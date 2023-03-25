The Karnataka Assembly elections are expected to take place this year in May. The first list of 124 candidates from the Congress party has been released. The Election Commission has not yet released a schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections, but political campaigns are underway. The national leaders have begun their state tour, and the political parties have undertaken several initiatives to woo the voter.

As the elections are knocking on the doors, let’s have a look at the complete details of the Srirangapatna Assembly Constituency. Srirangapatana is one of the primary tourist destinations in India, boasting of the rule of the Mysore kings.

Among the many places to visit are Srirangapatna Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Masjid-i-Ala also known as Jama Masjid, Daria Daulat Bagh, Shree Lakshmi Narasimha Kshetram at Belagola, Tipu Sultan Summer Palace And Museum, Dodda Gosai Ghat, Sri Nimishamba Temple, Karighatta Srinivasa Temple, and Chandravana Ashram among others in the constituency.

Another major tourist attraction in Srirangapatna is the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Reservoir, providing livelihood to the farmers residing there. Srirangapatana has witnessed 16 elections so far. While the Congress Party has won five times, the Janata Party has bagged the seats four times. Meanwhile, JDS has achieved victory four times, and Janata Dal has also won once. Additionally, two independent candidates have also won in Srirangapatna.

Ticket aspirants of 2023:

JDS - Even though Ravindra Srikantaiah, the current Karnataka MLA, is facing a wave of public discontent, is almost guaranteed to receive the party’s nomination. The former G.P.M. president Thaggahalli Venkatesh has requested that he be given the ticket this time. B. L. Santhosh, who joined the JDS after leaving the BJP, also has his fingers crossed for a ticket.

Congress - Ramesh Babu Bandi Siddegowda is a credible candidate for the nomination. Reports also claim that Chandrashekar Palahalli has also asked KPCC for a ticket from this constituency.

BJP - The BJP has a huge list of ticket contenders, despite not doing too well in the past elections here. Many influential figures, including Dr Siddaramaiah and S. Sachidananda, are vying for tickets.

