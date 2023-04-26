Karnataka Election: Dog Named Bhairava Predicts Next State CM And It's A Big Surprise

Political parties are putting their best leaders at the forefront of the campaign in Karnataka as just two weeks are left for assembly polls in the state. The parties have already done the pre-election survey, which has been released by several private agencies, including the media. But yet people are curious about who the next Chief Minister of the State will be. Now, a dog has predicted the CM for the next tenure.

A resident of Ashoknagar in Mandya named Gopi owns a dog name Bhairava, who reportedly predicts the future, has picked Janta Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to take charge of the office for the next five years. It is said that the resident is a devotee of Lord Kal Bhairav for a long time. On Monday, after offering prayers to the god, he kept pictures of Kumaraswamy, state Congress President DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in front of Bhairava and asked to predict the next CM of the state.

In response, Bhairava bit Kumaraswamy’s picture and predicted that he would be the upcoming chief minister. It is reportedly said that whatever the dog has predicted in the past two years has come true.

This is not the first that someone has predicted about the winning party in Karnataka. Earlier, Kodi Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji had predicted that the state will not see a coalition government. During a media interaction at Hospet of Vijayanagar district, he predicted that a single party will form this time.

Meanwhile, a row has erupted between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the former called the ruling party “anti-Lingayat." The Congress has alleged that BJP will not elect a Lingayat Leader as the next CM if it comes to power. On the other hand, BJP leaders have hinted that they will bring a leader from the community. Although, Bommai in a press conference last week stated that the party has not taken a call on it yet.

