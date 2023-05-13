Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Siddaramaiah Top Contender for CM Post, Say Sources; Bommai Tenders Resignation

Curated By: Arpita Raj & Saurabh Verma
Karnataka Election Results 2023 News: Congress workers across India celebrated the party’s victory in Karnataka assembly polls by shouting slogans and waving the party flag on Saturday. Party leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated his party leaders and workers for the thumping victory as the votes were counted and stated that the grand old party “fought Karnataka war with love. Read More
BJP leader Amit Malviya said the Congress has lost the Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru and alleged D K Shivkumar and Congress “goons" are holding up EC officials and not letting them issue certificate.
“Just because senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter is in fray. What kind of hooliganism is this?" he asked in a tweet.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar alleged that the election commission officials of trying to distort the result in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar assembly constituency where Sowmya Reddy, the Congress candidate was leading.
Congress leader Kothur G Manjunath defeated his nearest rival JD(S)’s C M R Srinath in Karnataka’s Kolar seat by a margin of 30,761 votes.
Congress’ big win in the Karnataka assembly polls has come as a boost for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as it is also the first time in nearly four decades that the party has won in the home state of its president.
The Congress would also take inspiration from history as it was from Karnataka that an embattled Indira Gandhi had revived her dwindling political future by winning a Lok Sabha bypoll from Chikmagalur.
The Congress is facing a stiff electoral challenge from a rampaging BJP and the Karnataka poll win has come at a critical juncture for the grand old party with the Lok Sabha polls next year, but whether this victory would prove to be its “Chikmagalur moment", only time will tell.
Congress’ Deputy Leader in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader Fareed on Saturday retained the Mangalore seat defeating BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala by 22,790 votes.
Fareed got 83,219 votes, against 60,429 votes polled by Kumpala. Social Democratic Party of India candidate Riyaz Farangipete, who polled 15,054 votes, was in third place, according to the Election Commission website.
Fareed, the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of the Dakshina Kannada district, comes from a renowned Muslim family. He entered the Karnataka assembly for the first time following the 2007 by-election held following the death of his father.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister G Parameshwara recorded his sixth victory in the Assembly polls in the southern state.
The former state Congress chief, who has said he is in the chief ministerial race, won the poll contest from the Koratagere constituency by a comfortable margin of 14,347 votes.
Parameshwara bagged 79,099 votes as against the 64,752 votes secured by his nearest rival, P R Sudhakar Lal of the Janata Dal (Secular). Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) B H Anil Kumar was in the third place with 24,091 votes, according to the Election Commission’s (EC) website.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulated the Congress, his alliance partner, for its scintillating performance in the Karnataka assembly polls.
The JD(U) supreme leader came out with a tweet, in Hindi, tagging the grand old party which has won a comfortable majority in the southern state.
“Heartiest congratulations and good wishes to the Congress upon its victory, with a clear majority, in Karnataka assembly elections," Kumar tweeted.
The Congress’ victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help the party get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.
The tenure of four Rajya Sabha members from the state — Syed Nasir Hussain, G C Chandrashekhar and L Hanumanthaiah of the Congress and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP — ends in 2024.
The BJP, which won 65 of the 224 assembly seats in the state on Saturday, will be able to get its one nominee elected to the Rajya Sabha next year.
Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Kannadigas have outright rejected the politics of polarisation.
Siddaramaiah said PM Narendra Modi has burdened Indians with huge debt. “The BJP lied about everything and ruined our state due to corruption, unemployment and price rise. I always said that no matter how many times Modi visits Karnataka, people will not believe him," he said.
Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai reached Raj Bhawan to tender his resignation to the Governor.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the BJP government did a lot of work in Karnataka. “Karnataka received the largest foreign direct investment. Development skyrocketed in Karnataka under our governance. But in a democracy, whatever decision the people of Karnataka have given we accept that. We will identify our mistakes and work on them," he said.
Karnataka is a state known for giving hung assemblies and fractured mandate. However, post 1994, only the Congress has managed to get a clear majority in the Assembly election in the state, that, too, thrice – 2023, 2013 and 1999. In 1994, the JDS had got a clear majority.
Congress - 136 seats
BJP - 65 seats
Janata Dal (Secular)- 19
Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha - 1
Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha - 1
Independent - 2
Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the thumping victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections, AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge said those who wanted ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ ended up facing ‘BJP Mukt Dakshin Bharat’.
Kharge took a swipe at the BJP, saying egoistic statements will not work anymore and one should understand the sufferings of people.
BJP national general secretary and four-time Karnataka legislator C T Ravi lost the Chikmagalur seat to former party colleague H D Thammaiah, who crossed over to the Congress in February, by a margin of 5,926 votes.
Before joining the Congress, Thammaiah was Chikmagalur constituency’s district convenor of the BJP and a close aide of Ravi.
Ravi, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, got 79,128 votes, while Thammaiah bagged 85,054 votes. JD(S) candidate B M Thimma Shetty was in the third place with 1,763 votes.
The Bajrang Dal is not afraid of ban threat in view of Congress’s victory in the Karnataka elections, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary said.
“If they ban Bajrang Dal out of the hatred for Hindus, necessary steps will be taken," VHP general secretary Milind Parande said. In Karnataka, Congress promised to ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power.
JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nilkil on Saturday faced defeat in the party bastion of Ramanagaram, losing the seat to the Congress by 10,715 votes.
Nearly three decades after Ramanagaram propelled H D Deve Gowda to the post of chief minister, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy tested the waters here following his disastrous electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said he accepts defeat and victory with equanimity and the loss in the Karnataka Assembly polls was not final for him and his party.
