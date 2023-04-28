Karnataka Election Updates: BJP Meets EC Over Kharge's Snake Remark Against PM Modi, Says Cong Prez Should Be Banned from Campaign

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
With the election campaign in Karnataka witnessing a bitter war of words between the BJP and the Congress, both the parties rushed to the Election Commission Friday seeking ban on electioneering by top leaders of the other side. Read More
Shivaleela Kulkarni is leading the Congress’ campaign in Karnataka’s Dharwad rural seat. But no, she is not contesting, only holding the fort for her husband Vinay who is barred from entering the constituency.
Former minister Kulkarni was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in November 2020 in connection with the murder of BJP leader and zila panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar in June 2016. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on the condition that he would not be allowed to enter Dharwad, the district known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, without the permission of the jurisdictional court.
Congress president Kharge said the BJP’s failed double-engine model and questions the ruling party on the mounting inflation, unemployment rate and the GST.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kaginele Mutt in Davanagere, Karnataka.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow in Ballari.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Panchamasali Mutt in Davanagere, Karnataka.
Former Deputy CM and Congress leader G Parameshwara suffered an injury in his head while campaigning in Koratagere constituency. The incident occurred when someone in the crowd reportedly pelted stones at him.
A Congress delegation met the Election Commission and lodged a complaint against BJP leaders including HM Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi for allegedly communal and baseless allegations against the Congress.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after an MLA from the saffron party in Karnataka called Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya".
Talking to reporters here, Baghel said, “It appears that the BJP has the right to speak against others, but if anyone speaks about them then there is a problem." The Congress has demanded the expulsion of the BJP leader, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, asserting that his remarks are the “worst kind" of sacrilege and abuse against Gandhi at the “instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai".
“The modus operandi of BJP is clear. They target Sonia Gandhi every time. Their (BJP) national leaders have made baseless remarks against her (Sonia Gandhi) several times," CM Baghel said.
A BJP delegation met the Election Commission over Mallikarjun Kharge’s snake remark on PM Modi.
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Friday said the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party launched by his long-time friend and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy would not affect the BJP’s prospects in the ensuing Assembly elections in the state.
Sriramulu, who is an influential Valmiki leader and the Ballari in-charge minister, exuded confidence that the saffron party would win more than 30 seats in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised allocation of Rs one crore for each village panchayat, and Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region if his party is voted to power in the May 10 State Assembly polls.
Amid rains, the former Congress chief addressed an election rally, where he also promised to fill 50,000 government job vacancies.
“We will allocate Rs 5,000 crore for this region. Each village panchayat will get Rs one crore," a drenched Gandhi said here in Kalaburagi district.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said his party will form the government in Karnataka winning at least 150 seats in 224-member Assembly.
Addressing a poll rally in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said your vote will strengthen PM Modi’s hands in creating ‘Mahan Karnataka’.
BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday took aim at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “poisonous snake" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the veteran leader’s remarks reflect his party’s “cultural and mindset".
Speaking to reporters, the railway minister said the Congress has never refrained from launching personal attacks on Modi, noting that its former president Sonia Gandhi had once called him “maut ka saudagar".
Vaishnaw asserted that people have a lot of trust in Modi who has been a leader like no others when it comes to having “moral authority". People know he is taking the country in the right direction, he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies and take part in various programmes in north Karnataka region on Friday.
Amit Shah, who has already held a series of meetings in the north Karnataka region, has given clear directions to defeat Shettar. The BJP is worried over retaining Lingayat vote bank as Shettar and Savadi are claiming humiliation by the BJP. North Karnataka is considered as the Lingayat heartland.
Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Jevargi in Kalaburgi district. He will attend an interaction programme called ‘Manila Samvad’ in Kushtagi of Koppal district. He is holding a mega roadshow in Ballary.
Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah, on Friday said the BJP is trying to twist the road rage incident and project it as a clash between the saffron party and Congress.
Addressing reporters, Yathindra, who is also the sitting MLA from the Varuna constituency, said: “I have spoken to the SP and he ostated that the incident has no political connection,.
“The BJP is basically a party of rioting. Without any basis, the incident has been given a political colour. The party is expert in creating troubles. The Congress workers should not get provoked in spite of attempts by the BJP." Yathindra further said that the BJP is strategising for political gains.
Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar said on Friday that he will campaign for the Congress party from Saturday.
His wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar is joining the Congress on Friday. Shivarajkumar while supporting his wife’s move stated that he is with his wife and will do campaigning for the Congress candidates.
The couple will campaign for Madhu Bangarappa, who is contesting from the Soraba seat on a Congress ticket. Madhu Bangarappa and Geetha Shivarajkumar are children of former Karnataka CM S. Bangarappa.
“A former union minister and sitting MLA called her (Sonia Gandhi) a poisonous maiden. Mr Yatnal I don’t know what will be done to your tongue, today you have called a woman who sacrificed the PM position, a woman whose husband sacrificed his life for unity, integrity and peace called her a poisonous maiden. Congress will not tolerate this in any way. I don’t want that rogues apology, I want the apology of the PM of the country and the apology of the Chief Minister of the state. This is not an insult to Sonai Gandhi, this is an insult to the womanhood who sacrificed the prime minister’s chair, who lost her husband for the sake of the country’s integrity. Today itself, Nadda ji if you have guts and respect for women, you have to expel him from the party, then only it shows that you respect a woman," said KPCC chief, DK Shivakumar.
The Congress on Friday hit at the BJP demanding expulsion of its leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for calling Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya".
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental as well as political balance.
“Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, the BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and dirty mindset of denigrating and insulting the Congress leadership. They have lost all sense of propriety, political balance and even a remote iota of decency and decorum," he said in a statement.
Hinting at a post-poll alliance between BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka, the saffron party’s MLA from Hassan, Preetham Gowda said voting for JD(S) is like voting for BJP.
“Voting for the JD(S) is nothing but voting for the BJP," said Gowda during an election campaign rally in Hassan on April 26.
“I’m telling you this so that you understand, if you vote for JDS it’s like voting for BJP. Deve Gowda and PM Modi have already finished talking about this. JDS will get 20-25 seats. If you’ve to reach Bangalore you don’t go via Mysore rather go through Hassan… If you vote for JD(S) also you have to come to me only," he said.
During a speech in Karnataka’s Koppal, BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal makes a personal remark about ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi and called her a ‘Vish Kanya’ (venomous girl) and an agent of China and Pakistan.
“The entire world has accepted PM Modi. America welcomes PM with a red carpet and he’s attained the status of a global leader. The Congress compare him to a cobra and says he’s poisonous. Your party and on whose orders you dance is Sonia Gandhi a Vish Kanye? She is an agent for China and Pakistan," he said.
The comment came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday landed himself in trouble as he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “poisonous snake".
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has filed a complaint with the EC against Congress Chief Mallikargun Kharge’s poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was filed last evening.
Mahesh Tenginkai, the BJP candidate from Karnataka’s Hubli-Dharwad Central seat, may have pitched his high-stakes battle against Congress rival Jagadish Shettar as a ‘guru-shishya’ contest, but the former chief minister rejects the billing, saying Tenginkai’s “guru is in Delhi".
Shettar, a longtime BJP leader who joined the Congress recently, has blamed the BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh for rejecting his plea for a ticket and fielding Tenginkai for the same seat. READ MORE
In an embarrassment for BJP, villagers gheraoed MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur for not responding to their requests related to drinking water and other problems.
The incident took place at Obalabandi village where BJP MLA was canvassing. Villagers gheraoed MLA’s car and questioned him for allegedly turning a deaf ear to their drinking water problems.
The MLA was forced to head out of the village due to the outrage.
The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the grand old party cannot give true guarantees, saying the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the “BJP’s 40 per cent Commission Sarkara" on May 10 and all the promises of the Congress will be implemented. READ MORE
A week after former chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit the BJP crying “betrayal" of the Lingayat community by his party and filed the nomination on a Congress ticket from Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly seat, the saffron party has decided to pay him back in the same coin.
The BJP high command has fielded their most powerful Lingayat face BS Yediyurappa to counter his allegations and ensure Shettar’s defeat. READ MORE
While Kichcha Sudeep is being hailed as a star campaigner for the party, Darshan another popular Kannada actor will also be a star campaigner for the BJP ahead of the polls.
