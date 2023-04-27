Karnataka Election 2023: Kharge Calls Modi ‘Poisonous Snake’; BJP Says Cong Going to Pay Heavy Electoral Price for Insulting PM

After Kharge’s snake remark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said the intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress.

I don’t know why Kharge felt like that about him (Modi). How right is it to speak about a Prime Minister like this? Congress has come to this level by speaking like this before. The intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress. In a well-cultured land like Karnataka, we must respect everyone. It brings me sorrow that such a senior leader is speaking in this manner. I feel that the intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress," Bommai said.