The former chief minister, whose party has won 19 seats in the Assembly polls, wished good luck to the new government that will be coming into existence and expressed hope that they respond to the requirements of the people.
BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who were among the Congress MLAs to switch sides in 2019 leading to the fall of the Congress-JDS government, won from his home turf of Gokak in Belagavi district with a margin of 25,412 votes.
Jarkiholi got 1,05,313 votes and his Congress rival Mahantesh Kallappa Kadadi bagged 79,901 votes.
Eight Congress turncoats who joined the BJP and helped it form the government in 2019, lost in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, for which the results were announced on Saturday.
As many as 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had resigned from the Karnataka Assembly in 2019 thus bringing down the 14-month-old coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) led by H D Kumaraswamy.
Later, 16 of these MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker, joined the BJP and a majority them contested the 2019 Assembly bypolls, won the election and became Ministers in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said BJP’s arrogance has been destroyed by the people’s mandate in Karnataka. Those who promised a Congress-free India have been ousted from the South, he added.
A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party will be held on Saturday. The party is yet to announce the name for the CM post.
Of all six regions, in Mumbai/Kittur Karnataka, Congress received a substantial boost as it reversed the tally of the last assembly elections in 2018.
In the region, the Congress is soaring with around 44 % vote share, up by almost five-six per cent and 16 seats compared to the 2018 assembly elections, while the BJP’s vote share nosedived to around 38-39% and its seats went down by 13.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Congress’ win in Karnataka assembly polls will in no way affect BJP from returning to power for the third successive term at the Centre in 2024.
There is nothing new in Congress’ win in Karnataka as it had been in power in the southern state before the 2014 general election when BJP came to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.
Kharge said PM Modi and more than 40 ministers and chief ministers from the BJP-ruled states campaigned for the ruling party but the people of Karnataka defeated him.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi sought votes in Gujarat saying he is “Bhoomi Putra" but in Karnataka, he is the “Bhoomi Putra".
BJP chief JP Nadda said that the BJP accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. He further said that the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of the people and raise its voice by actively playing the role of constructive opposition.
Karnataka Congress In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the people of Karnataka have ensured “BJP-mukt" (BJP-free) south India.
Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah thanked the Gandhis as Congress crossed majority mark in the 2023 Karnataka polls. While Shivakumar broke into tears remembering his jail days and Sonia Gandhi’s visit back then, Siddaramaiah made a “Rahul Gandhi for PM” pitch.
In another development, Congress requested “winning candidates” to reach the Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru after receiving their certificates, CNN-News18 reported. A meeting of the newly-elected MLAs is scheduled on Sunday, but the venue has not yet been finalised.
Counting of votes for the crucial Karnataka Assembly poll 2023 began at 8 am, with the BJP confident of proving the exit poll results wrong, the Congress hoping to get more seats than the numbers projected for it and secure a comfortable majority and the JD(S) seeming to be ready to play the “kingmaker” role. Section 144 was imposed in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru where traffic restrictions were also introduced for the counting day. Section 144 to remain imposed in the entire district from 6 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday. Liquor sale was also banned in the Bengaluru police commissionerate region.
The magic number, the majority mark, was 113 in Karnataka with 224 assembly constituencies.
While the official numbers will come by late evening, Congress won with a comfortable majority and not requiring any support to form the next government in Karnataka. The electoral fortunes of top leaders and key candidates like — outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and many others was sealed on May 10 when the state voted in 224 assembly constituencies in a single-phased assembly poll.
What Did Exit Polls Predict
Most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, however, the former was given an edge by most pollsters, which the saffron party is confident to prove wrong. JD(S), meanwhile, appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, or “kingmaker”.
While the ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicted that Congress will get 100-112 seats, BJP 83-95, JD(S) 21-29, the Republic TV-P MARQ forecast said that the Grand Old Party will get 94-108 seats, the Saffron party 85-100 and JD(S) 24-32.
India Today-Axis My India predicted 62-80 seats for BJP, 122-140 for Congress, and 20-25 for JD(S). The India TV-CNX predicted that the Congress may get 110-120 seats and the BJP 80-90 seats, while the JD(S) 20-24 seats.
The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll projected 99-109 seats for Congress, 88-98 for BJP and 21-26 for JD(S). Zee News-Matrize forecast said that the Congress is likely to get 103-118, the BJP 79-94 and the JD(S) 25-33.
As per the News Nation-CGS poll, the BJP is likely to get 114 seats, Congress 86 and JD(S) 21. The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party was expected to bag 94-117, Congress 91-106 and the JD(S) 14-24 seats.
Times Now-ETG exit polls predicted 113 seats to the Congress, 85 to the BJP and 23 seats for JD(S).
They Key Candidates
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, newsmaker Jagadish Shettar who switched from BJP after being denied a ticket, Laxman Savadi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge are some of Congress’s key candidates.
BJP has chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra Yediyurappa, CT Ravi and Ramesh Jarkiholi among its key candidates. HD Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are among the top faces in the JD(S)
2018 Karnataka Election
The BJP had in 2018 emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress that won 80 seats and JD(S) 37. One independent candidate, and one candidate each from BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) also won from their seats.
In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote-share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) (18.36 per cent).
With no party getting a clear majority at the time and as Congress and JD(S) tried to forge an alliance as no party got a clear majority. BJP’s BS Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government as his was the single largest party. This didn’t last long and the government dissolved within three days, ahead of a trust vote, as the BJP strongman was unable to muster the required numbers.
Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as chief minister. This government, too, collapsed in 14 months, triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition legislators and their subsequent defection to the BJP.
This paved the way for BJP’s return to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by 69 of Congress, 29 of JD(S) 29, one from BSP one, two independents, one speaker one and six vacant six seats as a result of deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the elections.