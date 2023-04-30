Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi Concludes Two-day Campaigning Tour With Mega Roadshow in Mysuru

Published By: Nayanika Sengupta
Karnataka Election 2023: With just a few days left for the voting day of Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the poll-bound state is witnessing back-to-back campaigns by big names of top parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his two-day Karnataka tour in Mysuru on Sunday, and said that he was “humbled by the people’s affection."
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day tour of Karnataka, take a look visuals from his rallies on Sunday.
Congress party’s State unit chief D K Shivakumar on Sunday held a public meeting in Vijayanagar Assembly Constituency.
Addressing a poll rally in Jamkhandi, Priyanka Gandhi said “he is the first PM who comes in front of people and says some people are abusing him. Instead of listening to your problems, he tells you his problems."
“Someone in his office and this is not the list of people’s problems but how many people have abused him. At least this list is one page only. If we start making a list of how much they have abused our family, then we would publish many books," she said.
The outcome of the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka will herald a beginning and open the door for the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says the party’s State unit chief D K Shivakumar.
In an interview with PTI, he sounded upbeat about the party’s prospects in the May ten polls to the 224-member Assembly, saying it would win 141 seats.
The ruling BJP was deploying its entire central leadership for campaigning in the State out of fear of losing the May 10 polls, he said and asserted the ‘Modi factor’ will not work in the southern State, where people are purely focused on local and developmental issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Mysuru in Karnataka.
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of abuse by Congress leaders, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he is the first PM who tells his problems to people instead of listening to theirs.
Addressing a poll rally in Jamkhandi, Priyanka said PM Modi should learn from his brother Rahul Gandhi who is ready to take abuses and bullets for the country.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that while the BJP was seeking votes in the Karnataka Assembly polls in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress had adopted the PM’s “vocal for local" slogan and was raising issues of the people of the state.
In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said Karnataka, after four years of the BJP rule, needs ‘Vitamin-P’ in which the P stands for “performance" of the Congress and not “polarisation" of the BJP.
Using armed forces’ terminology, Ramesh said the Congress is not worried about the “carpet bombing" campaign strategy of Prime Minister Modi and other senior BJP leaders as it has enough “anti-aircraft guns" to deal with it.
Taking another jibe at the parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that the Congress and JD(S) are “pretending" to be against each other.
At a rally in Belur, he said, “In Karnataka, Congress and JDS are pretending to be against each other. During the 2018 assembly elections, their leaders were abusing each other. However, as soon as the election came to an end, they allied with each other."
Addressing a rally in Belur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this time, the people of Karnataka have decided to end the politics of the coalition going on for decades.
“Congress-ruled states are known for the infighting of their leaders. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are fed up with their rule and there is no development," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that every vote to the JD(S) would straightaway go to the Congress and bring instability in Karnataka. “Whenever the Congress and the JD(S) come to power, some families thrive but for the BJP, every family of India and Karnataka is the party’s own family, " Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), saying the two “dynastic" parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka, and that they “encourage corruption".
Modi also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM, and that they found opportunity in instability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Karnataka’s Belur.
Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 305 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday, PTI said.
The total seizures (Rs 305.43 crore) include cash (Rs Rs 110 crore), liquor (Rs 74 crore), gold and silver (Rs 81 crore), freebies (Rs 22 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 18 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against the “dynastic Congress and JD(S)", saying both parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka. He also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM and that they found an opportunity in instability.
“The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament," he said at a public meeting in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is a JD(S) bastion.
Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday thanked his party president JP Nadda for pitching his name for the post of chief minister again if BJP comes back to power. “I am indebted to Nadda. Will take everyone with confidence", Bommai said.
Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Karnataka during the floods, he said it was the Modi Government that released more grants to the state during the disaster.
Targeting Devendra-Fadnavis on the Belgaum issue, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the deputy chief minister should go to Belgaum and campaign for MES." “However, the situation is different as they (BJP) have gone there (Belgaum) to defeat them (MES). They (BJP) should feel ashamed that they have gone to defeat Marathi people," Raut claimed.
Raut said CM Shinde claims he has taken part in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border agitation, adding if the latter had indeed done so then he should be in Belgaum to campaign for the MES and against the BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public gathering in Karnataka’s Kolar where he gave a strong response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘PM Modi is like a snake response’ and said that a snake is the charm of Lord Shiva.
“Snake is the charm of Lord Shiva’s neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva," said PM Modi slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ remarks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Channapatana in Ramanagara District in Karnataka on Sunday.
