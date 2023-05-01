Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Shimoga; Congress to Release Manifesto Tomorrow

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday said the entire coastal region in Karnataka is a fortress of the secular forces including the Janata Dal(S).
Addressing reporters here, Gowda, who is here to campaign for party candidate Mohiuddin Bava in Mangaluru North constituency, said the JD(S) always had close relations with the people of Dakshina Kannada.
“We had five zilla panchayat members and three MLAs who got elected from here in the past," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held massive roadshows in four Assembly segments of the State, waving at a large enthusiastic crowds along the route, as he sought people’s support, ahead of the May 10 polls in Karnataka.
Shah, who stood on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by party leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, during the roadshows at Gubbi and Tiptur in Tumakuru district, Ranebennur in Haveri district, and in Shivamogga.
In Shivamogga, the Union Minister was accompanied by senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and party MP B Y Raghavendra.
A large number of party workers walked along with Shah’s vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, amid drum sounds at all these places.
A win in the Karnataka polls will be a “super booster dose" for the Congress electorally after the Bharat Jodo Yatra revitalised the party ideologically and organisationally, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said.
The Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) said that while the 2024 parliamentary elections are still some months away, the outcome in Karnataka would definitely impact the crucial assembly polls later this year in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
“A win (in Karnataka polls) will be a super booster dose for the Congress. It will strengthen the Congress as we go to the polls in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram," Ramesh, who is on the campaign trail in Karnataka, told PTI in an interview.
The Election Commission on Monday ordered enhanced vigil at 185 checkposts on Karnataka’s border with six neighbouring states to prevent any unauthorised movement of inducements such as cash, liquor, freebies and drugs ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.
The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, held a virtual meet with top officials of Karnataka, its neighbouring states of Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as representatives of central agencies to review the election arrangements and law and order coordination.
Chief secretaries, police chiefs and nodal police officers of Karnataka and the six neighbouring states and nodal officers of central forces and senior officials from enforcement agencies such as Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) attended the meeting.
Urging the voters to support Bava, who switched to the JD(S) after the Congress denied him a ticket, Gowda said Bava had dedicated five years of his life to public service in the constituency.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Shimoga, Karnataka on Monday evening.
Congress will release its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections at 9 am on May 2, 2023 at Hotel Shangri-La, Bengaluru. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, CLP Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji will be present.
Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi why he does not talk about ‘PayCM’ and 40% commission.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped his speech on hearing Azaan during a poll rally in Karnataka.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi categorically said on Monday he does not aspire to be Chief Minister as he wishes to continue to work directly under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the central level.
The four-time Lok Sabha member from Dharwad defended the BJP’s ticket distribution strategy for the May 10 Assembly elections in the State, which sparked some rebellion by those who missed the bus, saying it was aimed at generational shift.
On whether he aspires to be CM, Joshi said: “No. Absolutely no".
“I feel I am fortunate to work directly under Modi, I have never seen in my life such a personality", the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Minies, told PTI in an interview here.
BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday afternoon held a roadshow in Bengaluru.
Days After Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he promptly retracted, his son Priyank Kharge landed in a soup by calling PM a ‘nalayak beta’ (useless son). READ MORE
A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘cry’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, several party leaders on Monday started “#CryPMPayCM" trend on social media. READ MORE
On the lines of the National Capital Region in Delhi, Karnataka will have a State Capital Region comprising Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised in its manifesto for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on May 10. If the BJP is voted to power on May 13, the party asserted to establish a ‘State Capital Region’ (SCR) for Bengaluru to encompass a comprehensive city development strategy. READ MORE
The Congress on Monday called the BJP’s manifesto for the Karnataka polls a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto" and asserted that people will vote out the party.
In its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls released on Monday, the ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka. It also promised to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’.
In a tweet, Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Modi govt has tripled the price of LPG cylinder in the last 9 years. Last election in UP, BJP promised 2 free cylinders in a year. Today in Karnataka, JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto has promised 3 free cylinders in a year.People are fed up of price rise, BJP’s lies and their bogus jumlas!" On May 10, it is the Congress’ guarantee that people of Karnataka will vote out the BJP, he said on Twitter.
“That is very wrong. He (Priyank) never said that…He attacked the MP who abused him. Don’t put these words in his mouth on Modi," Mallikarjun Kharge on son Priyank’s ‘nalayak beta’ remark against PM Modi.
