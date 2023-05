Karnataka Election WINNERS List: From Bommai, Siddaramaiah to Kumaraswamy, Know Your MLA

KARNATAKA ELECTION 2023 WINNERS: The electoral fortunes of top leaders — chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others, will be known in a few hours.

The stakes are high for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the people have never voted the incumbent party to power. Congress, meanwhile, is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

LIVE RESULTS: Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

Advertisement

With most exit polls predicting a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, leaders of the two parties seem “jittery" over the outcome, while the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

It also remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) will emerge as a “kingmaker" or a “king" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has also fielded its candidates. While there are some smaller parties in the fray in a few constituencies, all eyes will be on the key candidates of all parties.

Full Winners List

Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon Siddaramaiah (Congress) from Varuna S S Mallikarjun (Congress) from Davanagere North H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) from Channapatna D K Shivakumar (Congress) from Kanakapura Priyank Kharge (Congress) from Chittapur G Janardhan Reddy (KRPP) from Gangawati B N Ravi Kumar (JDS) from Sidlaghatta T N Javarayi Gowda (JDS) from Yeshvanthapura T Raghumurthy (Congress) from Challakere B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Congress) from Chamrajpet H P Swaroop (JDS) from Hassan A R Krishnamurthy (Congress) from Kollegal C Puttarangashetty (Congress) from Chamarajanagar Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (Congress) from Ron N A Haris (Congress) from Shanti Nagar Vinay Kulkarni (Congress) from Dharwad Abhay Patil (BJP) from Belgaum Dakshin Siddu Patil (BJP) from Humnabad Abbayya Prasad (Congress) from Hubli-Dharwad East Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (Congress) from Hirekerur H M Ganesh Prasad (Congress) from Gundlupet A S Ponnanna (Congress) from Virajpet Rahim Khan (Congress) from Bidar C C Patil (BJP) from Nargund Madhu Bangarappa (Congress) Sorab Kelachandra Joseph George (Congress) Sarvagnanagar Laxman Sangappa Savadi (Congress) from Athani Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (Congress) from Yemkanmardi B M Nagaraja (Congress) from Siruguppa E Tukaram (Congress) from Sandur Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Congress) from Davanagere South Yashpal (BJP) from Udupi Dr Ashwath Narayan C N (BJP) from Malleshwaram S Suresh Kumar (BJP) from Rajaji Nagar Ravi Subramanya L A (BJP) from Basavanagudi Anil Chikkamadhu (Congress) from Heggadadevankote B P Harish (BJP) from Harihar Ithal Somanna Halagekar (BJP) from Khanapur Sharanu Salagar (BJP) from Basavakalyan Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa from (Congress) from Kanakagiri Deshpande Raghunath (Congress) from Haliyal Bhimanna T Naik (Congress) from Sirsi Nayana Motamma (Congress) from Mudigere S N Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli) (Congress) from Bagepalli Pradeep Eshwar (Congress) from Chikkaballapur Dr M C Sudhakar (Congress) from Chintamani B A Basavaraja (BJP) from KR Pura K Gopalaiah (BJP) from Mahalakshmi Layout R V Devraj (Congress) from Chickpet R Ashoka (BJP) from Padmanaba Nagar H A Iqbal Hussain (Congress) from Ramanagaram C N Balakrishna (JDS) from Shravanabelagola K M Shivalingegowda (Congress) from Arsikere H K Suresh (BJP) from Belur A Manju (JDS) from Arkalgud Dr Mantar Gowda (Congress) from Madikeri M R Manjunath (JDS) from Hanur Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (BJP) from