PM Modi will cover Kolar, Ramanagara, Hassan, and Mysuru districts on the second day of his Karnataka visit.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its manifesto( Sankalp Patra) for Karnataka on Monday, News18 reported quoting sources. BJP President JP Nadda and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yeddyurappa will be present
Important announcement for youths and 12th-pass girls is expected from the BJP manifesto.
Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekar on Sunday reacted to Siddaramaiah’s tweet on the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said that Siddaramaiah can say whatever he can say, he should worry about losing his seat in Varuna.
‘In the last election as sitting CM, he lost one seat and barely scrapped through Badami’s seat. He has run from that constituency to his son’s constituency. He should worry more to see if he can win the elections and less to do with trolling,’ he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering in Karnataka’s Kolar district said that during Congress’s regime, the world used to look at India as a hopeless cause.
“Unstable governments can’t have a vision. During the Congress regime, the world was hopeless of India, but as soon as BJP came to power, the world now looked up to India as a bright spot. Karnataka has decided to elect BJP. The double-engine govt is very important in the state for continuous development. During Congress and JDS rule the development pace slowed down," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister addressed a massive gathering in poll-bound Karnataka’s Kolar on the second day of his visit. Addressing the rally PM Modi said that the Congress and JDS, BJP’s prime opposition in the state, will lose sleep after seeing the love and support of Karnataka people for him.
‘Today’s gathering will make Congress and JDS lose sleep. Both parties are the biggest hindrance in the process of development. The public has clean-bowled them. We have to save the people of Karnataka from the corrupt govt of Congress and JDS,’ he said in Kolar.
Senior Congress leader and ex-minister M B Patil on Sunday said that the Congress will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections adding that the BJP’s ‘Operation Kamala’ of poaching MLAs post-polls will not be successful this time.
Speaking to PTI, Patil, also the campaign committee chairman, denied the “internal fight" in the Congress and defended the party leaders holding aspirations to become chief minister.
PM Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Old Mysuru on Sunday at 5:30 pm as part of his elections campaign for the Karnataka Assembly Polls. The prime minister held a similar show in Bengaluru a day before where he received an overwhelming response from the locals.
He will also be covering Kolar, Ramanagara, Hassan, and Mysuru districts. The PM is scheduled to address a rally in Kolar at 11 am on Sunday before travelling to Channapatna where he will speak at a public meeting.
BJP Ministers and MLAs in Karnataka continue to face the wrath of voters over the lack of developmental work in their respective constituencies. Minister Halappa Achar was once again cornered by the villagers in Koppal district’s Yelburga where the villagers questioned the minister and listed out what developmental works he had done for the people of his constituency.
A couple of weeks back the same BJP Minister was gheraoed by villagers of the same constituency for poor condition of roads.
The ‘aasan’ or the special seat of the late Swami Shivakumara sits prominently at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur district. And no one, not even the present seer of the mutt, is allowed to sit on it. Such is the influence Swami Shivakumara, who died aged 111 in 2019, continues to hold over the people in the area.
And as Karnataka Assembly elections approach on May 10, the mutt, along with others in the state, is in the thick of political action with politicians making a beeline for them. READ MORE
BJP National President JP Nadda, who reached Karnataka on Sunday for campaigning, said PM Modi’s monthly radio show completing 100 episodes is an unprecedented milestone and the show has contributed largely towards social causes.
After a busy day of electioneering that saw the Prime Minister address multiple rallies and take out a mega roadshow ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in the state, PM Modi is continuing his campaign blitz in Old Mysuru region where BJP trying to end the Congress, JDS dominance by eyeing the Vokkaliga vote bank.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar, PM Modi on Sunday said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to Congress on May 10 for calling him a “poisonous snake”. PM Modi’s statement came in reference to the remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, likening him to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, Kharge later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP.
PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Mysuru and will also address a public convention at Channapatna today, where JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.
PM Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Kolar at 11 am before travelling to Channapatna, where he will speak at a public meeting seeking votes for BJP candidate CP Yogeshwar, who is contesting against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. PM Modi will be addressing another rally in Belur of Hassan district at 3:30 pm. He will be holding a roadshow in Mysuru at 5:30 pm today.
PM Modi on Saturday tore into the Congress, saying it has hurled abuses at him “91 times” for what he insisted was due to its “sources” of corruption being shut by him and said all such criticism would lead to the people giving the BJP another mandate in the poll-bound Karnataka.
