Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Bengaluru; Amit Shah Says Rahul, Priyanka Doing Electoral Tourism

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 22:29 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru and addressed some public rallies in various districts of the poll-bound state. The electoral campaign of the BJP for the Karnataka assembly elections has gained momentum with the PM’s visit, who is set to address more public meetings and hold roadshows till Sunday. Read More
With Assembly polls in Karnataka just over a week away, the political leaders have paced up with their campaigning around the 224 constituencies. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced that if the Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) government is voted to power in the state, they will provide five gas cylinders per year for free. Read more here
The Election Commission of India, for the first time has introduced the ‘vote from home’ initiative in Karnataka Assembly elections for a selected group of voters. Elderly voters above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities (PwDs) can vote from the comfort of their homes if they are unable to go out to exercise their franchise. Read full story here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Congress party, saying it has hurled abuses at him 91 times for what he insisted was due to its “sources" of corruption being shut by him and said all such criticism would lead to the people giving the BJP another mandate in the poll-bound Karnataka.
With flower showers, and flowing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) flags, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a grand road show in Bengaluru, as a massive crowd added to the election fervor.
The prime minister ended a busy day of campaigning as he held back-to-back rallies in the poll bound Karnataka.
The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing the “victim card" and pleading for a “discredited" double-engine government in Karnataka but the people of the state have made up their mind to oust the BJP.
Launching his poll campaign from Humnabad in Bidar district, Modi trained his guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ barb at him, saying till now the opposition party and its leaders have hurled at him different abuses 91 times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on Saturday held a roadshow in Bengaluru.
BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday slammed the Congress party saying it is “embroiled in corruption."
“Rahul Gandhi is on bail. Sonia Gandhi is on bail. Half the leaders of Congress are on bail, and the rest in jail," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday defended BJP’s decision to scrap the four per cent Muslim reservation, saying it was not as per the Indian Constitution.
Here are visuals of BJP President JP Nadda’s roadshow in Dharwad, Karnataka on Saturday.
Continuing his attack on the grand old party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that “when Congress itself has no guarantee, you can imagine the value of the ‘Guarantee Card’ it holds."
“Its all guarantees are fake, all promises are lies, and all initiatives are meant to serve its own needs and causes, not to serve the nation," Shah said speaking at a rally in Udupi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Congress wants to reinstate the Reservation Quota for Muslims in Karnataka…but I wish to ask at what cost will it do so?
“At the cost of compromising with the reservation benefits meant for Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Dalits, SCs and STs," he further said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the Congress party, saying it has always been into the Vote-Bank Politics and that it “supported and strengthened" the PFI.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Udupi, he said, “Congress has played with the safety and security of the nation just to fulfill its selfish motives. BJP, on the other hand, is dedicated to the nation’s security, and it ensured a peaceful South India through banning the PFI."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “Congress is about nepotism and corruption, and BJP is all about development."
Speaking at a rally in Karnataka’s Kudachi, he said, “when the very foundations and ideas of a Party are ‘Parivarvaad’, when the dependency of a Party lies in the Corrupt Ecosystem, in no way it can deliver results on the ground and at no cost it can work for the welfare of people."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Karnataka’s Kudachi, and asked that can the people of the state ever forgive Congress.
“Can people forgive Congress for its misdeeds, for its consistent abuses, for its divisive tendencies in the society, for its game of corruption," he said.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Udupi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today attacked the Congress over “abusing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP comes out even stronger after all the criticisms.
Karnataka is a wonderful model of development through Double-Engine Government. BJP has always considered ‘Jan-Seva’, the ‘Rashtra-Seva’, said PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kudachi, Karnataka.
Former Karnataka CM & leader of opposition Siddaramaiah loses balance while getting inside the car, in Vijayanagara district.
“I am doing fine and there is no need to worry. It was just a slip while getting inside the car," he tweets
BJP candidate from Ballari City G Somasekhara Reddy has said his brother’s wife and rival KRPP candidate Aruna Laxmi is a “housewife and has no idea about the problems of the constituency." Aruna Laxmi is wife of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy.
Janardhana Reddy, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had recently formed “Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha" (KRPP) after snapping his two decade-old association with the BJP and fielded his wife from the Ballari City constituency against his brother Somashekhar Reddy.
