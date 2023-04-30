Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi Concludes Two-day Campaigning Tour With Mega Roadshow in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Karnataka’s Belur, and launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), saying the two “dynastic” parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka, and that they “encourage corruption”.

After a busy day of electioneering that saw the Prime Minister address multiple rallies and take out a mega roadshow ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in the state, PM Modi is continuing his campaign blitz in Old Mysuru region where BJP trying to end the Congress, JDS dominance by eyeing the Vokkaliga vote bank.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar, PM Modi on Sunday said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to Congress on May 10 for calling him a “poisonous snake”. PM Modi’s statement came in reference to the remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, likening him to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, Kharge later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Mysuru and will also address a public convention at Channapatna today, where JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.

PM Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Kolar at 11 am before travelling to Channapatna, where he will speak at a public meeting seeking votes for BJP candidate CP Yogeshwar, who is contesting against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. PM Modi will be addressing another rally in Belur of Hassan district at 3:30 pm. He will be holding a roadshow in Mysuru at 5:30 pm today.

PM Modi on Saturday tore into the Congress, saying it has hurled abuses at him “91 times” for what he insisted was due to its “sources” of corruption being shut by him and said all such criticism would lead to the people giving the BJP another mandate in the poll-bound Karnataka.

