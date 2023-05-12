Karnataka Election 2023: Stage Set for Counting of Votes on Saturday; Both BJP, Cong Claim 'Full Majority'

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 23:14 IST
Bengaluru, India
Counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, will be taken up on Saturday as parties including the JD(S) wait with bated breath to know the outcome as hung assembly is a possibility. Read More
Buoyed by the reports of “being very close to the seat of power in Karnataka", the Congress camp witnessed hectic activities on Friday, a day ahead of the announcement of the poll results.
Meanwhile, sources revealed that the high command is ready with a ’50:50 formula’ for the post of Chief Minister.
According to sources, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are the prominent contenders for the post of the Chief Minister.
Considering the intense competition between the two, Congress high command has come up with a 50:50 formula to avoid unnecessary confusion. (IANS)
Both the ruling BJP and the Congress on Friday went into huddles and held strategy sessions on ways to keep the flock together. They also considered reaching out to independent candidates who are likely to win, as most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the two parties.
Hectic parleys were on at Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here, with AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, party’s state unit chief D K Shivakumar and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara among others.
According to party sources, they discussed ways to keep the flock (newly elected MLAs) together, and also regarding reaching out to independents to muster numbers in case there was no clear mandate.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday reiterated that the BJP is all set to cross the magic number and will get the majority.
Google’s Bard was asked to give a response on – ‘Who will win the Karnataka elections?’ It said the results are still uncertain and shared the names of the major parties in the state — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and JDS.
B S Yediyurappa held an important meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others at his residence here ahead of poll results in Karnataka.
According to sources, the meeting was held at Yediyurappa’s residence with discussions revolving around exit poll results and attempts of Congress to get in touch with the JD(S), independents and other parties.
Sources explain that the leaders also discussed strategy to take up ‘Operation Lotus’ if the situation arises in the state. (IANS)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge refused reports of Congress reaching to JD(S) and said his party would win a “thumping majority".
“Nobody. We are reaching out to nobody," Kharge told NDTV.
Karnataka unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday claimed there is a huge wave for his party in the state, while underlining that INC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on the chief ministerial post if the Congress is voted to power.
Speaking about “power sharing" between him and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar told mediapersons: “The decision of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is final on this matter."
The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress’ claim that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to bring to justice “rumour-mongers" who targeted it with false information.
In a letter addressed to Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC in-charge of Karnataka, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.
After exit polls hinted at a hung assembly in Karnataka, all eyes are on Janata Dal (S) which might emerge as a kingmaker if predictions proved true on May 13. But the big question remains where will the JD(S) go? HD Kumaraswamy had shared power with both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past.
Kumaraswamy has kept his options open this time and said he will extend support to a party which will fulfil his conditions. READ MORE
Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar said, “I don’t trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. Exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress." He also stated that the exit poll results fluctuate by 20 seats and the number he has given will only increase and not decrease. “I am not disputing the exit polls showing results in our favour. I thank them but we will get a clear majority. This is my firm belief," he insisted.
JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan said: “The BJP is on its way out. Let 2024 come. The tone has been set in Karnataka where we expect a bigger defeat for BJP than what exit polls suggest. This would be despite the party resorting to every trick in the book and even the prime minister himself running a flagrantly communal campaign."
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed speculations of a coalition government with JD(S), stating, “I am absolutely sure that JDS will disintegrate… This time I do not think that there is any scope for a coalition government with JDS."
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections. “During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we were there for 27 days in Karnataka and visited 7 districts. We don’t have any doubt. We will get majority votes. We have promised 5 guarantees in our manifesto, and because of these guarantees Congress is guaranteed to win," he said.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said all exit polls have predicted the Congress party to be leading in the Karnataka elections, with none of them predicting a majority for the BJP. “This time in Karnataka, our strategy had only one principle that these are local elections, not elections for the post of Prime Minister. We have made our strategy vocal for local and hence the victory of Congress is sure," he said.
The Karnataka JD(S) President has distanced the party from Tanveer Ahmed’s remark, stating that Ahmed is not a member of the party, after he claimed that the JD(S) had already decided with which party it will form the government. “He (Tanveer Ahmed) is not our spokesperson, and he is not a member of our party. He is nothing, he has left us long back. We have not decided anything (on coalition govt), we will wait for the results," said Karnataka JD(S) Pres CM Ibrahim.
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai, speaking a day ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election results, said: “I am confident that tomorrow, the BJP in Karnataka will break two jinx. Firstly, no political party has come back to power twice in succession since 1985, and secondly, the BJP in Karnataka has not crossed the 113 mark on our own till now. We are very confident that the BJP will cross the 113 mark on our own, and there is no question of seeking anybody’s support."
With the stage set for counting of votes and declaration of results, the national parties in Karnataka are focussing their attention on winnable candidates who contested the May 10 Assembly elections independently.
