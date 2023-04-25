Karnataka Election: As Candidates Go For Digital Campaigning, Printing Presses Suffer

Social media has always been a boon as well as a bane. Karnataka is all set for elections to 224 legislative constituencies on May 10. Political parties, leaders and independent candidates have begun their campaigns and are shelling out promises to the voters of their constituency, by doing rallies, roadshows and door-to-door campaigns. The political leaders are pulling all the stops -from giving sarees and tiffin to goodies — to convince the voters.

In today’s time, leaders are also using social media platforms to promote themselves during their campaigning as they are keeping the audience updated about the work progress of their visit in certain events and inspections. But amongst all of this, the printing press companies who expect profit during the elections and the workers working double shifts to complete the huge order are sitting idle. The current situation of the printing press is that they have no work or demand for printing pamphlets during this election season.

The printing presses that used to receive orders in lakhs have barely managed to receive orders worth thousands.

The Candidates are now less interested in the campaign brochures as they are more inclined towards digital media platforms and using Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram as one of their campaigning gears.

The printing press owners are said to be at a loss this election in the poll-bound state. Even before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the businesses have not received the huge number of orders that they had received in the past elections. With MCC being imposed in Karnataka, it has been a more difficult situation for the printing press vendors.

While the printing press is a huge loss, the PR companies handling the social media platforms for the election promotions are reaping success and reportedly also hired an additional workforce to manage the accounts.