Gokak Araga Jnanendra (BJP) from Tirthahalli S Manjunatha (BJP) from Sakleshpur Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage (Congress) from Kagwad Mahendra Kallappa Tammannavar (Congress) from Kudachi Vishwas Vasant Vaidya (Congress) from Saundatti Yellamma Appaji Aliyas Channabasavaraj S/O Shankarao Nadagouda (Congress) from Muddebihal Yashavantaraygoud Vittalagoud Patil (Congress) from Indi Raja Venkatappa Naik(Congress) from Shorapur Eshwar Khandre Bhalki Basavaraj Rayareddi (Congress) from Yelburga Santosh S Lad (Congress) from Kalghatgi Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar (Congress) from Byadgi Prakash Koliwad (Congress) from Ranibennur N Y Gopalakrishna (Congress) from Molakalmuru K C Veerendra Puppy (Congress) from Chitradurga D Sudakar (Congress) from Hiriyur B G Govindappa (Congress) from Hosadurga Shanthana Gowda D G (Congress) from Honnali Gopala Krishna Beluru (Congress) from Sagar S N Narayanaswamy K M (Congress) from Bangarapet K Venkatesh (Congress) from Periyapatna Ravishankar D (Congress) from Krishnarajanagara Darshan Dhruvanarayana (Congress) from Nanjangud Tanveer Sait (Congress) from Narasimharaja Dr H C Mahadevappa (Congress) from T Narasipur Bhimanagouda (Rajugouda) Basanagouda Patil (JDS) from Devar Hippargi Manappa D Vajjal (BJP) from Lingsugur Krishna Nayaka (BJP) from Hadagalli M Chandrappa (BJP) from Holalkere Channabasappa (Chenni) (BJP) from Shimoga Gururaj Shetty Gantihole (BJP) from Byndoor A Kiran Kumar Kodgi (BJP) from Kundapura V Sunill Kumar (BJP) from Karkal Dheeraj Muniraj (BJP) from Doddaballapur Mane Srinivas (Congress) from Hangal Rudrappa Manappa Lamani (Congress) from Haveri Basanagouda Daddal (Congress) from Raichur Rural J T Patil (Congress) from Bilgi Mankal Vaidya (Congress) from Bhatkal H R Gaviyappa (Congress) from Vijayanagara Latha Mallikarjun (Independent) from Harapanahalli Nemarajanaik K (JDS) from Hagaribommanahalli Srinivas N T (Congress) from Kudligi K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal (Congress) from Koppal Meti Hullappa Yamanappa (Congress) from Bagalkot B B Chimmanakatti (Congress) from Badami Gurme Suresh Shetty (BJP) from Kapu H T Manju (JDS) from Krishnarajapete M R Patil (BJP) from Kundgol Shivanand Patil (Congress) from Basavana Bagevadi Dharshan Puttannaiah (SKPA) from Melukote Timmapur Ramappa Balappa (Congress) from Mudhol G Hampayya Nayak (Congress) from Manvi Karemma (JDS) Devadurga Basan Gouda Turvihal (Congress) from Maski Dr Shivaraj Patil (BJP) from Raichur Hampanagouda Badarli (Congress) from Sindhanur Jagadeesh Shivayya Gudagunti (BJP) from Jamkhandi Shreenivasaiah N (Congress) from Nelamangala Allamprabhu Patil (Congress) from Gulbarga Dakshin A C Srinivasa (Congress) from Pulakeshinagar Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP) from Hubli-Dharwad Central B Devendrappa (Congress) from Jagalur Basavaraju V Shivaganga (Congress) from Channagiri Channareddy Patil Tunnur (Congress) from Yadgir Kashappanavara Vijayanand Shivashankrappa (Congress) from Hungund Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (Congress) from Shahapur Katti Nikhil Umesh (BJP) from Hukkeri Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb (BJP) from Nippani J N Ganesh (Congress) from Kampli Babasaheb Patil (Congress) from Kittur A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda (Congress) from Shrirangapattana P M Narendraswamy (Congress) from Malavalli Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil (BJP) Kushtagi Siddu Savadi (BJP) from Terdal D Vedavyasa Kamath (BJP) from Mangalore City South Dr Y Bharath Shetty (BJP) from Mangalore City North Umanatha Kotian (BJP) from Moodabidri Rajesh Naik U (BJP) from Bantval Harish Poonja (BJP) from Belthangady M Y Patil (Congress) from Afzalpur Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) from Sullia G K Venkatashivareddy (JDS) from