Known for his action films in the Kannada film industry, the actor had previously campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh along with actor Yashin 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The incident took place on Thursday in Shivamogga during an invocation at a campaign meeting of Tamils, where an office bearer of the BJP announced that the Tamil Nadu state song would be played. As the sound system operator began playing the song, it left KS Eshwarappa visibly disturbed. Therefore, the Senior leader insisted that the Kannada state song should be played instead.
BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief and co-in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K. Annamalai was also on the dais.
His outfit may be taking baby steps in Karnataka’s political arena dominated by BJP, Congress and the JD(S) but mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy is confident his newly floated party will grow big enough by 2028 to catapult him to the ruling saddle, as he tests the waters with the electoral debut of his Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha in the ensuing elections to the state Legislative Assembly. A former BJP minister, Janardhana Reddy, who had severed ties with the saffron party and floated KRPP in December last year, said he has not launched it with the objective of becoming CM right away in 2023.
“I am patient. We will build a solid foundation in 2023 and by 2028 we will come to power on our own strength, with a thumping majority," he said.
When asked if he aimed for Chief Minister’s post, Reddy said “aiming for CM’s post-that’s not the thing (now). But, when I floated the party…you can understand. But, yes my target is 2028 elections, and Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha will form the government in Karnataka on its own then," Reddy told PTI.
While the BJP sought an FIR and a bar on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress demanded restrictions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Kharge is under attack from the BJP after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a “poisonous snake” during a poll rally. Shah and Yogi have been accused of flaring communal passions and creating disharmony in the poll-bound state with their statements against minorities.
Union minister Bhupender Yadav led a BJP delegation and urged the poll body to file a criminal case against Kharge and bar him from campaigning in the Karnataka assembly polls.
He later told reporters that Kharge’s comment was not merely a slip of the tongue but part of the Congress’ “hate politics”.
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Kharge is a “habitual offender” and noted that Congress leaders have made a number of “hateful” personal attacks on Modi.
The BJP has demanded registration of an FIR under IPC sections 499 and 500, which deal with defamation, and Section 504, which deals with the offence of deliberate insults and provocation.
The delegation also included BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak.
After the row erupted over his “poisonous snake” barb, Kharge later clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP and its ideology.
In retaliation to Kharge’s remarks, BJP MLA from Vijayapur Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday likened former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to a ‘vishkanya’ (venomous maiden).
“Kharge should be barred from campaigning in Karnataka elections so as to contain the spread of such acrimonious campaign and set an example that the Commission will not brook any violation of MCC or other laws of the land,” the BJP memorandum to EC said.
Comparing anyone to a poisonous snake in Indian society projects such an individual as an “enemy, untrustworthy, unfaithful, treacherous, and deceitful”, it said, adding that Kharge and his party are repeat offenders.
The Congress reached the Election Commission in the evening and urged it to ban Shah and Adityanath from campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls for their alleged derogatory statements against the minority community that create an atmosphere of communal disharmony.
The delegation including Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik, met the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners, and requested the poll panel to ensure a level-playing field in the southern state.
The Congress will also seek all legal options with regard to the “vishkanya” remark.
Alleging that Shah and Adityanath made “false”, “partisan” and “communal” statements during the poll campaign in Karnataka with a view to seek electoral gains, and said they should be banned from campaigning in the state, the Congress accused them of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony.
“The ECI should impose a clear and complete ban on Mr Amit Shah from all campaign activities till the conclusion of the election and further direct a ban on circulation of the videos of the rally with offending portions,” a memorandum to the poll panel signed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.
Briefing reporters outside the EC office here, Singhvi said, “We have just finished a very productive and important meeting with the EC. We complained specifically about the highly objectionable, blatantly partisan, communal and false statements coming from the top BJP leadership, in particular Home Minister Amit Shah and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
“They have made statements clearly against the minority community… We have asked for a ban on campaigning by such persons.” The Congress memorandum alleged: “Shah, in his desperation to improve their chances in the upcoming election, has sought to incite the law-abiding voters of the state of Karnataka by knowingly delivering false, baseless and uncertified statements before tens of thousands of voters, the video recording of which has even been circulated by the BJP to a far larger audience.”
Karnataka Campaign in Full Swing
With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.
While the ruling BJP has fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state, the star campaigners of Congress are also touring the state to make strong political pitch for the grand old party of India.
Furthermore, JD(S) is also not behind in the political game, where party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.
The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.
When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?
The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.
How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?
There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?
The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.
