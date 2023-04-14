Karnataka Elections 2023: Bhavani Revanna To Contest From Chamaraja On JD(S) Ticket?

The ongoing tiff between the politicians and brothers HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna over the JD(S) ticket for the Hassan assembly constituency has been ongoing for a while now. HD Revanna had been lobbying hard for a ticket for his wife Bhavani Revanna from the constituency, while HD Kumaraswamy said that Bhavani could not win from Hassan. Both the brothers had entrusted their father, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda with the final decision on the ticket. It seems that now there might be a solution to this row. In a recent meeting led by Deve Gowda, Revanna insisted on giving tickets to Bhavani; on the other hand, Kumaraswamy insisted on giving tickets to activists. The family finally came to a solution when Kumaraswamy and Dewe Gowda decided to appease Revanna by fielding Bhavani from a different constituency.

JD(S) is now ready to offer a ticket to Bhavani from the Chamaraja constituency. With this, there is a possibility that the tussle between JDS leader Swaroop and Bhavani for Hassan’s ticket will end. Swaroop will get the Hassan ticket. There are a total of 2,28,508 voters in the Chamaraja constituency, of which 1,14,639 are male and 1,13,820 are female. If they are classified in terms of caste, Brahmins, Veerashaiva-Lingayats, Kurubas, Muslims and Dalits are in large numbers. It is believed by JD(S) leaders that Bhavani has a good chance of winning from this constituency. Bhavani has not commented on this matter yet and has not revealed whether she is ready to give up Hassan.

Both of HD Revanna’s sons, Prajwal and Sooraj, are MPs and MLCs in addition to their father, who has served as a Holenarasipura MLA five times. All four family members will serve in the legislature if Bhavani — a former Zila Panchayat member — is elected to the Assembly.

