. “First AIIMS started in 1956 but when did the next one start? Congress will not say anything about that. When we came, we increased AIIMS by three times. Tell us if double engine has strength or not?" added PM Modi.
A complaint has been filed against Amit Shah for his alleged provocative statement during his rally that if congress comes to power then there will be violence in the state.
Congress also alleges that V Somanna in the alleged viral audio threatened JDS Candidate and lured him in Chamarajanagar constituency. The complaint was filed by Surjewala and KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.
While virtually addressing party workers, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win record seats because of the party workers’ hardwork. He also added that after two days, he will be in Karnataka to take the blessings of the people of Karnataka and be among the karyakartas.
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said,"He (Jagadish Shettar) is going to be defeated here. So, 1 lakh people are going to gather here & we are going to have a big rally and big programme."
“101% Mahesh Tenginkai is going to win in this election," he added.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday courted controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “poisonous snake”. BJP leaders hit back at Kharge and Congress and said the party is going to pay a heavy electoral price for insulting PM Modi.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi virtually conducted a meeting with around 50 lakh BJP workers.
Modi also hit out at the Congress on the issue, saying when the party’s warranty itself has expired, its guarantees have no meaning.
The Prime Minister said states are getting immersed in debt because of freebies, and emphasised that the country and the governments cannot be run like this.
“In our country some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption, to achieve this, they are using all means like ‘saam, dham, dhand, bedh’. These political parties don’t think about the future of the country, future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women,” Modi said.
Karnataka Campaign in Full Swing
With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.
While the ruling BJP fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state by addressing public meetings, holding road shows and interactive meets, the Congress had its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touring for the second day.
JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.
The BJP seems to have thrown its entire might into campaigning today, with its leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh touring visiting various parts of the state.
When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?
The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on 13 May 2023.
How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?
There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority
Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?
The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed second position winning 78 seats and JDS Being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form coalition government.
