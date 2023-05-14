The Karnataka assembly seat of Jayanagar saw a tight race between BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy and Congress rival Sowmya Reddy, with Ramamurthy ultimately winning by a narrow margin of just 16 votes. The tense situation was further fueled by clashes between supporters of both parties and security forces during multiple rounds of vote recounts, leading to heavy deployment of security personnel in the area.

Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday accused BJP leaders of influencing officials after his daughter, Sowmya was “initially declared winner" of the seat by the Election Commission of India.

“The result was announced by the officials at the Counting Centre at S S M R V College in Jayanagar" late on Saturday, a state Information Department official said in a statement.

Advertisement

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Here’s What Happened