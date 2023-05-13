Karnataka Election Results: Congress Set to Win; Amid Suspense Over CM, Siddaramaiah Says This

As Congress scores big in the Karnataka election, senior leader Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the party would surpass the 130 mark. He attributed the victory to the people of Karnataka, who sought a change due to their dissatisfaction with the BJP government in the state.

When asked about who would be the CM face, Siddaramaiah said the decision rests on elected MLAs and the party high command.

“Despite the BJP’s heavy spending on Operation ‘Kamala,’ Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra also played a crucial role in motivating our party workers," Siddaramaiah added.

The Congress leader further stated that the support of Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and Brahmins, who view the Congress as a secular party, contributed to their success.

“This mandate is a message to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. The Prime Minister visited Karnataka 20 times, which is unprecedented," Siddaramaiah commented on his party’s victory in the Karnataka elections.

He also emphasized that the results of this election serve as a “stepping stone" for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “I hope all non-BJP parties join forces to ensure the defeat of the BJP, and I also hope Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country," Siddaramaiah added.

DK Shivakumar Gets Emotional

An emotional Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar broke down on Saturday while reacting to the Assembly elections results and gave credit to the Gandhi family for reposing their faith in his leadership in the State.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former Minister thanked the party cadres and leaders for the victory.

He also said that he had told the party high command that he will ensure the party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“I give credit to party cadres and all the leaders for the party’s victory. People have reposed faith in us and the leaders supported us. It is a collective leadership and we have worked jointly," Shivakumar said, his voice choking.