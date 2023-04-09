Karnataka Election News LIVE: PM Modi in Poll-bound State Today, Takes Safari Ride at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

PM Modi will be visiting Bandipur in Karnataka next and will visit the Theppakadu elephant camp in Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and ‘kavadis’ of the elephant camp, later.

With launch of International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), PM Modi will release the government’s vision for tiger conservation during ‘Amrit Kaal’. IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species, a PTI report said on Saturday.

Notably, the BJP’s parliamentary board will meet on Sunday to finalise candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Before the discussions started, Chief Minister Bommai said, “We will discuss about all probable candidates. We have district and constituency wise details and recent survey outcomes. Keeping all that in mind, we will have a detailed discussion with national leaders.” The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.

PM Modi will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