“I helped Janardhana come out of jail and for the same reason, I stayed behind the bars for 63 days. But now he is making his wife contest against me. God will see who follows dharma and adharma. Aruna Laxmi is a housewife and ever since her name was announced she hasn’t come out on the streets for campaigning. She doesn’t know the problems of people here," Somasekhara Reddy told PTI.
“Karnataka is home to five rivers, still it lacked enough irrigation infrastructure and facilities. It’s only the Double-Engine Govt of the BJP which ensured proper irrigation infrastructure. We ensured development, financial infusion in irrigation projects and modernisation of these thereby justifying the accountability of the government towards the farmers, for the welfare of farmers," said PM Modi.
The Congress which always opposed Babasaheb, that Congress can never take care of the Dalits and backward people. Congress started many schemes in the name of eradicating poverty, but the middlemen got their benefits… the real needy did not get their benefits, said Prime Minister Modi.
“Congress did not take any step to end this loot, did not care about the suffering of the poor. If compared with today’s situation, it will be known that how much money these people used to loot from the poor…The PM of Congress used to say that if I send one rupee, only 15 paise reaches, but today if one paisa comes out from Delhi, the entire amount is deposited in the beneficiary’s account," he said.
Congress never cared for Dalits, and has always disrespected and disregarded them. ‘Garibi Hatao’ was merely a slogan of Congress; the actual benefits of its schemes and programmes were accrued to the mediators, its corrupt leaders and not to the poor, said PM Modi.
Our government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Our Double-Engine Govt has afforded pucca houses to over 9 lakh families of Karnataka and most of these families belong to Dalits, tribal communities, said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Vijayapura.
“Our government is working for the development of the common man. Modi ji sent you money in the Kisan Samman Nidhi, but Kumaraswamy had sent the names of only 17 farmers when he was the CM. When Siddaramaiah was in power in Karnataka, he put a brake on the housing scheme and when our government came, lakhs of poor people got houses," said Nadda during road show in Dharwad.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Madikeri, Karnataka.
After the meeting in Humnabad, PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Karnataka’s Vijayapura shortly.
Training guns on the Congress over its President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ barb at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said till now that party and its leaders have hurled at him different types of abuses 91 times.
Accusing the Congress of also abusing the dominant Lingayat community in poll-bound Karnataka, the Prime Minister further said the grand old party had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and were engaged in abusing Veer Savarkar.
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi — on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29 — said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.
Shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Yediyurappa’ greet the media as we walk into Lingaraj Nagar Sadbhavna Bhawan where the former chief minister and one of the tallest BJP leaders is expected anytime to campaign for Mahesh Tenginkai — the party pick pitted opposite Jagadish Shettar. READ MORE
Varuna, the name of the rain god, perfectly fits the assembly seat in Karnataka which is seeing a thundering battle between Congress’ Siddaramaiah and BJP’s V Somanna. Will the election to this seat be a Waterloo moment for the BJP or will people shower their love on Siddaramaiah for the third time? News18 decided to find the answer to this question by taking stock of the situation on the ground. READ MORE
“Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuse me, it gets demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times…Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka…," says PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Humnabad in Bidar District, Karnataka
After the meeting in Humnabad, PM flew to Vijayapura where he addressed a public gathering. He would later fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm. Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.
On day two of his visit, after staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11.30 am. From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 pm. Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3.45 pm. The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow. After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by a special aircraft.
This is Modi’s ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.
Politics in Karnataka
With polling around the corner, the political heat is increasing in Karnataka where elections to the 224-member assembly are due on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.
During an interaction with the media in poll-bound Karnataka, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Thursday night called Sonia Gandhi a ‘Vishkanya,’ apparently responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ‘poisonous snake.’
Though Karge apologised for his remark after backlash from Congress, the grand old party has hit out at the BJP over its leader’s statement and demanded his expulsion from the party and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved of such name-calling. The party also asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise to Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.
With the election campaign in Karnataka witnessing a bitter war of words between the BJP and the Congress, both parties rushed to the Election Commission Friday seeking a ban on electioneering by top leaders of the other side.
While the BJP sought an FIR and a bar on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress demanded restrictions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Congress is accusing Shah and Yogi of flaring communal passions and creating disharmony in the poll-bound state with their statements against minorities.
When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?
The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.
How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?
There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?
The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.
