K'taka Polls 2023: Kichcha Sudeep to Campaign for BJP, Extends Support to 'Mama' Bommai

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, giving the ruling party an edge as it seeks to retain power in the state.

The actor also extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who he referred to as his “mama" (uncle).

“I call the CM ‘Mama’ (uncle’ as I have seen him since my childhood. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him Mama (uncle). I didn’t have a godfather when I entered the film industry. I want to extend my support to him (CM)," he said at a press conference with Bommai.

CM Bommai said, “I have spoken to him (Sudeep) that we need you for campaigning. So, he will do campaigning for our party."

Before the press conference, the Kannada actor ruled out any possibility of him contesting the Karnataka elections. He also stated that he is neither seeking a ticket for his close aide and producer Manju.

Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the ST community. He belongs to the Nayaka community which is the ST.

In October last year, on the eve of Valmiki Jayanti, the BJP government had announced to increase in reservations for SC/STs. The state Cabinet unanimously agreed to hike the quota for SCs to 17% (from 15%) and for STs to 7% (from 3%).

According to reports, the Nayaka community is the largest among the nearly 52 tribes in the state, and BJP has gained support among a significant section of the community. Karnataka has 15 Assembly constituencies reserved for STs and 36 seats for SCs.

The BJP is yet to release its list of candidates for the May 10 elections. CM Bommai had earlier said that the BJP’s Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise the list of BJP candidates. He said the ruling party already has the survey report of each constituency but it has sought the opinion of each District Core Committee on shortlisted candidates.

“We will discuss the names recommended by the district committees during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board. The Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 where the names will be finalised after discussion," Bommai said.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have already released their first list of candidates for the election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant to the state, has also put out its candidates’ list.

