Karnataka Polls: Rahul Gandhi Sets Foot in Kolar, Where He Made Modi Surname Remark

After postponing the trip thrice, Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi visited Kolar today and attended the ‘Jai Bharat’ event at the very same place he made the ‘Modi surname’ remark that led to him losing his membership from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi will land in Bengaluru and later headed towards Kolar which is about 90 km from the I-T city where he addressed a public rally.

A huge stage with German pandals at Tamaka Industrial area in Kolar had been set up for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Huge cutouts of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi along with the Congress CM candidate faces Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were put up at the entry of the venue.

Advertisement

A day before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, KH Muniyappa and others arrived at Kolar to inspect the preparations for the ‘Jai Bharat’ event. Congress is expecting about 1 to 1.5 lakh people to attend Rahul Gandhi’s event in Kolar.

Speaking about the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar called it an opportunity for people irrespective of caste and party to lend their support to Rahul Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Homework | Ahead of Kolar Rally, Why ‘Rahul Gandhi Vs PM Modi’ Fight in Karnataka Hurts the Congress

“We should save India, with this perspective Rahul Gandhi is coming here. He will be sharing his words with people from the very same land where his remarks led to his jail sentence and his disqualification. Our party workers are ready for this event. There’s an opportunity for people, irrespective of caste and party, to support him. The martyrdom, sacrifice and struggle of Congress leaders is itself a strength for the country," said the KPCC Chief.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally at noon in Kolar. The leader was scheduled to head to Bengaluru where to have a interaction with the sanitation workers and street vendors at JP Nagar. The former AICC chief was also slated to inaugurate the new ‘Indira Gandhi Bhavan’.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Gets 2 Years in Jail for 2019 Defamation Case Over ‘Modi Surname’ Remarks; Granted Bail

Indira Gandhi Bhavan, which is being built behind the existing Congress office, comprises an office and an auditorium with a seating capacity for 750 members.

Advertisement

Tight security arrangements were put in place with over 1,000 police personnel deployed for the event which will be overlooked by three SPs, four Additional SPs, and seven Deputy SPs.

The rally was supposed to take place on April 5 just days after Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. It has since then been postponed thrice. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar clarified that they postponed the rally to ensure that almost all candidates are finalised for upcoming assembly polls before Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “why all thieves have the Modi surname" remark.

A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case. The Gandhi scion had made those remarks at Kolar in April 2019 during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Read all the Latest Politics News here