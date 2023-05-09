Karnataka Elections 2023: 10 Quotes That Will Inspire You to Vote on Election Day

KARNATAKA ELECTIONS 2023: Karnataka is all set to vote on Wednesday to elect its representatives to the 224-member legislative assembly. Polling across the constituencies will begin at 7 am on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. Stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and higher still for the Congress to form a new government in the poll-bound southern state.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across Karnataka, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 others, while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

Here are 10 quotes to remind you how much your vote matters:

“Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power." - Kamala Harris “You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote. That’s it; that’s the way we move forward." - Michelle Obama “All of us may have been created equal. But we’ll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don’t wait."- Leonardo DiCaprio “A vote is like a rifle: its usefulness depends upon the character of the user." - Theodore Roosevelt “Voting is not only our right, it is our power. When we vote, we take back our power to choose, to speak up, and to stand with those who support our values." - Loung Ung “If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain." - George Carlin “The future is not shaped by voting alone but voting is a critical instrument of democracy." - Louise Slaughter “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have." - John Lewis “Voting is not a chore. It’s a precious right that we have fought and died for." - Loretta Sanchez “A vote is not only a right, it is a privilege. Not everyone in the world has the opportunity to vote for their leaders, so we must cherish and exercise this right with all our might." - Nicky Gumbel

