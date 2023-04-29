Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Bengaluru; Amit Shah Says Rahul, Priyanka Doing Electoral Tourism

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also continued her attempts to woo voters in Uttara Kannada.

After the meeting in Humnabad, PM flew to Vijayapura where he addressed a public gathering. He would later fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm. Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

On day two of his visit, after staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11.30 am. From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 pm. Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3.45 pm. The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow. After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by a special aircraft.

This is Modi’s ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

Politics in Karnataka

With polling around the corner, the political heat is increasing in Karnataka where elections to the 224-member assembly are due on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

During an interaction with the media in poll-bound Karnataka, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Thursday night called Sonia Gandhi a ‘Vishkanya,’ apparently responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ‘poisonous snake.’

Though Karge apologised for his remark after backlash from Congress, the grand old party has hit out at the BJP over its leader’s statement and demanded his expulsion from the party and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved of such name-calling. The party also asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise to Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

With the election campaign in Karnataka witnessing a bitter war of words between the BJP and the Congress, both parties rushed to the Election Commission Friday seeking a ban on electioneering by top leaders of the other side.

While the BJP sought an FIR and a bar on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress demanded restrictions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Congress is accusing Shah and Yogi of flaring communal passions and creating disharmony in the poll-bound state with their statements against minorities.

When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?

The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.

How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?

There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.

Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.

