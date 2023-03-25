On 7th K'taka Visit Before Polls, PM Modi to Address Rally, Launch New Metro Line in Bengaluru Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday — his seventh this year — during which he will inaugurate the new section of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2. The Prime Minister will also take part in various other official events and address a mega public meeting organised by the BJP.

PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research’ at Chikkaballapur, and later he will inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro and also undertake a ride in the train.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for Assembly elections in the next few days. The polls are due by May.

He will then proceed to the district headquarters town of Davangere and address a public meeting, to mark the culmination of BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankapla Yatre’.

This is reportedly the first party meeting that the PM will be attending since the poll preparations began in Karnataka.

As per Davangere BJP MP G M Siddeshwar, a total of 10 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally. The MP added that about three lakh people will participate from the Davangere district alone, where a pandal has been erected in 400 acres of land next to GMIT College.

BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatres’

BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai claimed that the four ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatres’, which began from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or “Rathas", have been successful.

He said, a total of 5,600 kms were covered by the Yatre, in which millions of people attended. “We have reached 224 constituencies."

According to a party release, for the rally, a large-scale catering arrangement has been made and 400 counters will be opened. He said a thousand cooks have been assigned, and 44 places have been identified for parking.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday bash was also held at Davangere, which is in the central part of the state, in August last year, which was attended by a large crowd.

Following that large scale event, pressure has been mounting on the BJP by its local leaders to organise an even bigger public meet in the region, ahead of Assembly polls, according to sources.

PM’s various official events in K’taka

The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), which will be inaugurated by the PM on Saturday, has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur.

Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care - completely free of cost - to all. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023, an official release said.

The 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crores is expected to enhance ease of mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city, the release said.