As per sources, the Congress has already approached S.I. Chikkanagoudar of Kundgol constituency in Dharwad district. There is a direct contest between Chikkanagoudar and BJP candidate M.R. Patil.
Acting on reports of Chikkanagoudar’s possibile victory, the Congress has already invited him to join hands with the party. Chikkanagoudar is a follower of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar through whom the party is approaching him, sources say.
Following exit polls predicting fractured mandate in Karnataka, the JD(S) is all set to play the role of a kingmaker in the formation of the government.
With national parties — Congress and BJP — allegedly preparing to poach MLAs and making strategies to hijack them before the counting, JD(S) is concerned about keeping its flock together.
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is personally strategizing and his son, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is operating and closely monitoring the situation in the state from Singapore. Kumaraswamy had flown to Singapore after the polling for relaxation.
“I want to thank the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka who have voted for the Congress party. Let us wait till tomorrow, till the results are out. BJP has admitted their defeat. Congress party will form the government and we will serve the people of Karnataka," said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The results of the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday. Elections to the 224 seats were held on May 10 which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S). The parties, along with the JD(S), are anxiously awaiting the results to determine the possibility of a hung assembly.
Counting of votes will commence at 8 am in 36 centers across Karnataka. Poll officials anticipate a clear picture of the election outcome to emerge by mid-day. READ MORE
The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) will be taken up on Saturday as the parties are waiting with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung assembly.
The electoral fortunes of top leaders- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday. READ MORE
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai met BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa a day before the Assembly election results.
While AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had called KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Surjewala to his house in Bengaluru for a crucial meeting, Former CM Siddaramaiah called many candidates to meet him at his residence personally in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reaches party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Bengaluru.
Exit polls have their own theory. We don’t go by those samples, my sample size is too high and in that, we will have a comfortable majority. I do not know about JD(S), let them take their own call. I don’t have any backup plan, my only plan is that the Congress party will come to power: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.
“There is no chance of a hung Assembly, we are going to form the govt comfortably. Let him (DK Shivakumar) be happy with his 141 seats till tomorrow. We will have a legislature party meeting to decide the CM’s face," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
“We are going to pass 120 seats. There is no question of a hung government, we are supremely confident that we will form the government on our own," said Congress MLA Priyank Kharge.
With most exit polls predicting a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the Assembly polls in Karnataka, leaders of the two parties seem “jittery" over the outcome, while the Janata Dal (Secular) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation. Most pollsters have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state.
Counting of votes is tomorrow, on May 13. READ MORE
When asked about his chances of becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar once again made an indirect claim to the top post and said that he deserves to be the one to fill the spot as he has toiled hard for the party.
“See I’ve worked hard. Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned voluntarily as KPCC chief saying he couldn’t handle party affairs in the state. Siddaramaiah said he would resign as KPCC chief after by-elections and he did so, after this I was given the responsibility and Sonia Gandhi made me the KPCC chief. From then on, I haven’t slept and have not let others sleep as well. I’ve done what needs to be done for the party and every one will assist and bless us, be it seniors or juniors. A better government will be formed by the congress government," said DK Shivakumar.
Taking no chances of poaching attempts by the BJP in Karnataka, the Congress has directed the candidates to reach Bengaluru and stay at a particular place until the government is formed. The precautionary move comes ahead of the counting day tomorrow.
The polling for the Karnataka assembly election 2023 concluded on Wednesday evening, with the state registering a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which poll officials on Thursday termed a record while sharing the final figures.
The exit polls are also out, with some agencies predicting a hung Assembly in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, while others giving a slight edge to Congress with HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) playing a key role.
Despite poll predictions, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Lotus’, saying the BJP would get 120 to 125 seats in the Assembly election and return to power.
Stating that the party would prove the exit polls wrong, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the “primary reports” obtained post-elections on Wednesday suggested that her party was getting an absolute majority.
The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs” when it failed to get a majority on its own.
The predictions were also rejected by other BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, who remained confident the Bharatiya Janta Party will get hit the majority mark in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.
The Election Commission (EC) has also rejected the Congress’ claim that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to bring to justice “rumour-mongers” who targeted it with false information.
In a letter addressed to Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC in charge of Karnataka, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.
The Congress had written to the poll panel on May 8, raising concerns and seeking clarification over the deployment in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously deployed in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification.
Citing records, the poll panel said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka. It said Congress representatives participated in each stage of EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.
The poll panel asserted it never sent EVMs to South Africa. It also said the fact that EVMs are not used in elections in that country is easily verifiable through the website of Electoral Commission of South Africa.
While the BJP, riding on the Narendra Modi juggernaut, is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the state has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985, the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it much-needed momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
It also remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a “kingmaker” or a “king” by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a fractured mandate, as it has done in the past.