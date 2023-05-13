Karnataka Election Result: CM Bommai Concedes Defeat, Says Will Introspect & Bounce Back in 2024

Conceding the BJP’s defeat in Karnataka elections 2023, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the party will introspect and bounce back in time for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At 12:35pm, the saffron party was leading on 69 seats, way less than the majority mark of 113 in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly. The Congress was leading on 125 seats, while the JDS was leading on 25.

“We will analyse the Karnataka election results and will look into the deficiencies. We will reorganise the party and come back for Lok Sabha elections. We will introspect the results and look into what went wrong," Bommai told mediapersons.

The Chief Minister won from his constituency Shiggaon.

The BJP’s campaign had focussed on the double-engine government and national issues, while the Congress had run a localised campaign.

PM Narendra Modi’s campaign juggernaut since April 29 moved steadily ahead with as many as 18 mega public meetings and six road shows. The PM canvassed votes for BJP candidates across the state with the poll slogan ‘Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara’ (This Time’s Decision: Majority BJP Government).

A number of BJP leaders, including party national president JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adiyanath, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa’s Pramod Sawant as well as Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, among others too have travelled to various parts of the state for campaigning.

After having faced difficulties in forming the government on its own strength in 2008 and 2018, as it fell short of a majority despite emerging as the single-largest party, the BJP was hoping this time for a clear mandate with full majority, and had set a target of winning at least 150 seats.