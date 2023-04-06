Karnataka Elections 2023: ₹5,000 Fine For Autos With Politically Motivated Portraits, Signs

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled for May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. To ensure that everything goes smoothly and no illegal activity takes place, the Election Commission has enforced the Model Code of Conduct in Bengaluru. Security at all check posts has been increased. In addition to this, every officer ranging from the District Collector to Electoral Officers have been personally supervising security systems. The Collector has also arranged a CCTV camera inspection.

Along with the check post duty, the traffic police department has been planning a lot regarding security measures. The Traffic Special Commissioner has given a new task to the staff deployed at check posts. The main aim is to check vehicles for the movement of money and goods as many perpetrators might be operating with fake number plates and creating disturbances in the elections.

Therefore, the traffic police department of Bengaluru has installed ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras in the city at major junctions. 30 ANPR cameras have been installed so far. These cameras will help traffic police stop money laundering and goods transportation with their knowledge of vehicles with fake number plates. ANPR cameras have been installed at major check posts that connect the city to the rural areas around it.

All vehicles entering and leaving the city will be thoroughly checked at these check posts and special attention will be given to old vehicles.

After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the RTO officials have also been alerted and have monitored the autos with portraits of political leaders and symbols of parties and have conducted operations near Majestic Bus Stand. A fine of Rs 5,000 is being levied for autos with politically inspired portraits or symbols. Police, BBMP and RTO have all taken every possible measure to prevent elections from facing any sort of irregularity.