Srinivaspur Kaneez Fatima (Congress) from Gulbarga Uttar Ashok Mallappa Managuli (Congress) from Sindgi Ashok Kumar Rai (Congress) from Puttur U T Khader Fareed (Congress) from Mangalore Laxmi R Hebbalkar (Congress) from Belgaum Rural Munirathna (BJP) from Rajarajeshwarinagar K S Basavanthappa (Congress) from Mayakonda Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga)(Congress) from Mandya S Raghu (BJP) from CV Raman Nagar M Krishnappa (BJP) from Bangalore South S R Vishwanath (BJP) from Yelahanka Avinash Umesh Jadhav (BJP) from Chincholi Krishna Byregowda (Congress) from Byatarayanapura Manjula S (BJP) from Mahadevapura Basawaraj Mattimudu (BJP) from Gulbarga Rural Roopa Kala M (Congress) from Kolar Gold Field Samruddhi V Manjunath (JDS) from Mulbagal K Y Nanjegowda (Congress) from Malur Sowmya Reddy (Congress) from Jayanagar Kothur G Manjunatha (Congress) from Kolar Sharana Gowda Kandakur (JDS) from Gurmitkal Katakadhond Vitthal Dondiba (Congress) from Nagthan Ashok Pattan (Congress) from Ramdurg Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (Congress) from Hosakote Sathish Reddy M (BJP) from Bommanahalli Ramalinga Reddy (Congress) from BTM Layout B Shivanna (Congress) from Anekal S Muniraju (BJP) from Dasarahalli M Krishnappa (Congress) from Vijay Nagar Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa (BJP) from Raybag Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal)(BJP) from Bijapur City Priyakrishna (Congress) from Govindraj Nagar K H Muniyappa (Congress) from Devanahalli B K Sanagameshwara (Congress) from Bhadravati Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP) from Shikaripura Suresha B S (Congress) from Hebbal Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress) from Gandhi Nagar Ajay Dharam Singh (Congress) from Jevargi Satish Krishna Sail (Congress) from Karwar Prabhu Chavan (BJP) from Aurad Dr Shailendra Beldale (BJP) from Bidar South C B Suresh Baabu (JDS) from Chiknayakanhalli S R Srinivas (Vasu) (Congress) from Gubbi Kyathasandra N Rajanna (Congress) from Madhugiri G B Jyothi Ganesh (BJP) from Tumkur City H V Venkatesh (Congress) from Pavagada K Shadakshari (Congress) from Tiptur M T Krishnappa (JDS) from Turuvekere Dr H D Ranganath (Congress) from Kunigal B Suresh Gowda (BJP) from Tumkur Rural Dr G Parameshwara (Congress) from Koratagere T B Jayachandra (Congress) from Sira K H Puttaswamy Gowda (Khp) (Independent) from Gauribidanur B Nagendra (Congress) from Bellary Arvind Bellad (BJP) from Hubli-Dharwad West Asif (Raju) Sait (Congress) from Belgaum Uttar Nara Bharath Reddy (Congress) from Bellary City Ningaraddi Hanamaraddi Konaraddi (Congress) from Navalgund G H Srinivasa (Congress) from Tarikere T S Srivathsa (BJP) from Krishnaraja H C Balakrishna (Congress) from Magadi Bhojaraj (Congress) from Aland K S Anand (Congress) from Kadur H D Thammaiah (Congress) from Chikmagalur S T Somashekar (BJP) from Yeshvanthapura Uday B Garudachar (BJP) from Chickpet Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri (Congress) from Chikkodi-Sadalga Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (BJP) from Arabhavi Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand (Congress) Bailhongal M B Patil (Congress) from Babaleshwar Dr Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil (Congress) from Sedam Dinakar Keshav Shetty (BJP) from Kumta Sharada Puryanaik (JDS) from Shimoga Rural T D Rajegowda (Congress) from Sringeri H D Revanna (JDS) from Holenarasipur G D Harish Gowda (JDS) from Hunasuru G T Devegowda (JDS) from Chamundeshwari K Harish Gowda (Congress) from Chamaraja Gurme Suresh Shetty (BJP) from Kaup H K Patil (Congress) from Gadag Arabail Hebbar Shivaram (BJP) from Yellapur Rizwan Arshad (Congress) from Shivajinagar

Watch this space for updated winners list

The counting started at 8am in 36 centres across Karnataka, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.