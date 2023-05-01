Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Shimoga; Congress to Release Manifesto Tomorrow

The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.

“We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose,” according to the manifesto.

“We will introduce the National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state”.

“The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. ‘Justice to all; appeasement to none’ is our policy”, BJP National Present J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme, said.

The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’

BJP chief JP Nadda released the manifesto here in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel and others. The party has assured free LPG cylinders for BPL card holders thrice during Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali festivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru yesterday, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies. In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular ‘Jambu Savari’ witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister’s roadshow passed through various parts of the city.

Amid the fanfare surrounding the roadshow, there was a brief scare when a mobile phone was thrown by a woman, said to be a BJP worker, towards PM Modi who was standing in the vehicle. The incident happened when the Prime Minister was waving at people gathered on the road as the vehicle traversed the city.

The mobile phone landed on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung by the woman and this did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths responsible for Modi’s security during public events.

The phone was hurled out of “excitement” by a woman BJP worker who had no “ill intention”, according to police, who added that the lady has been called to record her statement on Monday morning.

The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state which is seen as a gateway to the south for the saffron party. It is locked in a tussle with the opposition Congress and the JD(S).

Furtherore, Senior Congress leader and ex-minister M B Patil said the grand old party will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections and the BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Kamala’ of poaching MLAs post polls will not be successful this time.

Patil, also the campaign committee chairman, denied “internal fight” in the Congress and defended the party leaders holding aspirations to become chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India, for the first time has introduced the ‘vote from home’ initiative in Karnataka Assembly elections for a selected group of voters. Elderly voters above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities (PwDs) can vote from the comfort of their homes if they are unable to go out to exercise their franchise.

The Vote from Home (VFH) exercise will be carried out through ballot papers across the state from Saturday, April 29 and will end on May 6.

Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