You are the Prime Minister, quite naturally everybody will not agree with your views, there will be criticism but that does not mean you go to the public crying. Unfortunately, the PM plays the victim card every time: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on PM Narendra Modi
The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday. “We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto. READ MORE
Karnataka is witnessing the hottest summer in 20 years, the Cauvery and its tributaries—the lifeline of the old Mysore region, including state capital Bengaluru—are drying up fast, the people are desperately waiting for pre-monsoon showers, and, above all, they have an all-important Assembly election to vote in. READ MORE
“BJP will get defeated and Congress will win over 150 seats," said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on BJP’s Karnataka manifesto.
Press briefing by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at KPCC office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
As part of the campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold multiple roadshows on Monday in Bengaluru focussed on lifting up chances of BJP in seats where it is on the back foot.
The BJP aims to wrestle BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Vijayanagar constituencies in Bengaluru which are currently held by powerful Congress candidates.
The BTM Layout seat is held by senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy. His daughter Sowmya Reddy is Jayanagar MLA. The seat was held by BJP earlier. In Vijaynagar seat, former minister and one of the richest candidates M. Krishnappa is contesting from Congress.
Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP’s Udupi candidate and face behind the anti-Hijab campaign, has been campaigning in his constituency with the hope that people will vote for development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him.
In an interview to News18, he said Hijab is not an issue in this election and was rather created as a distraction by ‘anti-social elements’ like the Popular Front of India (PFI). “Whoever is against nationalism, we don’t need to convince them to vote. Those who are happy being Indians will vote for the BJP," he said. READ MORE
After Priyank Kharge’s ‘useless son’ remark against PM Modi, BJP’s CT Ravi calls Congress ‘naalayak’.
“NAALAYAK CONgress will be defeated in Karnataka," he tweeted.
“You (PM Modi) come here and only talked about yourself, you don’t even mention Bommai or Yedyurappa in your speeches…Elections are happening in a few days…You (people) didn’t vote for BJP in the last elections but BJP bought MLAs and formed its government… BJP has only done corruption in the past so many years…BJP is a 40 per cent govt….they steal commissions from the people of Karnataka… Even the PM knows about it…he is aware of all this," said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Tumkuru District, Karnataka.
Days After Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he promptly retracted, his son Priyanka Kharge has landed in a soup by calling PM a ‘nalayak beta’ (useless son). READ MORE
“They have a bad mouth. Is it necessary for elections? I have high regard for Kharge ji because I have worked with him. He was not like this in Bengaluru, but I don’t know what happened in Delhi. Now his son has started the same thing. He called our PM some bad filthy words. This will certainly impact elections. We are in the people’s court they will think and decide," said Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP leader.
After Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ comment on PM Narendra Modi, his son Priyank Kharge called him a ‘useless son’.
“When you came to Kalaburgi? Recently you told the Banjara community that doesn’t worry a son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi. What to do with such a useless son? How do we run the household with such a useless son," said Priyank Kharge.
DK Shivakumar stands a good chance of becoming Karnataka Chief Minister if the Congress comes to power in the state. But ironically for the leader, his first big shining moment in recent politics came in Gujarat. READ MORE
The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.
“We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose,” according to the manifesto.
“We will introduce the National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state”.
“The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. ‘Justice to all; appeasement to none’ is our policy”, BJP National Present J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme, said.
The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’
BJP chief JP Nadda released the manifesto here in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel and others. The party has assured free LPG cylinders for BPL card holders thrice during Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali festivals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru yesterday, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies. In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular ‘Jambu Savari’ witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister’s roadshow passed through various parts of the city.
Amid the fanfare surrounding the roadshow, there was a brief scare when a mobile phone was thrown by a woman, said to be a BJP worker, towards PM Modi who was standing in the vehicle. The incident happened when the Prime Minister was waving at people gathered on the road as the vehicle traversed the city.
The mobile phone landed on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung by the woman and this did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths responsible for Modi’s security during public events.
The phone was hurled out of “excitement” by a woman BJP worker who had no “ill intention”, according to police, who added that the lady has been called to record her statement on Monday morning.
The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state which is seen as a gateway to the south for the saffron party. It is locked in a tussle with the opposition Congress and the JD(S).
Furtherore, Senior Congress leader and ex-minister M B Patil said the grand old party will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections and the BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Kamala’ of poaching MLAs post polls will not be successful this time.
Patil, also the campaign committee chairman, denied “internal fight” in the Congress and defended the party leaders holding aspirations to become chief minister.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India, for the first time has introduced the ‘vote from home’ initiative in Karnataka Assembly elections for a selected group of voters. Elderly voters above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities (PwDs) can vote from the comfort of their homes if they are unable to go out to exercise their franchise.
The Vote from Home (VFH) exercise will be carried out through ballot papers across the state from Saturday, April 29 and will end on May 6.
Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
