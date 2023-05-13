Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Siddaramaiah Top Contender for CM Post, Say Sources; Bommai Tenders Resignation

” He also vowed that the five guarantees of the party will be fulfilled in the southern state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Congress and tweeted, “My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.” Now, all eyes are on Congress’s decision for the Chief Minister post for which DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are seen as top contenders. Several Congress workers gathered in front of the party offices across the country as the trends and results made it apparent that the BJP has lost 224-member assembly polls in the southern state. Meanwhile, Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah said the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections will be a stepping stone for the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and voiced hoped that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister. According to sources, Siddaramaiah is the top contender for the Chief Ministerial post in Karnataka and the party may have three Deputy Chief Ministers, of which, one is expected to be a Lingayat. According to Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka election results are a “mandate” against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Siddaramaiah who won the election from Varuna constituency defeating incumbent BJP minister V Somanna, said he now expected the non-BJP parties to come together at the national level. Hailing the people of Karnataka, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the voters rejected the “communal politics” of the BJP, which was “threatening the secular fabric” of the state.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah thanked the Gandhis as Congress crossed majority mark in the 2023 Karnataka polls. While Shivakumar broke into tears remembering his jail days and Sonia Gandhi’s visit back then, Siddaramaiah made a “Rahul Gandhi for PM” pitch.

In another development, Congress requested “winning candidates” to reach the Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru after receiving their certificates, CNN-News18 reported. A meeting of the newly-elected MLAs is scheduled on Sunday, but the venue has not yet been finalised.

Counting of votes for the crucial Karnataka Assembly poll 2023 began at 8 am, with the BJP confident of proving the exit poll results wrong, the Congress hoping to get more seats than the numbers projected for it and secure a comfortable majority and the JD(S) seeming to be ready to play the “kingmaker” role. Section 144 was imposed in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru where traffic restrictions were also introduced for the counting day. Section 144 to remain imposed in the entire district from 6 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday. Liquor sale was also banned in the Bengaluru police commissionerate region.

The magic number, the majority mark, was 113 in Karnataka with 224 assembly constituencies.

While the official numbers will come by late evening, Congress won with a comfortable majority and not requiring any support to form the next government in Karnataka. The electoral fortunes of top leaders and key candidates like — outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and many others was sealed on May 10 when the state voted in 224 assembly constituencies in a single-phased assembly poll.

What Did Exit Polls Predict

Most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, however, the former was given an edge by most pollsters, which the saffron party is confident to prove wrong. JD(S), meanwhile, appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, or “kingmaker”.

While the ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicted that Congress will get 100-112 seats, BJP 83-95, JD(S) 21-29, the Republic TV-P MARQ forecast said that the Grand Old Party will get 94-108 seats, the Saffron party 85-100 and JD(S) 24-32.

India Today-Axis My India predicted 62-80 seats for BJP, 122-140 for Congress, and 20-25 for JD(S). The India TV-CNX predicted that the Congress may get 110-120 seats and the BJP 80-90 seats, while the JD(S) 20-24 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll projected 99-109 seats for Congress, 88-98 for BJP and 21-26 for JD(S). Zee News-Matrize forecast said that the Congress is likely to get 103-118, the BJP 79-94 and the JD(S) 25-33.

As per the News Nation-CGS poll, the BJP is likely to get 114 seats, Congress 86 and JD(S) 21. The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party was expected to bag 94-117, Congress 91-106 and the JD(S) 14-24 seats.

Times Now-ETG exit polls predicted 113 seats to the Congress, 85 to the BJP and 23 seats for JD(S).

They Key Candidates

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, newsmaker Jagadish Shettar who switched from BJP after being denied a ticket, Laxman Savadi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge are some of Congress’s key candidates.

BJP has chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra Yediyurappa, CT Ravi and Ramesh Jarkiholi among its key candidates. HD Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are among the top faces in the JD(S)

2018 Karnataka Election

The BJP had in 2018 emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress that won 80 seats and JD(S) 37. One independent candidate, and one candidate each from BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) also won from their seats.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote-share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) (18.36 per cent).

With no party getting a clear majority at the time and as Congress and JD(S) tried to forge an alliance as no party got a clear majority. BJP’s BS Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government as his was the single largest party. This didn’t last long and the government dissolved within three days, ahead of a trust vote, as the BJP strongman was unable to muster the required numbers.

Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as chief minister. This government, too, collapsed in 14 months, triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition legislators and their subsequent defection to the BJP.

This paved the way for BJP’s return to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by 69 of Congress, 29 of JD(S) 29, one from BSP one, two independents, one speaker one and six vacant six seats as a result of deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the elections.